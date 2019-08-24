Old National Bancorp Has Increased Position in Global Pmts (GPN); Aew Capital Management LP Position in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) Has Boosted by $534,546

Aew Capital Management LP increased its stake in Equity Lifestyle Properties (ELS) by 0.85% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Aew Capital Management LP bought 4,689 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.92% . The hedge fund held 558,295 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $63.81M, up from 553,606 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Aew Capital Management LP who had been investing in Equity Lifestyle Properties for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $12.30 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.07% or $1.46 during the last trading session, reaching $135.15. About 350,315 shares traded. Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS) has risen 38.41% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 38.41% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Global Pmts Inc (GPN) by 6.09% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,071 shares as the company’s stock rose 16.55% . The institutional investor held 53,505 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $7.31M, up from 50,434 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Global Pmts Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $24.76 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.63% or $4.26 during the last trading session, reaching $158.01. About 1.08 million shares traded. Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) has risen 49.58% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 49.58% the S&P500. Some Historical GPN News: 03/05/2018 – Global Payments 1Q Adj EPS $1.13; 19/03/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS’ OUTLOOK TO POSITIVE FROM STABLE BY MOODY’S; 09/03/2018 – Global Payments to Participate in the Barclays Emerging Payments Forum; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC SEES 2018 ADJUSTED NET REVENUE PLUS NETWORK FEES TO RANGE FROM $3.90 BLN TO $3.975 BLN; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $5.06, REV VIEW $3.94 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 03/05/2018 – GLOBAL PAYMENTS INC GPN.N SEES FY 2018 ADJUSTED SHR $5.00 TO $5.20

Aew Capital Management L P, which manages about $25.93B and $3.51 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Prologis Inc (NYSE:PLD) by 83,022 shares to 1.53M shares, valued at $110.29M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Acadia Realty Trust (NYSE:AKR) by 67,444 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.47M shares, and cut its stake in Empire State Realty Trust Cl A (NASDAQ:EQIX).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 16 investors sold ELS shares while 85 reduced holdings. 41 funds opened positions while 88 raised stakes. 80.77 million shares or 0.50% less from 81.17 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 66 were accumulated by Duncker Streett Co. Employees Retirement System Of Texas stated it has 63,000 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings. L And S Advisors holds 1.45% or 94,567 shares. 126,700 were accumulated by Presima Inc. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management holds 75,994 shares. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Management Limited Co invested in 20,111 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Deutsche Retail Bank Ag owns 1.96M shares for 0.13% of their portfolio. Tower Rech Limited Com (Trc) has invested 0% of its portfolio in Equity LifeStyle Properties, Inc. (NYSE:ELS). 7,327 were reported by Symphony Asset Mgmt Ltd Liability Corporation. Tarbox Family Office holds 26 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Winslow Evans & Crocker holds 12 shares. Amp Cap invested in 0.29% or 443,745 shares. Morgan Stanley holds 173,477 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Vident Advisory Ltd Liability Corp owns 9,866 shares or 0.06% of their US portfolio. 44,056 were reported by Lazard Asset Limited Liability.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Wisdomtree Tr (DOO) by 8,284 shares to 10,113 shares, valued at $416,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Intuitive Surgical Inc (NASDAQ:ISRG) by 791 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 4,173 shares, and cut its stake in Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.14 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.26, from 0.88 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 23 investors sold GPN shares while 156 reduced holdings. 67 funds opened positions while 137 raised stakes. 148.51 million shares or 2.22% less from 151.88 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 3,650 are held by Janney Mgmt Ltd Liability Com. Kbc Gru Nv holds 0.04% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) or 33,289 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Management (Switzerland) holds 1,558 shares or 0.02% of its portfolio. Moreover, Employees Retirement System Of Texas has 0.13% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 60,700 shares. First Manhattan invested in 2,000 shares or 0% of the stock. Savings Bank Of New York Mellon reported 1.54 million shares. Huntington National Bank & Trust stated it has 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Geode Capital Mgmt Ltd invested 0.07% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement stated it has 208,605 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. Tocqueville Asset Management Lp accumulated 9,430 shares. Enterprise Corp has invested 0% in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Neuberger Berman Ltd Liability reported 297,224 shares. Moreover, Tarbox Family Office has 0% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN) for 35 shares. Cambridge Research Advsrs has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN). Moreover, State Street has 0.07% invested in Global Payments Inc. (NYSE:GPN).