Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Its Paychex (PAYX) Position by $300,160; Market Valuation Rose; Utah Retirement Systems Continues to Hold Position in Exxon Mobil (XOM)

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Paychex Inc (PAYX) by 18.29% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,752 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.32% . The institutional investor held 16,767 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.35 million, down from 20,519 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Paychex Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $29.84 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.89% or $2.47 during the last trading session, reaching $83.05. About 2.52M shares traded or 29.08% up from the average. Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) has risen 20.05% since August 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 20.05% the S&P500. Some Historical PAYX News: 29/05/2018 – The Paychex-IHS Markit small business jobs survey shows a slight increase in the rate of hiring for May; 27/04/2018 – Paychex Increases Quarterly Dividend By 12%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q EPS 72c; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Payroll Service Revenue $455M, Up 2%; 21/04/2018 – DJ Paychex Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PAYX); 26/03/2018 – Paychex Sees FY18 Adjusted EPS Up 15%-16%; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Rev $866.5M; 27/04/2018 – PAYCHEX BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 56C/SHR FROM 50C, EST. 50C; 26/03/2018 – Paychex 3Q Adj EPS 63c; 29/05/2018 – Paychex l IHS Markit Small Business Employment Watch: Job Growth Shows Slight Increase in May, Annual Wage Growth Dips to 2.59 Percent

Utah Retirement Systems increased its stake in Exxon Mobil Corp (XOM) by 1.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Utah Retirement Systems bought 10,421 shares as the company’s stock declined 5.48% . The institutional investor held 800,542 shares of the integrated oil company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $64.68 million, up from 790,121 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Utah Retirement Systems who had been investing in Exxon Mobil Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $314.77B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.31% or $0.99 during the last trading session, reaching $74.36. About 12.10M shares traded or 18.14% up from the average. Exxon Mobil Corporation (NYSE:XOM) has declined 9.03% since August 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 9.03% the S&P500. Some Historical XOM News: 29/03/2018 – DUTCH PRIME MINISTER: INTENTION TO REDUCE GRONINGEN GAS PRODUCTION TO 12 BCM IS “ONLY A WAY STATION”; 29/03/2018 – Exxon, Total Join Majors Interested in Iraq April 15 Oil Auction; 07/03/2018 – XOM SEES TRIPLING UPSTREAM EARNINGS BY ’25, DOUBLING DOWNSTREAM; 15/03/2018 – EXXONMOBIL XOM.N : HSBC RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $82.5 FROM $70; 29/03/2018 – PETROBRAS, STATOIL, EXXON WIN CAMPOS BLOCK FOR 2.1B REAIS; 30/03/2018 – New York Post: Judge dismisses Exxon lawsuit against climate change probe; 29/03/2018 – EXXON, QPI WIN 2 BLOCKS IN BRAZIL’S SANTOS OFFSHORE BASIN; 28/03/2018 – Exxon Baytown refinery to begin flexicoker work early next week; 12/04/2018 – ExxonMobil Resumes Liquefied Natural Gas Production in Papua New Guinea; 27/04/2018 – Exxon Mobil: Earthquake in Papua New Guinea Cut 1Q Net by $80M

Analysts await Paychex, Inc. (NASDAQ:PAYX) to report earnings on October, 1. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 2.99% or $0.02 from last year’s $0.67 per share. PAYX’s profit will be $247.95M for 30.09 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.63 actual earnings per share reported by Paychex, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 9.52% EPS growth.

