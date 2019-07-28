Old National Bancorp Has Boosted Its Holding in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) as Market Value Declined; Mckinley Capital Management Has Upped Pepsico (PEP) Holding by $1.18 Million

Mckinley Capital Management Inc increased its stake in Pepsico Inc (PEP) by 4.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Mckinley Capital Management Inc bought 9,674 shares as the company’s stock rose 13.35% with the market. The hedge fund held 250,111 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $30.65M, up from 240,437 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Mckinley Capital Management Inc who had been investing in Pepsico Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $183.47B market cap company. The stock increased 1.73% or $2.23 during the last trading session, reaching $131.22. About 4.28 million shares traded or 0.79% up from the average. PepsiCo, Inc. (NYSE:PEP) has risen 33.14% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 28.71% the S&P500. Some Historical PEP News: 26/04/2018 – PEPSICO – TOTAL DIVIDENDS TO SHAREHOLDERS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $5 BLN & SHARE BUYBACKS EXPECTED TO BE ABOUT $2 BLN IN 2018; 16/03/2018 – PepsiCo CEO Indra K. Nooyi 2017 Total Compensation Valued at $31.1M; 23/05/2018 – PepsiCo North America Nutrition and The Hatchery Chicago Partner to Further Innovation in the Food Industry; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Asia, Middle East and North Africa Rev $1.04B; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q EPS 94c; 26/04/2018 – PepsiCo 1Q Europe Sub-Saharan Africa Rev Up 15%; 25/05/2018 – Pepsi Acquires Healthy-snack Maker Bare Foods — MarketWatch; 01/05/2018 – PEPSICO BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 92.75C/SHR FROM 80.5C, EST. 93C; 20/03/2018 – Encouraging Women in STEM: PepsiCo and the Society of Women Engineers Kick-Off Annual Student Engineering Challenge; 25/05/2018 – PEPSICO INC – BARE SNACKS WILL CONTINUE TO OPERATE INDEPENDENTLY FROM ITS HEADQUARTERS IN SAN FRANCISCO

Old National Bancorp increased its stake in Check Point Software Tech Lt (CHKP) by 5.32% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp bought 3,487 shares as the company’s stock declined 1.04% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 68,996 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.73M, up from 65,509 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Check Point Software Tech Lt for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $17.48B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.05% or $1.19 during the last trading session, reaching $112.49. About 857,855 shares traded or 0.38% up from the average. Check Point Software Technologies Ltd. (NASDAQ:CHKP) has risen 18.05% since July 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 13.62% the S&P500. Some Historical CHKP News: 20/04/2018 – Check Point Software Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE 2018 REVENUE VIEW $1.948 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS $5.73 -THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 10/05/2018 – Check Point Software Presenting at Conference Jun 7; 23/05/2018 – Ukraine cyber police aware of possible new threat -police chief; 04/05/2018 – CORRECTING and REPLACING — Finjan Files Patent Infringement Complaint Against Check Point USA and Check Point Israel; 13/04/2018 – March’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware That Works Outside the Web Browser on the Rise, says Check Point; 23/05/2018 – Cyber firms warn on suspected Russian plan to attack Ukraine; 23/05/2018 – HEAD OF UKRAINE’S CYBER POLICE SAYS AGENCY IS WORKING WITH SECURITY SERVICE TO PROTECT UKRAINE AGAINST POSSIBLE NEW CYBER THREAT; 12/03/2018 – February’s Most Wanted Malware: Cryptomining Malware Continues to Chip Away at Enterprise CPU Power, says Check Point; 25/04/2018 – CHECK POINT SOFTWARE CUTS 2018 REV ESTIMATE TO $1.85-$1.93 BLN FROM $1.9-$2.0 BLN, NON-GAAP EPS TO $5.45-$5.75 FROM $5.50-$5.90

Mckinley Capital Management Inc, which manages about $8.13B and $1.39 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 59,348 shares to 1.04 million shares, valued at $28.81 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Nutrien Ltd by 82,515 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 662,484 shares, and cut its stake in Boeing Co (NYSE:BA).

Investors sentiment is 0.94 in Q1 2019. Its the same as in 2018Q4. It is flat, as 40 investors sold PEP shares while 676 reduced holdings. only 127 funds opened positions while 544 raised stakes. 965.36 million shares or 3.54% less from 1.00 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. 27,397 were accumulated by Hayek Kallen Inv Mngmt. Opus Cap Grp Inc Lc invested 0.26% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Congress Asset Mngmt Ma stated it has 33,890 shares or 0.05% of all its holdings. Montag A Assoc invested in 1.47% or 129,489 shares. 1.27M are owned by Clearbridge Ltd Llc. The Pennsylvania-based Haverford Trust has invested 2.44% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Jfs Wealth Advsr Limited Liability Corp holds 12,636 shares or 0.4% of its portfolio. 37,645 are owned by Sigma Planning. Coastline Trust holds 0.61% or 33,424 shares. Bluecrest Capital Ltd has invested 0.5% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Park Avenue Limited Liability Company reported 0.11% of its portfolio in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Miracle Mile Advsrs Limited Liability has invested 0.37% in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP). Tru Of Virginia Va holds 116,533 shares. Barr E S And Com invested in 2.4% or 188,790 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) has 0.53% invested in PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP) for 483,148 shares.

