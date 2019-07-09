Old National Bancorp Has Cut Its Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) Holding; Vertex One Asset Management Has Lifted By $2.02 Million Its Centurylink (CTL) Position

Old National Bancorp decreased Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM) stake by 9.93% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 22,528 shares as Jpmorgan Chase & Co (JPM)’s stock rose 6.61%. The Old National Bancorp holds 204,276 shares with $20.68M value, down from 226,804 last quarter. Jpmorgan Chase & Co now has $366.34 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.05% or $0.06 during the last trading session, reaching $112.93. About 3.48M shares traded. JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has declined 3.51% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.94% the S&P500. Some Historical JPM News: 15/05/2018 – “There are a lot of people that haven’t been through many things in this youthful industry,” notes Timothy Parton, a portfolio manager at J.P. Morgan; 11/05/2018 – Altair Engineering Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 29/05/2018 – Dress for Success and JPMorgan Chase Launch Worldwide Employee Engagement Initiative; 07/05/2018 – Dimon Hopeful Trade Tensions Won’t Derail JPMorgan’s China Plans; 09/05/2018 – WALMART – J.P. MORGAN SECURITIES LLC IS ACTING AS LEAD FINANCIAL ADVISOR FOR CO; GOLDMAN SACHS & CO. LLC ACTED AS EXCLUSIVE FINANCIAL ADVISOR TO FLIPKART; 18/04/2018 – JPMorgan mulls moving 200 bankers to Paris post-Brexit -Les Echos; 15/05/2018 – UBI BANCA UBI.Ml : JP MORGAN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO EUR 5.3 FROM EUR 5.1; 23/05/2018 – MOVES-JP Morgan names Mahir Zaimoglu head of M&A and sponsor advisory businesses in EMEA; 14/05/2018 – GoPro Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 15/05/2018 – Live Nation Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow

Vertex One Asset Management Inc increased Centurylink Inc (CTL) stake by 1226.67% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Vertex One Asset Management Inc acquired 184,000 shares as Centurylink Inc (CTL)’s stock declined 25.51%. The Vertex One Asset Management Inc holds 199,000 shares with $2.39 million value, up from 15,000 last quarter. Centurylink Inc now has $12.77B valuation. The stock increased 0.30% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $11.72. About 2.56 million shares traded. CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has declined 43.09% since July 9, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.52% the S&P500. Some Historical CTL News: 19/04/2018 – CenturyLink strengthens connections between Boys Town National Hotline and individuals seeking help; 04/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 16; 10/05/2018 – CENTURYLINK INC CTL.N : BARCLAYS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $18 FROM $17; 28/03/2018 – Chris Evans, Chris Hemsworth, Tom Hiddleston Of Marvel’s “Avengers: Infinity War” Headline ACE Comic Con Seattle At The WaMu Theater & CenturyLink Field Event Center; 06/03/2018 – CENTURYLINK SAYS HARVEY PERRY TO REMAIN CHAIRMAN; 15/05/2018 – CenturyLink Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Telecom and Utilities Adds CenturyLink; 06/03/2018 – CenturyLink CEO Glen Post to Retire in May; 27/04/2018 – Orlando Magic and CenturyLink Team Up to Recognize Students Through STEM All-Stars Program; 22/03/2018 – Punctuality Key to Telecom In-Home Service Satisfaction, but Performance Gaps Persist, J.D. Power Finds

Vertex One Asset Management Inc decreased Franco Nevada Corp (NYSE:FNV) stake by 6,600 shares to 77,854 valued at $5.84 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axos Finl Inc stake by 176,300 shares and now owns 394,064 shares. Ensco Plc (NYSE:ESV) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.29 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.32, from 0.97 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 56 investors sold CTL shares while 164 reduced holdings. 76 funds opened positions while 208 raised stakes. 897.40 million shares or 12.72% more from 796.14 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Voloridge Investment Mgmt Ltd Liability Com invested in 0.34% or 945,735 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board has 0.04% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Ellington Management Grp Ltd Co holds 0.42% or 191,000 shares. Campbell And Com Investment Adviser Ltd Liability accumulated 26,409 shares. Apriem Advisors accumulated 10,105 shares. Capstone Financial Advisors accumulated 36,641 shares or 0.08% of the stock. Apg Asset Mgmt Nv has 1.44 million shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney And Strauss Ltd Liability invested in 0% or 141 shares. Bruni J V &, a Colorado-based fund reported 1.05 million shares. Balyasny Asset Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 179,129 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. New York State Teachers Retirement Systems has 0.05% invested in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) for 1.52M shares. National Bank & Trust Of Nova Scotia owns 2.34 million shares. 487,476 were reported by Utd Svcs Automobile Association. B Riley Wealth reported 0.04% in CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL). Cove Street Limited Com invested in 629,840 shares or 0.92% of the stock.

Since January 16, 2019, it had 9 insider purchases, and 1 insider sale for $251.35 million activity. Another trade for 20,000 shares valued at $196,600 was made by GLENN T MICHAEL on Wednesday, May 22. Temasek Holdings (Private) Ltd had sold 16.00M shares worth $254.40M on Wednesday, January 16. Shares for $991,261 were bought by STOREY JEFFREY K on Wednesday, March 6. CLONTZ STEVEN T bought 8,000 shares worth $95,600. Another trade for 15,000 shares valued at $147,155 was bought by Dev Indraneel. $109,192 worth of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) was bought by PERRY HARVEY P. Another trade for 2,000 shares valued at $24,608 was made by Chilton Kevin P. on Tuesday, March 12.

Among 12 analysts covering CenturyLink (NYSE:CTL), 0 have Buy rating, 3 Sell and 9 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. CenturyLink had 20 analyst reports since January 24, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by JP Morgan. The firm has “Sell” rating given on Tuesday, March 12 by Macquarie Research. The stock has “Sell” rating by Guggenheim on Thursday, January 24. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 14 by Cowen & Co. The stock of CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) earned “Sell” rating by Citigroup on Tuesday, February 5. The rating was downgraded by UBS to “Hold” on Thursday, February 14. On Tuesday, February 19 the stock rating was downgraded by RBC Capital Markets to “Hold”. On Thursday, February 14 the stock rating was downgraded by J.P. Morgan to “Hold”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Moffett Nathanson. As per Friday, February 15, the company rating was downgraded by CFRA.

More notable recent CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) A Good Dividend Stock? – Yahoo Finance” on June 11, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “CenturyLink Hit Rock Bottom – Seeking Alpha” published on June 25, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “CenturyLink Deleveraging And Asset Protection Plan – Seeking Alpha” on June 20, 2019. More interesting news about CenturyLink, Inc. (NYSE:CTL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Better Buy: CenturyLink vs. Frontier Communications – Yahoo Finance” published on June 18, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “CenturyLink: When A Dividend Cut Secures A 9% Yield – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: June 12, 2019.

Since January 13, 2019, it had 3 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $2.79 million activity. Scher Peter also sold $1.96M worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29. On Sunday, January 13 the insider BACON ASHLEY sold $599,304. Beer Lori A sold 13,341 shares worth $1.40 million. Shares for $194,242 were bought by HOBSON MELLODY L on Thursday, April 18. 5,000 JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) shares with value of $518,950 were bought by CROWN JAMES S. Petno Douglas B had sold 11,659 shares worth $1.22M. Friedman Stacey sold $317,310 worth of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) on Tuesday, January 29.

Among 5 analysts covering JPMorgan Chase (NYSE:JPM), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 80% are positive. JPMorgan Chase had 14 analyst reports since January 16, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Credit Suisse maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Monday, April 15. Credit Suisse has “Outperform” rating and $132 target. The company was maintained on Thursday, February 21 by Barclays Capital. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) earned “Market Perform” rating by BMO Capital Markets on Thursday, February 28. As per Monday, April 15, the company rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets. The firm earned “Outperform” rating on Thursday, February 14 by Wells Fargo. On Wednesday, January 16 the stock rating was maintained by BMO Capital Markets with “Market Perform”. Morgan Stanley maintained JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) rating on Wednesday, February 27. Morgan Stanley has “Buy” rating and $124 target. The stock of JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) has “Overweight” rating given on Monday, April 15 by Morgan Stanley.

Analysts await JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) to report earnings on July, 16 before the open. They expect $2.55 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.26 from last year’s $2.29 per share. JPM’s profit will be $8.27B for 11.07 P/E if the $2.55 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.65 actual EPS reported by JPMorgan Chase & Co. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -3.77% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.1 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.10, from 1 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 51 investors sold JPM shares while 686 reduced holdings. 134 funds opened positions while 675 raised stakes. 2.32 billion shares or 0.30% less from 2.33 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Nomura Asset Management Company Limited invested in 0.89% or 891,064 shares. Hotchkis & Wiley Capital Mngmt Lc invested in 30,600 shares. Barr E S & Company invested in 1.99% or 189,387 shares. Alexandria Cap Ltd Com invested 1.28% of its portfolio in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Fagan Assoc owns 67,269 shares for 2.91% of their portfolio. 16,260 are held by Cacti Asset Management Lc. Strs Ohio has 1.11% invested in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Polaris Cap Mgmt Limited Liability Company has 445,429 shares. Massachusetts-based Boston Prtnrs has invested 0.36% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Illinois-based Botty Invsts Limited Liability Corporation has invested 0.02% in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM). Mycio Wealth Partners owns 27,815 shares for 0.23% of their portfolio. Wallace Mgmt Incorporated stated it has 2,606 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Fincl Counselors holds 1.48% or 344,310 shares. Grisanti Cap Management holds 0.04% or 685 shares in its portfolio. Arrowstreet Capital Lp accumulated 103,472 shares.

Old National Bancorp increased Ishares Tr (IWR) stake by 31,837 shares to 110,846 valued at $5.98M in 2019Q1. It also upped Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) stake by 16,079 shares and now owns 344,514 shares. Dowdupont Inc was raised too.

More notable recent JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) news were published by: Investorplace.com which released: “3 Financial Stocks to Trade Into Earnings – Investorplace.com” on July 09, 2019, also Seekingalpha.com with their article: “JPMorgan: Playing Defensive Into Q2 Earnings – Seeking Alpha” published on June 27, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Top 5 Things to Know in the Market on Tuesday – Yahoo Finance” on July 09, 2019. More interesting news about JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) were released by: Fool.com and their article: “A Foolish Take: Bank Dividends Are Soaring – The Motley Fool” published on July 08, 2019 as well as Fool.com‘s news article titled: “Crypto News: JPMorgan to Start Trials, IBM Launches New Enterprise Blockchain Platform – The Motley Fool” with publication date: June 26, 2019.