Old National Bancorp Has Lowered Target (TGT) Holding; NL Industries (NL) SI Increased By 10.16%

NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL) had an increase of 10.16% in short interest. NL’s SI was 119,300 shares in October as released by FINRA. Its up 10.16% from 108,300 shares previously. With 14,300 avg volume, 8 days are for NL Industries Inc (NYSE:NL)’s short sellers to cover NL’s short positions. The SI to NL Industries Inc’s float is 1.44%. The stock increased 0.29% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $3.46. About 8,357 shares traded. NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) has declined 40.47% since October 4, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.47% the S&P500. Some Historical NL News: 19/03/2018 – NL INDUSTRIES SAYS EFFECTIVE MARCH 15, BOARD INCREASED SIZE OF BOARD TO SEVEN , ELECTED MEREDITH MENDES TO FILL NEWLY CREATED VACANCY – SEC FILING; 12/03/2018 NL Industries 4Q EPS $1; 08/05/2018 – NL Industries 1Q EPS 29c; 17/05/2018 – REG-NL INDUSTRIES, INC. ANNOUNCES RESULTS OF ANNUAL SHAREHOLDER MEETING; 19/04/2018 – DJ NL Industries Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (NL); 04/04/2018 – Consolidated Research: 2018 Summary Expectations for Merrimack Pharmaceuticals, Monroe Capital, NL Industries, FCB Financial, A; 09/05/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 69% to 15 Days; 10/04/2018 – NL Industries Short-Interest Ratio Rises 36% to 7 Days; 25/04/2018 – Voicemail Solutions Provider VoApps Appoints New President

Old National Bancorp decreased Target Corp (TGT) stake by 6.04% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 5,661 shares as Target Corp (TGT)’s stock rose 14.18%. The Old National Bancorp holds 88,082 shares with $7.63M value, down from 93,743 last quarter. Target Corp now has $54.48B valuation. The stock increased 1.39% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $106.62. About 3.27 million shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since October 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 23/05/2018 – Target 1Q Rev $16.78B; 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr. President, Target Sourcing Services; 15/03/2018 – SHIPT & TARGET TO LAUNCH SAME-DAY DELIVERY IN D.C. & BALTIMORE; 15/03/2018 – Fitch: Target Had About $11.6 Billion of Total Debt as of Feb. 3; 05/04/2018 – The lawsuit claimed Target’s use of criminal background checks disqualified job applicants for convictions that were unrelated to the work they sought; 16/05/2018 – ANALYSIS-Toys ‘R’ Us demise could spur merger boom in U.S. toy market; 06/03/2018 – TARGET TO EXPAND RESTOCK PROGRAM TO ABOUT 40 MARKETS IN 2018; 23/05/2018 – TARGET SEES 2Q ADJ EPS $1.30 TO $1.50, EST. $1.35; 23/05/2018 – Cloudy With a Chance of Frustration at Target — Heard on the Street; 30/05/2018 – Pura Naturals Announces Additional Staff Appointments in Sales and Marketing

NL Industries, Inc., through its subsidiary, CompX International Inc., operates in the component products industry in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $168.70 million. The CompXÂ’s Security Products business makes and sells mechanical and electronic cabinet locks, and other locking mechanisms, including disc tumbler locks, pin tumbler locking mechanisms, and CompX eLock and Stealthlock electronic locks for use in various applications, such as ignition systems, mailboxes, file cabinets, desk drawers, tool storage cabinets, vending and gaming machines, high security medical cabinetry, electronic circuit panels, storage compartments, and gas station security. It has a 20 P/E ratio. It serves recreational transportation, postal, office and institutional furniture, cabinetry, tool storage, healthcare, gas stations, and vending equipment industries.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.77 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.97, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. It improved, as 1 investors sold NL Industries, Inc. shares while 12 reduced holdings. 5 funds opened positions while 18 raised stakes. 4.24 million shares or 0.31% more from 4.23 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. California Employees Retirement has 15,300 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Zebra Capital Limited Com holds 0.06% of its portfolio in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL) for 29,405 shares. Raymond James reported 0% of its portfolio in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL). Susquehanna Gp Llp invested 0% of its portfolio in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL). Panagora Asset Mngmt holds 52,850 shares. Commercial Bank Of Mellon accumulated 56,174 shares. Aperio Grp Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL). Strs Ohio reported 0% stake. Dimensional Fund Advisors Lp holds 2.36 million shares or 0% of its portfolio. Citigroup reported 2,729 shares. Vanguard Gru reported 190,705 shares stake. Royal Bank & Trust Of Canada reported 0% in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL). Huntington Bancshares reported 1 shares stake. Citadel Advsr Ltd Liability Com has invested 0% in NL Industries, Inc. (NYSE:NL). Tower Research Cap Limited Com (Trc) invested in 5,900 shares or 0% of the stock.

Old National Bancorp increased Kla (NASDAQ:KLAC) stake by 32,655 shares to 82,601 valued at $9.76M in 2019Q2. It also upped Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) stake by 2,755 shares and now owns 12,027 shares. Chevron Corp New (NYSE:CVX) was raised too.

