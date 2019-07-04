Old National Bancorp Has Trimmed Edwards Lifesciences (EW) Position By $878,982; Beacon Roofing Supply (BECN) Sentiment Is 0.78

Old National Bancorp decreased Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW) stake by 5.37% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 4,602 shares as Edwards Lifesciences Corp (EW)’s stock rose 0.58%. The Old National Bancorp holds 81,098 shares with $15.52 million value, down from 85,700 last quarter. Edwards Lifesciences Corp now has $38.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 1.49% or $2.76 during the last trading session, reaching $187.4. About 623,628 shares traded. Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has risen 28.39% since July 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.96% the S&P500. Some Historical EW News: 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – 2018 ADJ SHR OUTLOOK RAISED TO $4.50 TO $4.70 FROM $4.43 TO $4.63; 21/05/2018 – Edwards Announces Key Events For EuroPCR 2018; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – QTRLY TRANSCATHETER HEART VALVE THERAPY SALES OF $551.6 MLN, UP 2.3 PCT; 01/05/2018 – S&PGR Rates Edwards Lifesciences’ Sr Unsecured Debt ‘BBB-‘; 20/04/2018 – Cramer’s lightning round: Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – REMAINS CONFIDENT IN ACHIEVING HIGHER END OF 2018 SALES OUTLOOK RANGE OF $3.5 BLN TO $3.9 BLN; 21/03/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – NOW EXPECTS THAT EUROPEAN LAUNCH OF SAPIEN 3 ULTRA SYSTEM WILL OCCUR LATER IN 2018; 20/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences is simplifying heart surgery, and it’s a buy by @JimCramer’s standards; 24/04/2018 – Edwards Lifesciences reports 1.3 pct rise in quarterly sales; 24/04/2018 – EDWARDS LIFESCIENCES – CONTINUES TO EXPECT THVT FY UNDERLYING SALES GROWTH RATE TO BE AT HIGHER END OF 11 PCT TO 15 PCT

Beacon Roofing Supply Inc (BECN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in Q1 2019. It’s down -0.20, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 75 funds opened new and increased stock positions, while 96 sold and decreased equity positions in Beacon Roofing Supply Inc. The funds in our database now have: 67.43 million shares, down from 73.70 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Beacon Roofing Supply Inc in top ten stock positions decreased from 4 to 2 for a decrease of 2. Sold All: 33 Reduced: 63 Increased: 55 New Position: 20.

Analysts await Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) to report earnings on July, 25. They expect $1.33 earnings per share, up 7.26% or $0.09 from last year’s $1.24 per share. EW’s profit will be $276.41 million for 35.23 P/E if the $1.33 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.32 actual earnings per share reported by Edwards Lifesciences Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.76% EPS growth.

Among 14 analysts covering Edwards Lifesciences (NYSE:EW), 9 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 64% are positive. Edwards Lifesciences had 22 analyst reports since January 18, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Wells Fargo maintained Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) on Monday, March 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) earned “Outperform” rating by Raymond James on Wednesday, April 24. As per Friday, January 18, the company rating was upgraded by Bank of America. The stock of Edwards Lifesciences Corporation (NYSE:EW) has “Outperform” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Credit Suisse. The company was maintained on Monday, March 18 by Northland Capital. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Cowen & Co with “Buy” on Monday, March 18. The stock has “Buy” rating by Raymond James on Monday, March 18. UBS maintained the shares of EW in report on Tuesday, March 12 with “Neutral” rating. The rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Buy” on Monday, March 18.

Dudley & Shanley Inc. holds 6.3% of its portfolio in Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc. for 757,098 shares. Spitfire Capital Llc owns 128,490 shares or 4.32% of their US portfolio. Moreover, 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc has 3.72% invested in the company for 436,105 shares. The Virginia-based Redmond Asset Management Llc has invested 3.43% in the stock. Robertson Opportunity Capital Llc, a Texas-based fund reported 150,865 shares.

Beacon Roofing Supply, Inc., together with its subsidiaries, distributes residential and non-residential roofing materials, and other complementary building materials to contractors, home builders, retailers, and building materials suppliers. The company has market cap of $2.53 billion. The companyÂ’s residential roofing products include asphalt shingles, synthetic slates and tiles, clay and concrete tiles, slates, nail base insulations, metal roofing, felts, synthetic underlayment, wood shingles and shakes, nails and fasteners, metal edgings and flashings, prefabricated flashings, ridges and soffit vents, and other accessories. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s non-residential roofing products comprise single-ply roofing, asphalt, metal, modified bitumen, and build-up roofing products; cements and coatings; flat stock and tapered insulations; commercial fasteners; metal edges and flashings; smoke/roof hatches; roofing tools; sheet metal products, including copper, aluminum, and steel; and PVC, thermoplastic olefin, and ethylene propylene diene monomer membrane products.