Old National Bancorp Has Raised Stake in Cvs Health (CVS); Joho Capital Position in Cognex (CGNX) Cut by $30.39 Million

Joho Capital Llc decreased its stake in Cognex Corp (CGNX) by 33.82% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Joho Capital Llc sold 646,620 shares as the company’s stock declined 8.84% . The hedge fund held 1.27M shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $60.70M, down from 1.91M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Joho Capital Llc who had been investing in Cognex Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $8.23 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.19% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $48.22. About 630,013 shares traded. Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) has declined 0.54% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.54% the S&P500. Some Historical CGNX News: 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q EPS 21C; 30/04/2018 – Cognex Declares Quarterly Cash Dividend; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q ADJ. EPS 18C, EST. 20C; 04/05/2018 – Cognex Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX SEES 2Q REV. $200M TO $210.0M; 30/04/2018 – COGNEX 1Q REV. $169.6M, EST. $171.1M

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Cvs Health Corp (CVS) by 11.05% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 21,050 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.55% . The institutional investor held 211,492 shares of the medical and nursing services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $11.53M, up from 190,442 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Cvs Health Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $80.74B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $62.08. About 4.76 million shares traded. CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) has declined 17.14% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 17.14% the S&P500.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.92 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.49, from 1.41 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 37 investors sold CGNX shares while 110 reduced holdings. 39 funds opened positions while 96 raised stakes. 148.34 million shares or 3.58% less from 153.84 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Wells Fargo & Company Mn holds 271,558 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Eagle Asset stated it has 0.94% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv invested in 0% or 13,467 shares. Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Com owns 0.01% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 14,800 shares. Moreover, Fjarde Ap has 0.03% invested in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) for 53,663 shares. Westpac Bk Corporation reported 159,492 shares stake. Mason Street Advisors Ltd Liability Com holds 91,339 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Numerixs Inv owns 1,900 shares. Royal Financial Bank Of Canada has 245,089 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank), a Switzerland-based fund reported 30,035 shares. Vident Invest Advisory Ltd Liability has invested 1.74% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt accumulated 19,000 shares. Employees Retirement Systems Of Texas has invested 0.08% in Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX). Joho Limited Liability Com reported 1.27M shares. 103,768 were accumulated by Marsico Mgmt Limited Company.

Analysts await Cognex Corporation (NASDAQ:CGNX) to report earnings on November, 4. They expect $0.21 EPS, down 53.33% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.45 per share. CGNX’s profit will be $35.84 million for 57.40 P/E if the $0.21 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.28 actual EPS reported by Cognex Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -25.00% negative EPS growth.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Gilead Sciences Inc (NASDAQ:GILD) by 5,010 shares to 21,130 shares, valued at $1.43M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLF) by 11,941 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.58 million shares, and cut its stake in Vanguard Group (VIG).

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.14, from 1.25 in 2019Q1. It dropped, as 90 investors sold CVS shares while 441 reduced holdings. 110 funds opened positions while 481 raised stakes. 948.80 million shares or 2.10% less from 969.19 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Canandaigua Retail Bank And Comm has invested 0.75% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Alpine Woods Investors Limited Liability stated it has 0.11% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Rockland Company invested in 1.42% or 263,710 shares. Vulcan Value Lc reported 4.32% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Punch & Assocs Invest Mngmt holds 0.27% of its portfolio in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS) for 58,972 shares. Cypress Mngmt Lc holds 80,224 shares. 836,532 are owned by Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd Llc. Garland Capital Mgmt Inc has invested 2.49% in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). 113,244 were reported by Thompson Mgmt. Armstrong Shaw Assocs Ct reported 60,434 shares. Camarda Financial Advsr Limited Liability reported 31,687 shares. Tctc Llc holds 1.19% or 400,954 shares. Tower Rech Capital Ltd Limited Liability Company (Trc) has 0.08% invested in CVS Health Corporation (NYSE:CVS). Associated Banc owns 285,001 shares or 0.85% of their US portfolio. Jupiter Asset Ltd holds 0.01% or 3,958 shares.

