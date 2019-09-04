Old National Bancorp Has Decreased Its Crown Castle Intl New (CCI) Position as Market Value Rose; Roper Technologies (ROP) Stock Price Rose While Schwartz Investment Counsel Has Increased Its Stake

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Roper Technologies Inc (ROP) by 11.47% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc bought 10,550 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.82% . The institutional investor held 102,550 shares of the capital goods company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $35.07 million, up from 92,000 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Roper Technologies Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $38.14B market cap company. The stock increased 1.35% or $4.89 during the last trading session, reaching $366.72. About 156,788 shares traded. Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) has risen 23.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.58% the S&P500. Some Historical ROP News: 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES TO BUY POWERPLAN, LEADING PROVIDER OF; 21/05/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC – POWERPLAN’S NAME AND BRANDS ARE NOT EXPECTED TO CHANGE AS A RESULT OF TRANSACTION; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies 1Q Net $211.3M; 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES BOOSTS FORECAST FOR 2018; 29/03/2018 – Roper Technologies, Inc. vs Axcess International, Inc. | Terminated-Settled | 03/28/2018; 21/05/2018 – Roper announces $1.1 billion acquisition of PowerPlan, consolidating IT services for businesses; 20/04/2018 – ROPER 1Q ADJ EPS $2.61, EST. $2.50; 23/04/2018 – DJ Roper Technologies Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ROP); 20/04/2018 – ROPER TECHNOLOGIES INC ROP.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $11.08 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 20/04/2018 – Roper Technologies Sees 2Q Adj EPS $2.65-Adj EPS $2.71

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Crown Castle Intl Corp New (CCI) by 44.06% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 5,037 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.08% . The institutional investor held 6,396 shares of the real estate investment trusts company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $819,000, down from 11,433 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Crown Castle Intl Corp New for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $62.00B market cap company. The stock increased 1.04% or $1.54 during the last trading session, reaching $149.12. About 388,398 shares traded. Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:CCI) has risen 21.58% since September 4, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 21.58% the S&P500.

Schwartz Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $1.74B and $1.87B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Fastenal Co (NASDAQ:FAST) by 17,500 shares to 52,500 shares, valued at $3.38 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (NYSE:TSM) by 15,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 38,500 shares, and cut its stake in Graham Hldgs Co (NYSE:GHC).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.08 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.11, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 45 investors sold ROP shares while 217 reduced holdings. 77 funds opened positions while 205 raised stakes. 95.10 million shares or 0.91% less from 95.98 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 7,550 were reported by Ameritas Invest Ptnrs. Signaturefd Ltd Liability owns 0.02% invested in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 823 shares. Clear Harbor Asset Mgmt Lc has invested 17.19% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). 1.73 million are owned by Fmr Ltd Liability. Confluence Wealth Mngmt Ltd Liability Co owns 2,660 shares. Hl Financial Limited Liability Company has invested 0.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Woodstock stated it has 1.01% in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP). Lafleur And Godfrey Ltd Com owns 2,195 shares or 0.19% of their US portfolio. Eulav Asset Management holds 1.74% of its portfolio in Roper Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:ROP) for 121,600 shares. Huntington Fincl Bank owns 87 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. Andra Ap accumulated 9,200 shares. Janney Montgomery Scott Limited Liability Corporation, a Pennsylvania-based fund reported 6,167 shares. Stifel reported 63,426 shares stake. Jarislowsky Fraser Ltd invested in 0% or 1,000 shares. Schroder Invest Grp Inc owns 280,292 shares.

Since March 15, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $163,483 activity.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.91B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Marathon Pete Corp (NYSE:MPC) by 20,999 shares to 51,306 shares, valued at $3.07 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Select Sector Spdr Tr (XLK) by 27,690 shares in the quarter, for a total of 851,807 shares, and has risen its stake in Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.37 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.26 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold CCI shares while 219 reduced holdings. 102 funds opened positions while 238 raised stakes. 373.08 million shares or 1.75% less from 379.71 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davis Selected Advisers reported 0.09% stake. 9,973 were accumulated by Mackenzie Financial. 5,365 were accumulated by Sigma Planning Corp. Glenmede Trust Na reported 32,586 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Arrowstreet Partnership has invested 0% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Vantage Investment Partners, Kansas-based fund reported 65,561 shares. Toronto Dominion Bancorporation stated it has 397,129 shares or 0.08% of all its holdings. 240,814 are owned by Hsbc Public Ltd. Earnest Prns Ltd Liability Co holds 178 shares or 0% of its portfolio. Moreover, Mackay Shields Ltd Com has 0.23% invested in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT) for 118,762 shares. Camarda Limited Liability Corp stated it has 26 shares. Jacobs Levy Equity Incorporated has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Miller Howard Invs Inc stated it has 568,511 shares or 2.01% of all its holdings. Mitchell Mcleod Pugh & Williams Incorporated invested 0.22% in Crown Castle International Corp. (NYSE:REIT). Dynamic Advisor Solutions Limited Liability Corp has 2,682 shares for 0.06% of their portfolio.

Since April 24, 2019, it had 3 buys, and 0 insider sales for $6.59 million activity.