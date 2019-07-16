Old National Bancorp Has Increased Its Cummins (CMI) Stake; Workiva Inc. (WK) Had 2 Bulls

Among 3 analysts covering Workiva Inc (NYSE:WK), 2 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Workiva Inc had 5 analyst reports since February 21, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Thursday, February 21, the company rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley. Stifel Nicolaus maintained the stock with “Buy” rating in Thursday, February 21 report. The rating was maintained by Robert W. Baird on Thursday, February 21 with “Buy”. See Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) latest ratings:

Old National Bancorp increased Cummins Inc (CMI) stake by 5.86% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 3,550 shares as Cummins Inc (CMI)’s stock rose 5.70%. The Old National Bancorp holds 64,120 shares with $10.12M value, up from 60,570 last quarter. Cummins Inc now has $26.95 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $171.12. About 640,712 shares traded. Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI) has risen 11.42% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.99% the S&P500. Some Historical CMI News: 01/05/2018 – Cummins To Address Performance of Aftertreatment Component in Some On-Highway Products Produced Between 2010-2015; 24/05/2018 – CUMMINS INDIA LTD CUMM.NS – CO IS POSITIVE ON MEDIUM TO LONG TERM OUTLOOK FOR DOMESTIC SALES AS UNDERLYING DEMAND CONDITIONS REMAIN POSITIVE; 01/05/2018 – Cummins Posts $187M Pretax Charge in 1Q for Expected Costs of Campaign; 14/05/2018 – Cummins and JAC Motors Form Joint Venture Partnership; 20/03/2018 – Cummins Announces Sponsorship of the Nonprofit Federal Alliance for Safe Homes #HurricaneStrong Initiative to Raise Awareness o; 24/04/2018 – LOUDSPRING OYJ – LOUDSPRING PORTFOLIO COMPANY ENERSIZE SIGNS REVENUE SHARING AGREEMENT WITH BEIJING FOTON CUMMINS; 14/05/2018 – Cummins-JAC Joint Venture to Continue Ops at the Manufacturing Facility in Hefei, Chin; 01/05/2018 – Cummins In Process of Finalizing Details of Product Campaign; 13/04/2018 – Cummins Could Regain Its Highs — Barrons.com; 24/05/2018 – BSE Mumbai Bourse: Results from KPIT Cummins Infosystems for Jan 01 to Mar 31

Workiva Inc. provides cloud solutions for enterprises to improve productivity, accountability, and insight into business data in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $2.71 billion. It offers solutions for finance and accounting, audit and internal controls, risk and compliance, and activities markets. It currently has negative earnings. The firm provides Wdesk, a collaborative work management platform to collect, link, report, and analyze the business data, as well as to create, review, and publish data-linked documents and reports.

The stock decreased 1.17% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $60.04. About 219,049 shares traded. Workiva Inc. (NYSE:WK) has risen 104.73% since July 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 100.30% the S&P500. Some Historical WK News: 07/03/2018 – Workiva and Anaplan Announce Platform Integration; 07/03/2018 – Workiva Sponsors RegTech Data Summit 2018 to Define the Future of Regulatory Technology Policy; 12/04/2018 – Workiva Helps City of Rochester Streamline Comprehensive Annual Financial Reporting Process; 02/05/2018 – Workiva Sees 2Q Rev $55.7M-$56.2M; 02/05/2018 – Workiva 1Q Adj Loss/Shr 9c; 24/05/2018 – Workiva Signs OEM Agreement with SAP to Offer SAP® Cloud Platform Integration with the Workiva Wdesk Platform; 06/03/2018 WORKIVA INC – ON MARCH 2, 2018, CO ENTERED INTO A CONSENT AND SIXTH AMENDMENT TO LOAN AND SECURITY AGREEMENT – SEC FILING; 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of lnline XBRL; 22/03/2018 – Workiva Leads Global Adoption of Inline XBRL; 22/05/2018 – Workiva and Host Analytics Unveil Enhanced API That Streamlines Financial Reporting and Improves Data Accuracy

Investors sentiment increased to 1.44 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.54, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 35 investors sold CMI shares while 240 reduced holdings. 127 funds opened positions while 269 raised stakes. 123.87 million shares or 8.17% less from 134.90 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Virginia-based Culbertson A N And Inc has invested 1.73% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Sfe Investment Counsel holds 1.24% or 17,463 shares. Earnest Partners Limited Liability has invested 0.54% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Peddock Cap Advsr Lc holds 2,858 shares or 0.24% of its portfolio. Mitsubishi Ufj Trust & Banking has invested 0.11% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Morgan Stanley invested in 655,034 shares or 0.03% of the stock. 1,700 are owned by Summit Securities Group Inc Lc. Gamble Jones Invest Counsel, a California-based fund reported 42,186 shares. Aqr Capital Management Limited holds 864,309 shares. Kopp Advsr Limited Co invested in 5,202 shares. Motco invested 0.01% in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). 15,965 were accumulated by Cadence Capital Ltd Llc. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System stated it has 0.06% of its portfolio in Cummins Inc. (NYSE:CMI). Old Republic owns 209,500 shares for 0.89% of their portfolio. At Financial Bank owns 1,574 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio.

Old National Bancorp decreased Ishares Tr (IVV) stake by 56,254 shares to 176,684 valued at $50.28M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Intl Equity Index F (VEU) stake by 19,741 shares and now owns 27,752 shares. Sherwin Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) was reduced too.

Among 6 analysts covering Cummins (NYSE:CMI), 2 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Cummins had 13 analyst reports since February 7, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Sell” on Wednesday, May 1. On Tuesday, July 2 the stock rating was downgraded by Loop Capital to “Sell”. The firm has “Perform” rating by Oppenheimer given on Thursday, February 7. The rating was maintained by Buckingham Research on Tuesday, April 16 with “Neutral”. The firm has “Outperform” rating by Robert W. Baird given on Thursday, February 7. The stock has “In-Line” rating by Evercore on Friday, May 31. As per Wednesday, May 1, the company rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus.

Since January 18, 2019, it had 0 insider buys, and 3 insider sales for $769,399 activity. Shares for $675,000 were sold by Freeland Richard Joseph. On Wednesday, February 6 the insider Embree Tracy A sold $30,900. On Tuesday, February 12 the insider HERMAN ALEXIS M sold $63,499.

