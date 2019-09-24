Old National Bancorp Has Increased Its Valero Energy New (VLO) Stake; Financial Institutions (FISI) Sentiment Is 1.71

Financial Institutions Inc (FISI) investors sentiment increased to 1.71 in Q2 2019. It’s up 0.05, from 1.66 in 2019Q1. The ratio has improved, as 58 investment professionals increased or started new stock positions, while 34 sold and reduced positions in Financial Institutions Inc. The investment professionals in our database now possess: 10.40 million shares, up from 10.35 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment professionals holding Financial Institutions Inc in top ten stock positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 6 Reduced: 28 Increased: 42 New Position: 16.

Old National Bancorp increased Valero Energy Corp New (VLO) stake by 23.9% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 9,760 shares as Valero Energy Corp New (VLO)’s stock declined 5.04%. The Old National Bancorp holds 50,600 shares with $4.33M value, up from 40,840 last quarter. Valero Energy Corp New now has $34.87B valuation. The stock increased 1.56% or $1.29 during the last trading session, reaching $84.14. About 1.90 million shares traded. Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has declined 27.30% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 27.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VLO News: 13/03/2018 – VALERO ENERGY CORP VLO.N : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $105 FROM $99; 19/04/2018 – TAMMY ODOM, COURT CLERK, COMMENTS ON VALERO UNIT FIRE BY PHONE; 08/03/2018 – Valero Port Arthur refinery restarting hydrocracker; 30/04/2018 – The combined company that would leapfrog Valero Energy as the largest U.S. refiner by capacity; 22/03/2018 – Texas Emissions: 280895 – VALERO HOUSTON REFINERY; 26/04/2018 – VALERO SEES GOOD VALUE IN VENEZUELAN OIL; INTAKE STEADY IN 1Q; 09/05/2018 – Valero Energy at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Jun 5; 19/04/2018 – VLO: Wtf is going on??; 04/05/2018 – VALERO TEXAS CITY REFINERY ALKYLATION UNIT MAY BE SHUT THROUGH Q3 2018; 20/04/2018 – Texas Emissions: 282585 – VALERO CORPUS CHRISTI REFINERY WEST PLANT

Among 5 analysts covering Valero Energy Corp (NYSE:VLO), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Valero Energy Corp has $110 highest and $8300 lowest target. $96’s average target is 14.10% above currents $84.14 stock price. Valero Energy Corp had 8 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Monday, March 25 with “Buy” rating. The rating was maintained by Raymond James with “Outperform” on Friday, April 26. On Tuesday, September 10 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. JP Morgan upgraded it to “Overweight” rating and $10500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Raymond James maintained Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) on Friday, June 21 with “Buy” rating. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Thursday, June 6 by Goldman Sachs. The stock of Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, June 25 by Morgan Stanley.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.3 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.11, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 51 investors sold VLO shares while 259 reduced holdings. 111 funds opened positions while 293 raised stakes. 304.96 million shares or 1.55% less from 309.77 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Cambridge Investment Research Advisors Inc holds 0.04% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 46,238 shares. Kentucky-based River Road Asset Mgmt Llc has invested 0.54% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). C M Bidwell & Assocs Limited reported 33 shares. Lombard Odier Asset Mngmt (Europe) Limited invested 0.04% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Hutchinson Cap Mngmt Ca reported 91,023 shares. Ubs Asset Americas holds 0% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO) for 2.19 million shares. First Republic Investment Management Incorporated reported 68,264 shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Baldwin Brothers Inc Ma reported 0.01% of its portfolio in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Btc Capital Mgmt has 58,360 shares. The Australia-based Westpac Bk has invested 0% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Voya Invest Management Limited Liability stated it has 0.21% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). Greatmark Ptnrs invested in 0.06% or 2,500 shares. Spirit Of America Mgmt holds 116,944 shares or 1.5% of its portfolio. Manufacturers Life Insurance The invested 0.07% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO). The Arizona-based Tci Wealth Advsrs has invested 0.03% in Valero Energy Corporation (NYSE:VLO).

Old National Bancorp decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) stake by 10,135 shares to 52,906 valued at $4.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Apple Inc (NASDAQ:AAPL) stake by 10,861 shares and now owns 137,564 shares. Vanguard Malvern Fds (VTIP) was reduced too.

The stock increased 1.20% or $0.37 during the last trading session, reaching $31.15. About 21,623 shares traded. Financial Institutions, Inc. (FISI) has declined 4.53% since September 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 4.53% the S&P500. Some Historical FISI News: 08/05/2018 – Financial Institutions Sees Transaction Closing On or About June 1; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS,: PACT TO BUY HNP CAPITAL, LLC, A; 30/04/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Retirement of CFO Kevin B. Klotzbach; 13/03/2018 Baseball News Source: Financial Institutions, Inc. $FISI Increases Dividend to $0.24 Per Share; 26/04/2018 – Financial Institutions Raises Dividend to 24c; 28/03/2018 – Financial Institutions, Inc. Announces Date of 2018 Annual Meeting of Shareholders; 28/03/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS SAYS BOARD HAS DETERMINED IT IS IN CO’S BEST INTEREST TO REDUCE SIZE OF BOARD FROM 12 TO 11 MEMBERS – SEC FILING; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS INC- UPON CLOSING OF ACQUISITION, HNP WILL OPERATE AS A SUBSIDIARY OF CO; 08/05/2018 – FINANCIAL INSTITUTIONS TO BUY HNP CAPITAL; 12/04/2018 – Rand Capital Corporation Names Erland E. Kailbourne as Chairman of the Board

Canandaigua National Bank & Trust Co holds 2.23% of its portfolio in Financial Institutions, Inc. for 415,531 shares. Alphaone Investment Services Llc owns 20,700 shares or 0.47% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Maltese Capital Management Llc has 0.36% invested in the company for 160,000 shares. The Minnesota-based Foundry Partners Llc has invested 0.2% in the stock. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc., a Ontario – Canada-based fund reported 69,439 shares.

Analysts await Financial Institutions, Inc. (NASDAQ:FISI) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $0.69 earnings per share, up 7.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.64 per share. FISI’s profit will be $11.17M for 11.29 P/E if the $0.69 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.69 actual earnings per share reported by Financial Institutions, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 0.00% EPS growth.

Financial Institutions, Inc. operates as the holding firm for Five Star Bank that provides banking and financial services to individuals, municipalities, and businesses. The company has market cap of $504.23 million. It operates in two divisions, Banking and Non-Banking. It has a 12.56 P/E ratio. The Banking segment includes retail and commercial banking operations.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $329,900 activity.