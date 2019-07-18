Old National Bancorp Has Increased By $1.12 Million Its Suntrust Bks (STI) Position; Houston American Energy (HUSA) Sentiment Is 1.4

Old National Bancorp increased Suntrust Bks Inc (STI) stake by 10.74% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 18,922 shares as Suntrust Bks Inc (STI)’s stock declined 5.00%. The Old National Bancorp holds 195,130 shares with $11.56 million value, up from 176,208 last quarter. Suntrust Bks Inc now has $28.40B valuation. The stock increased 0.09% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $63.99. About 2.31 million shares traded. SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) has declined 10.90% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 15.33% the S&P500. Some Historical STI News: 28/03/2018 – Live Oak Banc Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 4-5; 01/05/2018 – LPL Financial Field Trip Scheduled By SunTrust for May. 8; 12/03/2018 – Rexnord Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 19-20; 29/05/2018 – SunTrust Banks Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 29/03/2018 – Coupa Software Non-Deal Roadshow Set By SunTrust for Apr. 5; 24/04/2018 – NEW DEAL: Suntrust Banks Inc $Benchmark 7Y; IPT +120-125; 20/04/2018 – SUNTRUST BANKS CEO SAYS BELIEVE UNTIL LATE LAST WEEK THAT INFORMATION ACCESSED BY EX-EMPLOYEE DID NOT LEAVE SUNTRUST- CONF CALL; 07/04/2018 – Earthstone Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Apr. 10; 07/03/2018 – Armstrong Flooring Access Event Set By SunTrust for Mar. 14; 08/05/2018 – American Tower at Non-Deal Roadshow Hosted By SunTrust Today

Houston American Energy Corp (HUSA) investors sentiment increased to 1.4 in Q1 2019. It’s up 0.77, from 0.63 in 2018Q4. The ratio is positive, as 7 funds increased or opened new equity positions, while 5 sold and reduced their stakes in Houston American Energy Corp. The funds in our database now own: 715,393 shares, down from 2.06 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Houston American Energy Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 5 Reduced: 0 Increased: 4 New Position: 3.

Houston American Energy Corp., an independent energy company, acquires, explores for, develops, and produces crude oil, natural gas, and condensate from properties located principally in the Texas Permian Basin and Gulf Coast areas of the United States and South America. The company has market cap of $14.09 million. The Company’s gas and oil properties are located primarily in the South American country of Colombia; and in the onshore Gulf Coast region of Texas and Louisiana. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 31, 2016, the firm owned interests in nine gross wells.

The stock increased 2.41% or $0.0053 during the last trading session, reaching $0.2253. About 165,256 shares traded. Houston American Energy Corp. (HUSA) has declined 6.38% since July 18, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 10.81% the S&P500.

Blackrock Inc. holds 0% of its portfolio in Houston American Energy Corp. for 23,983 shares. Citadel Advisors Llc owns 62,811 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Deutsche Bank Ag has 0% invested in the company for 115,200 shares. The Massachusetts-based Geode Capital Management Llc has invested 0% in the stock. Gm Advisory Group Inc., a New York-based fund reported 10,800 shares.

Old National Bancorp decreased Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLE) stake by 38,448 shares to 243,932 valued at $16.13M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Omnicom Group Inc (NYSE:OMC) stake by 5,650 shares and now owns 4,583 shares. Cintas Corp (NASDAQ:CTAS) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.72 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.14, from 0.86 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 95 investors sold STI shares while 267 reduced holdings. 97 funds opened positions while 163 raised stakes. 334.46 million shares or 3.68% more from 322.58 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Maple reported 0.15% stake. Btc Management holds 0.92% or 96,964 shares in its portfolio. Nelson Van Denburg And Campbell Wealth Mgmt Grp Limited Co holds 0.01% or 770 shares. 1St Source Comml Bank invested 0.02% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Gyroscope Cap Mngmt Gp Limited holds 3,272 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Rampart Investment Ltd accumulated 0.09% or 13,861 shares. Huber Mngmt Lc accumulated 1.68% or 267,600 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt Inc, a Colorado-based fund reported 122,617 shares. Alliancebernstein Limited Partnership stated it has 0.05% of its portfolio in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). Hyman Charles D holds 0.02% or 3,443 shares. Howe & Rusling Inc stated it has 0.36% in SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI). 39,548 were accumulated by Logan Capital Mngmt. 127,692 are owned by State Treasurer State Of Michigan. Hartford Financial Management reported 500 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Evercore Wealth Mngmt Limited Liability Corporation invested in 0.02% or 8,370 shares.

Among 8 analysts covering SunTrust Banks (NYSE:STI), 0 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 8 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. SunTrust Banks had 13 analyst reports since January 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets given on Monday, February 11. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Hold” rating by Nomura on Friday, March 8. The firm earned “Hold” rating on Friday, February 8 by Sandler O’Neill. The firm has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Monday, April 22 by Morgan Stanley. The stock of SunTrust Banks, Inc. (NYSE:STI) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Morgan Stanley on Monday, March 11. The rating was upgraded by Macquarie Research to “Neutral” on Friday, February 8. On Monday, January 28 the stock rating was downgraded by Robert W. Baird to “Neutral”. The stock has “Neutral” rating by UBS on Monday, March 4. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Friday, February 8 by Bernstein.