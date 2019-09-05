Old National Bancorp Has Lifted Amazon Com (AMZN) Stake by $10.89 Million; Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) Stake Increased by Employees Retirement System Of Texas

Employees Retirement System Of Texas increased its stake in Central Garden & Pet Co (CENTA) by 96.67% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Employees Retirement System Of Texas bought 29,000 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.22% . The institutional investor held 59,000 shares of the consumer specialties company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.37M, up from 30,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Employees Retirement System Of Texas who had been investing in Central Garden & Pet Co for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $1.47 billion market cap company. The stock increased 2.01% or $0.49 during the last trading session, reaching $24.82. About 232,950 shares traded. Central Garden & Pet Company (NASDAQ:CENTA) has declined 30.55% since September 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 30.55% the S&P500. Some Historical CENTA News: 15/03/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET REPORTS PURCHASE OF GENERAL PET SUPPLY; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Announces Acquisition Of General Pet Supply; 19/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Brown Will Remain on Board; 07/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Raises FY18 Adj EPS to $1.90 Or Higher; 07/05/2018 – CENTRAL GARDEN & PET CO CENT.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $1.90; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Expects the Acquisition to Be Accretive in Fiscal 2018; 20/03/2018 – Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 15/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet: Acquisition Expected to Close in Early April 2018; 14/03/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Acquires Bell Nursery; 09/05/2018 – Central Garden & Pet Short-Interest Ratio Rises 64% to 8 Days

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Amazon Com Inc (AMZN) by 124.26% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 6,120 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.34% . The institutional investor held 11,045 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $19.67M, up from 4,925 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Amazon Com Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $910.52B market cap company. The stock increased 2.23% or $40.1 during the last trading session, reaching $1840.72. About 3.21 million shares traded. Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN) has risen 4.92% since September 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.92% the S&P500. Some Historical AMZN News: 24/04/2018 – Amazon CEO says right for big companies to be scrutinized; 11/05/2018 – One word may explain Warren Buffett’s investment decisions on Apple and Amazon: profit; 16/05/2018 – i newspaper: Exclusive: Amazon pulls clothes and toys mocking mental illness following i investigation – but scores more; 27/03/2018 – Star-Gazette: Exclusive: Rochester’s Amazon bid included $700M in local tax breaks; 27/04/2018 – Christina Farr: SCOOP: Amazon employees went on a multi-state bus tour to learn about innovative tech/services for seniors; 07/05/2018 – Amazon.com Announces Commencement of Offer to Exchange Certain Outstanding Unregistered Notes for New Registered Notes; 16/04/2018 – CNBC reported Amazon Business has shelved a plan to sell drugs to hospitals; 29/03/2018 – TRUMP SAYS AMAZON PAYS LITTLE OR NO TAXES; 15/03/2018 – Fired Walmart Exec Alleges Online Fraud Stemming From Amazon Rivalry; 27/04/2018 – Amazon hikes Prime subscription price to $119 a year, straying from Jeff Bezos’ vow to ‘charge less’

Investors sentiment is 1.55 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 55 investors sold AMZN shares while 555 reduced holdings. only 176 funds opened positions while 770 raised stakes. 264.58 million shares or 28.87% less from 371.97 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fort Point Capital Ptnrs Limited Liability holds 0.83% or 1,066 shares in its portfolio. Baldwin Brothers Ma reported 4.52% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Vulcan Value Prtnrs Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 310,602 shares. Alesco Advisors Limited Co stated it has 0.02% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Dsc Advsr Limited Partnership has invested 0.11% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Centre Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation stated it has 12,980 shares or 6.01% of all its holdings. Cutter And Brokerage invested 0.63% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Hanseatic Service Inc, New Mexico-based fund reported 2,109 shares. Noven has invested 0.17% in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Nippon Life Global Americas Inc invested 3.5% of its portfolio in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Puzo Michael J accumulated 0.59% or 850 shares. Miracle Mile Advsr Ltd Liability Company has 1.43% invested in Amazon.com, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMZN). Clear Harbor Asset Ltd Limited Liability Company reported 740 shares. Hilton Cap Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 1.57% stake. Madison Incorporated owns 153 shares for 0% of their portfolio.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Medtronic Plc (NYSE:MDT) by 13,514 shares to 33,262 shares, valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Fortive Corp by 6,330 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 23,969 shares, and cut its stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc (NYSE:TMO).

Employees Retirement System Of Texas, which manages about $6.63B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) by 16,000 shares to 135,200 shares, valued at $13.61M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allegion Pub Ltd Co (NYSE:ALLE) by 24,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 50,333 shares, and cut its stake in Alibaba Group Hldg Ltd (NYSE:BABA).