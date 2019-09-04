Old National Bancorp Has Increased By $781,851 Its Dover (DOV) Stake; ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS (ELTP) Sellers Decreased By 85.22% Their Shorts

ELITE PHARMACEUTICALS INC (OTCMKTS:ELTP) had a decrease of 85.22% in short interest. ELTP’s SI was 37,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 85.22% from 254,400 shares previously. The stock increased 3.01% or $0.0019 during the last trading session, reaching $0.065. About 288,989 shares traded. Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP) has 0.00% since September 4, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp increased Dover Corp (DOV) stake by 13.69% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 8,407 shares as Dover Corp (DOV)’s stock declined 0.49%. The Old National Bancorp holds 69,822 shares with $6.55 million value, up from 61,415 last quarter. Dover Corp now has $13.24 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.31% or $1.23 during the last trading session, reaching $92.51. About 974,300 shares traded or 10.64% up from the average. Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has risen 19.55% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DOV News: 20/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS ROBERT A. LIVINGSTON TO RETIRE; 27/04/2018 – Dover Corp Sees 2018 Organic Revenue Growth of 3%-4%; 26/03/2018 – DOVER CORP – DOVER’S PLAN TO SEPARATE APERGY INTO A STANDALONE PUBLIC COMPANY IS ON TRACK FOR COMPLETION IN EARLY MAY 2018; 09/05/2018 – Moody’s Assigns A1 To Dover Asd, Pa’s Series Of 2018 Bonds; 26/03/2018 – Christopher M. Larocca Named CEO of Luminance and Hallmark Lighting; 22/05/2018 – Dover Microsystems Announces Advisory Board; 03/04/2018 – DOVER SEES 2018 EFFECTIVE TAX RATE ABOUT 24%; 18/04/2018 – REG-Dover Corporation: Dover Board of Directors Approves Spin-Off of Apergy; 26/03/2018 – Rep. Shea-Porter: Shea-Porter Statement on Suspicious Letter Delivered to Dover Office; 26/03/2018 – DOVER SAYS APERGY SEPARATION ON-TRACK FOR EARLY MAY COMPLETION

Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc., a specialty pharmaceutical company, engages in the research, development, manufacture, and licensing of proprietary orally administered controlled-release drug delivery systems and products. The company has market cap of $53.88 million. The firm operates in two divisions, Abbreviated New Drug Applications for Generic Products and New Drug Applications for Branded Products. It currently has negative earnings. It owns, licenses, and contract makes various generic and oral dose pharmaceuticals products, such as Phentermine HCl 15mg and 30mg capsules, and 37.5mg tablets for the treatment of bariatrics under Adipex-P brand name; Lodrane D immediate release capsules for OTC allergy treatment; Methadone HCl 10mg tablets for pains under the Dolophine brand name; and Hydromorphone HCl 8mg tablets for pains under the Dilaudid brand name.

Investors sentiment Infinity in 2019 Q1. Its in 2018Q4. It [12345], as 0 investors sold Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. shares while 0 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 110,000 shares or 0.00% without change from 110,000 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Highlander Cap Management Lc has invested 0% in Elite Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (OTCMKTS:ELTP). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi holds 60,000 shares or 0% of its portfolio.

Old National Bancorp decreased Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BIV) stake by 9,832 shares to 63,041 valued at $5.29M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Euronet Worldwide Inc (NASDAQ:EEFT) stake by 2,143 shares and now owns 3,547 shares. Hp Inc was reduced too.

More notable recent Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) Will Pay A 0.6% Dividend In 4 Days – Yahoo Finance” on August 24, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Dover To Host Investor Meeting – PRNewswire” published on August 30, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Barclays picks three industrial stocks to hold up well in volatile market – Seeking Alpha” on August 14, 2019. More interesting news about Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “Is It Time to Buy Cyclical Stocks Like Rockwell Automation? – The Motley Fool” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Caldera Software Integrates with Adobe Textile Designer – PRNewswire” with publication date: August 14, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.28 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.43, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 32 investors sold DOV shares while 174 reduced holdings. 98 funds opened positions while 165 raised stakes. 121.09 million shares or 1.31% less from 122.70 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nebraska-based Ameritas Inv Prns has invested 0.06% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Nomura Asset Mngmt Limited owns 50,994 shares for 0.05% of their portfolio. Guggenheim Cap Ltd Llc stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Nuveen Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc accumulated 3,948 shares or 0% of the stock. Wellington Management Limited Liability Partnership invested in 0% or 5,174 shares. Bartlett Llc holds 0.01% or 3,050 shares. Vermont-based Clean Yield Group Incorporated has invested 0.04% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Cwm Llc has invested 0% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0.13% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Da Davidson And Com invested 0.01% in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV). Segall Bryant Hamill Ltd Liability Co holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) for 10,145 shares. Benedict Fincl Advisors reported 25,057 shares. Fifth Third National Bank & Trust accumulated 34,458 shares. Westpac Bk reported 11,248 shares. Holderness stated it has 2,383 shares or 0.11% of all its holdings.

Among 3 analysts covering Dover (NYSE:DOV), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. Dover has $11200 highest and $96 lowest target. $103’s average target is 11.34% above currents $92.51 stock price. Dover had 6 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The company was maintained on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. Deutsche Bank maintained the shares of DOV in report on Monday, March 25 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 3 by Barclays Capital. The stock of Dover Corporation (NYSE:DOV) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, March 8 by Morgan Stanley. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Overweight” rating and $11200 target in Friday, July 19 report.