Old National Bancorp Has Cut Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) Holding; Penn National Gaming Has 0.96 Sentiment

Old National Bancorp decreased Sherwin Williams Co (SHW) stake by 28.11% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 2,079 shares as Sherwin Williams Co (SHW)’s stock rose 14.65%. The Old National Bancorp holds 5,317 shares with $2.29M value, down from 7,396 last quarter. Sherwin Williams Co now has $50.33B valuation. The stock decreased 0.63% or $3.28 during the last trading session, reaching $520.03. About 61,671 shares traded. The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) has risen 16.53% since August 9, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 16.53% the S&P500. Some Historical SHW News: 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams 1Q Net $250.1M; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CO SHW.N FY2018 REV VIEW $17.77 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees FY EPS $14.95-EPS $15.45; 11/05/2018 – Sherwin-Williams to Webcast Financial Community Presentation on May 22, 2018; 27/03/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Co. CDS Widens 5 Bps; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS CALL ENDS; 17/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within Social Reality, Pier 1 Imports, PayPal, The Sherwin-William; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN-WILLIAMS – CONSUMER BRANDS GROUP FINALIZED EXPANDED PARTNERSHIP WITH RETAIL CUSTOMER WHICH CO EXPECTS WILL BE ACCRETIVE TO NET SALES THIS YEAR; 24/04/2018 – Sherwin-Williams Sees 2018 Effective Tax Rate in the Low-To-Mid 20% Range; 24/04/2018 – SHERWIN SEES HIGHER SALES, VOLUMES FROM LOWES DEAL IN ’18

Penn National Gaming Inc (PENN) investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.34, from 1.3 in 2018Q4. The ratio worsened, as 93 hedge funds increased and opened new stock positions, while 97 cut down and sold stock positions in Penn National Gaming Inc. The hedge funds in our database now have: 106.92 million shares, up from 105.13 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Penn National Gaming Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 0 to 3 for an increase of 3. Sold All: 19 Reduced: 78 Increased: 59 New Position: 34.

Since May 22, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $216,035 activity. On Wednesday, May 22 the insider FETTIG JEFF M bought $216,035.

Analysts await The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $6.51 EPS, up 14.61% or $0.83 from last year’s $5.68 per share. SHW’s profit will be $630.01 million for 19.97 P/E if the $6.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $6.57 actual EPS reported by The Sherwin-Williams Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -0.91% negative EPS growth.

More notable recent The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Record Sales Lift Sherwin-Williams Despite Tough Conditions – Motley Fool” on July 23, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “Sherwin-Williams: A Boring Company That Is A Superstar – Seeking Alpha” published on August 01, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Sherwin-Williams Declares Dividend of $1.13 per Common Share – PRNewswire” on July 17, 2019. More interesting news about The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) were released by: Streetinsider.com and their article: “Sherwin-Williams (SHW) Confirms Settlement of Nearly 20-Year-Old California Lead Litigation – StreetInsider.com” published on July 17, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Why Sherwin-Williams, Stanley Black & Decker, and Harley-Davidson Jumped Today – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 23, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.12 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.14, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 42 investors sold SHW shares while 244 reduced holdings. 88 funds opened positions while 233 raised stakes. 67.67 million shares or 5.18% less from 71.36 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Commercial Bank Of Nova Scotia stated it has 40,000 shares. Richard Bernstein reported 0.17% stake. 6,777 were accumulated by Alpha Cubed Investments Limited Liability Company. Massachusetts-based Nichols & Pratt Advisers Llp Ma has invested 0.19% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Element Capital Mngmt Llc owns 2,887 shares or 0.04% of their US portfolio. Legacy Capital Prns reported 0.14% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Moreover, Private Tru Na has 0.82% invested in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Janney Montgomery Scott Ltd invested in 0.17% or 43,637 shares. Field And Main Bancorporation stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Texas Permanent School Fund holds 15,873 shares or 0.11% of its portfolio. Albert D Mason invested in 1.09% or 3,441 shares. Stone Ridge Asset Mgmt Ltd has invested 0.02% in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Meritage Gru LP invested 9.02% of its portfolio in The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW). Kentucky Retirement holds 0.15% or 3,567 shares. Private Advisor Group Inc Ltd Liability Corporation invested in 0.03% or 3,100 shares.

Among 13 analysts covering Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW), 7 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 6 Hold. Therefore 54% are positive. Sherwin-Williams has $55000 highest and $435 lowest target. $498.85’s average target is -4.07% below currents $520.03 stock price. Sherwin-Williams had 24 analyst reports since March 8, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. As per Friday, March 22, the company rating was downgraded by JP Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, July 24 by Deutsche Bank. Buckingham Research maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Buckingham Research has “Neutral” rating and $46000 target. JP Morgan maintained the stock with “Neutral” rating in Wednesday, July 24 report. Barclays Capital maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Barclays Capital has “Equal-Weight” rating and $50500 target. Wells Fargo maintained the stock with “Outperform” rating in Wednesday, April 24 report. Deutsche Bank maintained The Sherwin-Williams Company (NYSE:SHW) on Wednesday, April 24 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Wednesday, July 24. The company was maintained on Wednesday, April 24 by Robert W. Baird. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, April 24.

Old National Bancorp increased Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 26,693 shares to 43,392 valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 3,842 shares and now owns 17,046 shares. Prudential Finl Inc (NYSE:PRU) was raised too.

More notable recent Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “PENN vs. MCRI: Which Stock Should Value Investors Buy Now? – Nasdaq” on August 06, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Is Penn National Gaming, Inc.’s (NASDAQ:PENN) CEO Paid Enough Relative To Peers? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 06, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Noteworthy Monday Option Activity: FB, PENN, SHAK – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Penn National Gaming, Inc. (NASDAQ:PENN) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Penn National (PENN) Q2 Earnings Top, Revenues Lag Estimates – Nasdaq” published on August 02, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Penn Virginia Corporation (PVAC) Q2 Earnings and Revenues Beat Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 07, 2019.

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 insider purchases, and 0 insider sales for $427,111 activity.

Hg Vora Capital Management Llc holds 8.59% of its portfolio in Penn National Gaming, Inc. for 5.80 million shares. Blue Harbour Group L.P. owns 3.01 million shares or 3.54% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Sg Capital Management Llc has 3.14% invested in the company for 855,142 shares. The Illinois-based Channing Capital Management Llc has invested 1.46% in the stock. Copper Rock Capital Partners Llc, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 999,277 shares.

The stock decreased 1.05% or $0.19 during the last trading session, reaching $18.32. About 150,284 shares traded. Penn National Gaming, Inc. (PENN) has declined 37.93% since August 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 37.93% the S&P500. Some Historical PENN News: 12/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL: ILL. GAMING BOARD APPROVES PINNACLE ACQUISITION; 27/04/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Mississippi Gaming Commission and Pennsylvania State Horse Racing Commission Approval of Its; 26/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC – BOARD DECREASED NUMBER OF CLASS lll DIRECTOR POSITIONS FROM FOUR DIRECTORS TO THREE DIRECTORS; 29/05/2018 – PENN NATIONAL TO EXIT JAMUL CASINO LOAN C FACILITY, PROJECT; 21/03/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GETS REGULATORY OK FOR PINNACLE ENTERTAINMENT BUY; 21/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Secures Pennsylvania Gaming Control Board and West Virginia Lottery Commission Approval of Its Pending; 26/03/2018 – Penn National Gaming Board Elects Saul V. Reibstein to Serve as a Director; 29/05/2018 – Penn National Gaming Enters into Agreements to Exit Jamul Casino Term Loan C Facility and the Project; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL 1Q NET REV. $816.1M, EST. $804.0M; 26/04/2018 – PENN NATIONAL GAMING INC PENN.O FY2018 SHR VIEW $1.55, REV VIEW $3.22 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S

Penn National Gaming, Inc. owns and manages gaming and racing facilities, and operates video gaming terminals with a focus on slot machine entertainment. The company has market cap of $2.15 billion. The firm operates through Northeast, South/West, and Midwest divisions. It has a 23.88 P/E ratio. As of December 31, 2016, it operated 27 facilities in 17 jurisdictions, including California, Florida, Illinois, Indiana, Kansas, Maine, Massachusetts, Mississippi, Missouri, Nevada, New Jersey, New Mexico, Ohio, Pennsylvania, Texas, West Virginia, and Ontario, Canada.