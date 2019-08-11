Old National Bancorp Has Boosted Its Kla (KLAC) Position; SBA Communications (SBAC) Had 4 Bulls

Old National Bancorp increased Kla (KLAC) stake by 81.62% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp acquired 22,446 shares as Kla (KLAC)’s stock rose 8.22%. The Old National Bancorp holds 49,946 shares with $5.96M value, up from 27,500 last quarter. Kla now has $22.00 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.90% or $1.24 during the last trading session, reaching $136.09. About 1.03M shares traded. KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has risen 28.24% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.24% the S&P500. Some Historical KLAC News: 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION IS NOT SUBJECT TO ANY FINANCING CONDITIONALITY; 19/03/2018 – KLA-TENCOR TO BUY ORBOTECH FOR ABOUT $69.02/SHR; 26/04/2018 – KLA-Tencor 3Q Rev $1.02B; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor Sees Orbotech Deal Immediately Adding to Adjusted EPS/; 19/03/2018 – ORBOTECH LTD – TRANSACTION APPROVED BY BOARD OF DIRECTORS OF KLA-TENCOR, ORBOTECH; 19/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Kla-Tencor’s Baa2 Rating Following Credit Positive Acquisition Of Orbotech Ltd; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – DEAL FOR APPROXIMATELY $69.02 PER SHARE; 19/03/2018 – KLA-Tencor To Acquire Orbotech In Deal With Equity Value Of About $3.4 Billion — MarketWatch; 19/03/2018 – RPT-ORBOTECH LTD – KLA-TENCOR’S SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM TARGETED TO BE COMPLETED WITHIN 12 TO 18 MONTHS POST CLOSE OF TRANSACTION; 03/05/2018 – ORBOTECH: ISRAEL EXEMPTS KLA-TENCOR DEAL FROM PREMERGER NOTICE

Among 6 analysts covering SBA Communications (NASDAQ:SBAC), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. SBA Communications had 20 analyst reports since February 12, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) earned “Neutral” rating by JP Morgan on Thursday, August 1. On Tuesday, February 12 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, March 4 by RBC Capital Markets. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Monday, July 15 with “Overweight”. The company was maintained on Monday, May 20 by Morgan Stanley. UBS downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $24000 target in Friday, June 7 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, April 30. Morgan Stanley maintained the stock with “Overweight” rating in Monday, March 11 report. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight” on Tuesday, July 30. The stock has “Buy” rating by Citigroup on Friday, March 22. See SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) latest ratings:

More notable recent SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “SBA Communications (SBAC) Surpasses Q2 FFO and Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “REITs Queued for Q2 Earnings on Jul 29: ARE, VNO, SBAC & More – Nasdaq” published on July 26, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “After-Hours Earnings Report for July 29, 2019 : ILMN, NXPI, NTR, SBAC, WCN, ARE, ACGL, SSNC, ITUB, VNO, RE, PKI – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “SBA Communications beats on AFFO, initiates dividend – Seeking Alpha” published on July 29, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “SBA Communications Corp (SBAC) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

SBA Communications Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust. The company has market cap of $28.76 billion. The firm operates through two divisions, Site Leasing and Site Development. It has a 223.85 P/E ratio. It owns and operates wireless communications infrastructure, including tower structures, rooftop, and other structures that support antennas used for wireless communications.

The stock increased 0.68% or $1.73 during the last trading session, reaching $254.29. About 246,692 shares traded. SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) has risen 55.12% since August 11, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 55.12% the S&P500. Some Historical SBAC News: 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS IN REFINANCING PACT W/CITI FOR ITS REVOLVER; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS: REFI BOOSTED COMMITMENTS TO $1.25B VS $1B; 02/05/2018 – SBA Communications Corporation to Speak at the J.P. Morgan 46th Global Technology, Media and Telecom Conference; 30/04/2018 – SBA COMMS SEES FY AFFO/SHR $7.25 TO $7.66, EST. $7.64; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q EPS 27c; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications 1Q Rev $458.3M; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS – ON APRIL 11 UNIT ENTERED 2018 REFINANCING AMENDMENT TO SECONDED AMENDED AND RESTATED CREDIT AGREEMENT, DATED AS OF FEB 7, 2014; 30/04/2018 – SBA Communications Sees FY Rev $1.727B-$1.747B; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – ALL AMOUNTS BORROWED UNDER REVOLVING CREDIT FACILITY WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2023; 12/04/2018 – SBA COMMUNICATIONS CORP – TERM LOAN WILL MATURE ON APRIL 11, 2025

Investors sentiment decreased to 0 in 2019 Q1. Its down Infinity, from Infinity in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 2 investors sold SBA Communications Corporation shares while 1 reduced holdings. 0 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 2.48 million shares or 50.03% less from 4.96 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Akre Cap Mgmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 5.19% of its portfolio in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) for 2.47 million shares. Moreover, Cibc World Mkts has 0.02% invested in SBA Communications Corporation (NASDAQ:SBAC) for 14,909 shares.

More notable recent KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) A Risky Investment? – Yahoo Finance” on August 05, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Does KLA (NASDAQ:KLAC) Deserve A Spot On Your Watchlist? – Yahoo Finance” published on July 19, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Why You Might Be Interested In KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) For Its Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on August 09, 2019. More interesting news about KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) Beats Earnings and Revenue Estimates in Q4 – Nasdaq” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “KLA-Tencor (KLAC) to Post Q4 Earnings: What’s in the Cards? – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 02, 2019.

Among 11 analysts covering KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC), 8 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 73% are positive. KLA-Tencor has $18000 highest and $107 lowest target. $145.91’s average target is 7.22% above currents $136.09 stock price. KLA-Tencor had 22 analyst reports since February 23, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) earned “Market Perform” rating by Wells Fargo on Tuesday, August 6. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, March 5 by Stifel Nicolaus. The stock of KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) has “Hold” rating given on Monday, February 25 by Deutsche Bank. On Tuesday, August 6 the stock rating was maintained by JP Morgan with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. KeyBanc Capital Markets has “Overweight” rating and $15200 target. JP Morgan maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Thursday, March 7. JP Morgan has “Overweight” rating and $160 target. As per Thursday, March 7, the company rating was initiated by J.P. Morgan. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, May 7 by UBS. UBS maintained it with “Buy” rating and $135 target in Thursday, March 7 report. Bank of America maintained KLA Corporation (NASDAQ:KLAC) rating on Tuesday, August 6. Bank of America has “Buy” rating and $15000 target.

Old National Bancorp decreased Zoetis Inc (NYSE:ZTS) stake by 3,800 shares to 21,804 valued at $2.20M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Vanguard Bd Index Fd Inc (BSV) stake by 25,196 shares and now owns 127,651 shares. Crown Castle Intl Corp New (NYSE:CCI) was reduced too.