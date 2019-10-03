Old National Bancorp Has Boosted Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) Stake; DAVIDE CAMPARI-MILANO SPA COMMON SHARES (DVDCF) Shorts Down By 0.3%

Old National Bancorp increased Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB) stake by 20.07% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 6,300 shares as Lyondellbasell Industries N (LYB)’s stock declined 3.21%. The Old National Bancorp holds 37,687 shares with $3.25M value, up from 31,387 last quarter. Lyondellbasell Industries N now has $28.30 billion valuation. The stock decreased 2.28% or $1.97 during the last trading session, reaching $84.41. About 2.54 million shares traded. LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has declined 23.30% since October 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical LYB News: 22/05/2018 – LYONDELLBASELL GETS CHINESE ANTITRUST CLEARANCE FOR PURCHASE OF; 23/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Executive Vice President and Chief Legal Officer Jeffrey A. Kaplan honored with ‘Legend in Law’ award; 08/05/2018 – LYB: US ETHYLENE IS REGIONAL MARKET, POLYETHYLENE IS GLOBAL; 15/03/2018 – CORRECTED-UPDATE 3-LyondellBasell doubles plastics business with $2.25 bln Schulman deal (Feb. 15); 21/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives U.S. Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 18/04/2018 – A. Schulman Sets June 14, 2018 Special Meeting for Vote on Merger Agreement with LyondellBasell; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell: Transaction Is Expected to Close in the 2H of 2018; 16/03/2018 – LyondellBasell Helps India Food Bank Leaders Fight Hunger; 22/05/2018 – LyondellBasell Receives Chinese Antitrust Clearance For Acquisition Of A. Schulman; 03/04/2018 – LyondellBasell Among Top Corporate Donors to United Way of Greater Houston for 2017 Campaign

Among 5 analysts covering LyondellBasell Industries (NYSE:LYB), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 40% are positive. LyondellBasell Industries has $113 highest and $8500 lowest target. $89.40’s average target is 5.91% above currents $84.41 stock price. LyondellBasell Industries had 15 analyst reports since April 4, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Bank of America maintained the shares of LYB in report on Thursday, September 26 with “Buy” rating. The rating was downgraded by Nomura on Monday, July 22 to “Neutral”. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Monday, August 5 by Bank of America. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Monday, April 15 by Nomura. UBS maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Wednesday, October 2 with “Neutral” rating. Barclays Capital maintained LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) on Monday, August 5 with “Overweight” rating. The stock of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) has “Neutral” rating given on Thursday, July 11 by UBS. The firm earned “Market Perform” rating on Monday, August 5 by BMO Capital Markets. The firm has “Neutral” rating given on Wednesday, September 18 by Nomura. Nomura maintained the shares of LYB in report on Monday, August 5 with “Neutral” rating.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 0 selling transactions for $57.54 million activity. On Thursday, August 29 AI INVESTMENTS HOLDINGS LLC bought $57.04M worth of LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) or 764,501 shares. 7,246 shares valued at $498,873 were bought by Patel Bhavesh V. on Friday, August 23.

Old National Bancorp decreased Church & Dwight Inc (NYSE:CHD) stake by 5,341 shares to 28,886 valued at $2.11M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Starbucks Corp (NASDAQ:SBUX) stake by 26,941 shares and now owns 141,563 shares. Visa Inc (NYSE:V) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.03 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.07, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It worsened, as 49 investors sold LYB shares while 241 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 215 raised stakes. 243.04 million shares or 2.05% less from 248.14 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. State Treasurer State Of Michigan holds 519,304 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. Susquehanna Intll Gru Llp has invested 0.01% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Cullen Frost Bankers Inc accumulated 209 shares. Mufg Americas has 329 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Cushing Asset Mngmt Ltd Partnership invested in 61,749 shares. 46,710 are owned by Mirae Asset Invests. Bancorporation holds 0.01% of its portfolio in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 6,001 shares. Walleye Trading Lc has invested 0% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). First Quadrant Ltd Partnership Ca holds 7,700 shares. Guardian LP has 0.28% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 24,143 shares. Conning has invested 0.21% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). Burney Communication invested in 0.21% or 40,153 shares. Virtu Financial Ltd Liability Com has invested 0.06% in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB). D E Shaw Com accumulated 2.04 million shares. Opus Gp Ltd Llc has 0.13% invested in LyondellBasell Industries N.V. (NYSE:LYB) for 5,008 shares.