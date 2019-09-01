Old National Bancorp Has Decreased By $308,386 Its Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) Holding; Plexus (PLXS) Shorts Up By 1.31%

Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS) had an increase of 1.31% in short interest. PLXS’s SI was 1.05M shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 1.31% from 1.04 million shares previously. With 155,500 avg volume, 7 days are for Plexus Corp (NASDAQ:PLXS)’s short sellers to cover PLXS’s short positions. The SI to Plexus Corp’s float is 3.48%. The stock decreased 0.30% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $57.21. About 60,746 shares traded. Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) has risen 0.95% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.95% the S&P500. Some Historical PLXS News: 14/03/2018 – Plexus: Rapp’s Appointment Expands Board to 11 Directors; 26/03/2018 – ClinicalTrial US: Ultrasound Guided Supraclavicular Brachial Plexus Block, Volume Comparison of Local Anaesthetics and; 25/04/2018 – PLEXUS 2Q ADJ EPS 74C, EST. 74C; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Board of Directors; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q EPS 36c; 26/04/2018 – Plexus Partner Mitchell Andrews Featured in Aflac’s Annual Report; 22/03/2018 – Plexus Sets Fiscal Second Quarter 2018 Earnings Release Date; 25/04/2018 – Plexus 2Q Net $12.3M; 23/05/2018 – Plexus Technology Group Presents Their Integrated Pre-Operative Assessment and Anesthesia EMR Solution at the 2018 Internationa; 14/03/2018 – Karen Rapp Joins Plexus’ Bd of Directors

Old National Bancorp decreased Rio Tinto Plc (RIO) stake by 32.43% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 5,317 shares as Rio Tinto Plc (RIO)’s stock declined 1.48%. The Old National Bancorp holds 11,076 shares with $652,000 value, down from 16,393 last quarter. Rio Tinto Plc now has $84.98B valuation. The stock increased 2.68% or $1.32 during the last trading session, reaching $50.58. About 3.03 million shares traded or 33.68% up from the average. Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) has risen 8.54% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.54% the S&P500. Some Historical RIO News: 18/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Approved to Run Autonomous Trains at Pilbara; 11/04/2018 – Rio Tinto CEO: ‘Value-over Volume’ Approach is Working; 27/03/2018 – U.S. SEC CHARGES RIO TINTO AND TWO FORMER TOP EXECUTIVES WITH FRAUD -STATEMENT; 30/04/2018 – RIO TINTO SAYS TO ALMOST DOUBLE AUTONOMOUS DRILLING FLEET; 06/03/2018 – RIO TINTO ADDS AUTONOMOUS TRUCK OPS TO FIFTH PILBARA MINE SITE; 18/05/2018 – RIO TINTO PLC – RIO TINTO’S PILBARA SHIPMENTS GUIDANCE FOR 2018 REMAINS BETWEEN 330 AND 340 MLN TONNES; 30/04/2018 – Australia Widens Lawsuit Against Rio Tinto, Former Executives Over Mozambique Debacle; 13/04/2018 – Rio Tinto: Arrangements Include Rusal’s 20% Interest in Queensland Alumina; 22/05/2018 – Rio Tinto Says Price for Grasberg Interest Not Yet Decided; 29/05/2018 – Platts: Rio Tinto’s Canadian IOC iron ore shipments may resume in June after strike

Old National Bancorp increased Global Pmts Inc (NYSE:GPN) stake by 3,071 shares to 53,505 valued at $7.31M in 2019Q1. It also upped Monster Beverage Corp New stake by 10,236 shares and now owns 117,006 shares. Vanguard Scottsdale Fds (VGIT) was raised too.

More notable recent Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) news were published by: Mining.com which released: “Rio Tinto to kick off pre-striping at massive Koodaideri iron ore mine – MINING.com” on August 29, 2019, also Forbes.com with their article: “Is Rio Tinto Set To Increase Its Global Iron Ore Market Share As Vale Falters? – Forbes” published on August 13, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “Iron ore shipment surge widens spread between seaborne, port prices – Seeking Alpha” on August 27, 2019. More interesting news about Rio Tinto Group (NYSE:RIO) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “Iron ore extends slump amid ‘loss in confidence’ – Seeking Alpha” published on August 12, 2019 as well as Investingnews.com‘s news article titled: “Copper Investing: How to Get Started – Investing News Network” with publication date: August 28, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.59 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.38, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It fall, as 24 investors sold Plexus Corp. shares while 68 reduced holdings. 20 funds opened positions while 34 raised stakes. 28.22 million shares or 3.51% less from 29.24 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Vident Invest Advisory Lc holds 0.08% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) or 24,332 shares. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Co stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). United Kingdom-based Hsbc Public Ltd Company has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). 54,491 are held by Deutsche National Bank & Trust Ag. Tower Research Capital Limited Company (Trc), New York-based fund reported 361 shares. Texas-based Utd Services Automobile Association has invested 0% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Pub School Empls Retrmt has invested 0.01% in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS). Barclays Public Ltd holds 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 32,524 shares. Schaper Benz & Wise Invest Counsel Wi reported 6,525 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. American Century, Missouri-based fund reported 15,049 shares. Parallax Volatility Advisers Limited Partnership holds 0% of its portfolio in Plexus Corp. (NASDAQ:PLXS) for 833 shares. 240 are owned by Bollard Gru Ltd Liability Corporation. Dean Invest Assoc Ltd holds 0.38% or 43,425 shares in its portfolio. 23,193 are held by International. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has 10,420 shares.