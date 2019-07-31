Old National Bancorp Has Raised By $781,851 Its Dover (DOV) Position; Cypress Capital Group Upped By $640,471 Its Unitedhealth Group (UNH) Holding

Old National Bancorp increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 13.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 8,407 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock rose 6.79%. The Old National Bancorp holds 69,822 shares with $6.55 million value, up from 61,415 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $14.08B valuation. The stock decreased 1.10% or $1.08 during the last trading session, reaching $96.81. About 567,589 shares traded. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 23.74% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.31% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – DOVER CORP – PROVIDES PRO FORMA 2018 GUIDANCE FOR FULL YEAR DILUTED EARNINGS PER SHARE FROM CONTINUING OPERATIONS, WHICH EXCLUDES APERGY; 20/03/2018 – REG-DOVER CORPORATION: DOVER APPOINTS RICHARD J. TOBIN PRESIDENT AND CEO; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 09/05/2018 – Dover Announces Distribution of Shrs of Apergy to Hldrs; 09/05/2018 – Dover Corp: Apergy to Begin Trading Wednesday as Independent Company; 18/04/2018 – New Hampshire AG: Autopsy Results Regarding Deaths in Dover; 06/04/2018 – MOODY’S RATES APERGY’S TERM LOAN BA1; ASSIGNS BA3 CFR; 26/03/2018 – Dover Announces Apergy Investor Day and Filing of Form 10 Registration Statement for Planned Spin-off

Cypress Capital Group increased Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH) stake by 63% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Cypress Capital Group acquired 2,593 shares as Unitedhealth Group Inc (UNH)’s stock declined 10.51%. The Cypress Capital Group holds 6,709 shares with $1.66M value, up from 4,116 last quarter. Unitedhealth Group Inc now has $236.65B valuation. The stock decreased 2.32% or $5.92 during the last trading session, reaching $249.01. About 2.78M shares traded. UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) has declined 2.81% since July 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.24% the S&P500. Some Historical UNH News: 06/03/2018 – The NAPA Insurance Services Center, LLC, DBA NAPA Insurance Center adds United Health Care Veteran Steve Schneider as Western R; 17/04/2018 – UnitedHealth 1Q Optum Revenue $23.6B; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER REVENUES OF $55.2 BILLION GREW 13.3% YEAR-OVER-YEAR; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH OUTLOOK ALSO REFLECTS PLANNED INVESTMENT SPENDING INCREASE IN SECOND HALF AND COSTS AROUND THE HEALTH INSURANCE TAX; 17/04/2018 – UNITEDHEALTH GROUP INC – FIRST QUARTER ADJUSTED NET EARNINGS OF $3.04 PER SHARE; 19/04/2018 – National Business Group on Health Honors Atrium Health’s Levine Cancer Institute, Geisinger and UnitedHealth Group for Advancing Health Equity and Reducing Disparities; 15/05/2018 – Tiger Management Adds UnitedHealth, Exits Comcast: 13F; 16/04/2018 – UnitedHealth Group Inc expected to post earnings of $2.90 a share – Earnings Preview; 16/04/2018 – GetWellNetwork Appoints Nikia Bergan as Chief Revenue Officer; 02/04/2018 – QUEST – CO, HUMANA, MULTIPLAN, UNITEDHEALTH GROUP’S OPTUM, UNITEDHEALTHCARE LAUNCH BLOCKCHAIN PROGRAM TO IMPROVE DATA QUALITY AMONG OTHERS

Since February 5, 2019, it had 0 buys, and 5 selling transactions for $3.26 million activity. On Tuesday, February 5 the insider Kloosterboer Jay L sold $1.08 million. Spurgeon William sold 13,102 shares worth $1.14M. Cabrera Ivonne M sold $641,609 worth of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) on Tuesday, February 12. 2,184 shares were sold by Kosinski Anthony K, worth $196,713 on Wednesday, February 13.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Should You Buy Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) For Its Dividend? – Yahoo Finance” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Expected Dividend Increases In August 2019 – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Dover, ABB to cooperate in Europe EV charging – Seeking Alpha” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Dover Corp (DOV) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Stocks To Watch: Headliners Include Apple, Beyond Meat And IBM – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 27, 2019.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. On Friday, March 8 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. The rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight” on Monday, April 22. The company was maintained on Monday, March 25 by Deutsche Bank. The firm has “Overweight” rating given on Friday, July 19 by Barclays Capital. The rating was maintained by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 3 with “Overweight”.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Ameritas Investment Partners invested 0.06% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Fifth Third Commercial Bank holds 0.02% or 34,458 shares. Cibc Asset Management reported 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Delaware-based Dupont Capital Mgmt has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). 113,343 were reported by Mitsubishi Ufj And Bk. Stevens Capital Management Lp holds 0.19% or 46,233 shares in its portfolio. Sageworth Com holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 1,457 shares. Charles Schwab Investment Mgmt Inc has invested 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Vanguard Grp Incorporated Inc has 0.06% invested in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 17.09 million shares. Pinnacle Associates Limited stated it has 11,625 shares. Nomura Asset Management Limited invested in 0.05% or 50,994 shares. Davenport Lc reported 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Commonwealth Bank Of Aus stated it has 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Arrowstreet Partnership accumulated 54,571 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Silvercrest Asset Mgmt Grp Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 18,610 shares.

Old National Bancorp decreased Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) stake by 4,716 shares to 91,450 valued at $17.55 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 25,214 shares and now owns 224,742 shares. Vanguard World Fd (MGK) was reduced too.

Among 5 analysts covering UnitedHealth (NYSE:UNH), 3 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 60% are positive. UnitedHealth had 15 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Cantor Fitzgerald. Cantor Fitzgerald maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Tuesday, March 12 report. Morgan Stanley maintained the shares of UNH in report on Wednesday, April 17 with “Overweight” rating. The firm earned “Strong Buy” rating on Wednesday, April 17 by Raymond James. The company was maintained on Friday, July 12 by Morgan Stanley. On Wednesday, April 17 the stock rating was maintained by Barclays Capital with “Overweight”. The rating was maintained by Citigroup with “Neutral” on Wednesday, April 17.

Since May 1, 2019, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $6.14 million activity. $4.64M worth of UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) shares were bought by WICHMANN DAVID S. Shares for $1.50M were bought by MCNABB FREDERICK WILLIAM III on Wednesday, May 1.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.2 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.10, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 63 investors sold UNH shares while 497 reduced holdings. 146 funds opened positions while 524 raised stakes. 782.62 million shares or 7.34% less from 844.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 4,995 were accumulated by Jabodon Pt Communication. Cibc Bancshares Usa accumulated 0.28% or 7,972 shares. Partner Fund Mngmt Lp holds 2.47% or 451,689 shares. Price T Rowe Md stated it has 1.37% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Willingdon Wealth Mgmt holds 1.68% or 27,658 shares in its portfolio. Endowment Mngmt Ltd Partnership reported 3,030 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. 26,683 were accumulated by Whittier Trust Company Of Nevada. Raymond James Tru Na has invested 0.74% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Fulton State Bank Na has invested 0.1% of its portfolio in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Moreover, Glenmede Na has 0.67% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Van Hulzen Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Com holds 0.08% or 1,165 shares. Davenport Limited Liability Company reported 0.08% in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH). Jcic Asset Management Inc accumulated 14,416 shares or 1.42% of the stock. Perigon Wealth Ltd Liability Com owns 0.09% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 1,682 shares. Wilbanks Smith Thomas Asset Ltd owns 0.23% invested in UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) for 14,333 shares.

More notable recent UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) news were published by: Benzinga.com which released: “GE, Square And More ‘Fast Money’ Picks For July 30 – Benzinga” on July 30, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Now The Time To Put UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 16, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “UnitedHealth Group (UNH) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Yahoo Finance” on July 01, 2019. More interesting news about UnitedHealth Group Incorporated (NYSE:UNH) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Options Traders Strike as UnitedHealth Breaks Out – Yahoo Finance” published on July 11, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “UnitedHealth Q2 2019 Earnings Preview – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: July 17, 2019.