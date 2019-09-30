Old National Bancorp Decreased Ebay (EBAY) Stake by $439,218 as Stock Value Rose; Crawford Investment Counsel Maintains Position in Target (TGT)

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc increased its stake in Target Corp (TGT) by 9.65% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc bought 7,569 shares as the company’s stock rose 14.18% . The institutional investor held 86,008 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $7.45M, up from 78,439 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc who had been investing in Target Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $54.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.17 during the last trading session, reaching $106.12. About 3.19M shares traded. Target Corporation (NYSE:TGT) has risen 6.39% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 6.39% the S&P500. Some Historical TGT News: 14/05/2018 – Target Names William J. Foudy, Jr., as President, Target Sourcing Services; 06/03/2018 – Target Announces Expanded Shipping Services, $12 Minimum Wage — MarketWatch; 31/05/2018 – Target and Shipt Launch Same-Day Delivery in Indiana; 17/04/2018 – U.S. Supreme Court struggles with e-commerce sales tax case; 06/03/2018 – Target’s Bid to Catch Up With Amazon Hits Profits (Video); 17/04/2018 – Target Adding Eight Cosmetic Brands That Cater To Darker Skin Tones — MarketWatch; 22/03/2018 – Babies R Us is the third most popular destination for baby registries after Amazon and Target, according to a WeeSpring survey; 15/05/2018 – TARGET CONFIRMS PRICE CUT FOR NEXT-DAY DELIVERY OF ESSENTIALS; 05/04/2018 – Law Firm: Target Corp Will Institute Hiring Process for Class Members to Obtain Jobs; 06/03/2018 – TARGET EXPANDS DELIVERY SERVICE OPTIONS

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Ebay Inc (EBAY) by 32.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 11,262 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.97% . The institutional investor held 22,904 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $905,000, down from 34,166 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Ebay Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $32.18 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.43% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $38.37. About 7.25M shares traded or 0.05% up from the average. eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) has risen 22.33% since September 30, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 22.33% the S&P500. Some Historical EBAY News: 17/04/2018 – Business Std.in: Walmart, eBay fresh round of talks likely for $12 bn deal with Flipkart; 25/04/2018 – PayPal Holds Its Own After Losing EBay (Video); 05/04/2018 – EBay: Edward Barnholt Won’t Stand for Re-Election to Board; 25/04/2018 – EBAY 1Q NET REV. $2.6B, EST. $2.59B; 11/03/2018 – eBay Conference Call Scheduled By Aliya Capital for Mar. 12; 25/04/2018 – eBay Sees FY Cont Ops EPS $1.65-EPS $1.75; 05/04/2018 – Sukhinder Singh Cassidy Named President of StubHub; 09/05/2018 – EBay will relaunch its India business after selling its Flipkart stake to Walmart The company will gross more than $1 billion from exiting the relationship; 02/04/2018 – EBAY: WOMEN 40% OF GLOBAL WORK FORCE IN 2017 VS. 38% IN 2016; 23/04/2018 – EBay and PayPal Finalize New Payments Agreement Through July 2023

Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, which manages about $4.53B and $3.55 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Watsco Inc (NYSE:WSO) by 2,330 shares to 98,260 shares, valued at $16.07 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Equifax Inc (NYSE:EFX) by 7,850 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 25,081 shares, and cut its stake in Astrazeneca Plc (NYSE:AZN).

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 6,379 shares to 31,049 shares, valued at $1.70 million in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Anthem Inc (NYSE:ANTM) by 2,755 shares in the quarter, for a total of 12,027 shares, and has risen its stake in Lyondellbasell Industries N (NYSE:LYB).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.16, from 1.12 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 39 investors sold EBAY shares while 252 reduced holdings. 79 funds opened positions while 200 raised stakes. 680.91 million shares or 4.31% less from 711.61 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Vident Investment Advisory Lc reported 13,671 shares. Nuveen Asset Limited Company stated it has 0.18% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Moreover, Boston Partners has 0.52% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Pillar Pacific Cap Management Limited Liability Corp invested in 0.14% or 31,905 shares. Citigroup Inc has 0.08% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 2.44M shares. Caprock Grp Inc, Idaho-based fund reported 8,248 shares. House reported 0.07% of its portfolio in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Stoneridge Inv Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation has 5,881 shares. Bb&T Securities Ltd Liability Corporation holds 299,227 shares. Colony Grp Ltd Liability Corporation accumulated 0.01% or 5,596 shares. Checchi Capital Advisers Limited Liability Corporation owns 0.06% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) for 11,184 shares. Tiverton Asset Mngmt Ltd Llc stated it has 0.07% in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY). Cleararc Cap invested in 0.14% or 12,288 shares. Channing Ltd holds 0.25% or 134,644 shares. Moreover, Marco Invest Limited Liability Corp has 0.28% invested in eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY).

Analysts await eBay Inc. (NASDAQ:EBAY) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $0.51 earnings per share, up 18.60% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.43 per share. EBAY’s profit will be $427.76 million for 18.81 P/E if the $0.51 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.54 actual earnings per share reported by eBay Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -5.56% negative EPS growth.

Since August 5, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $232,736 activity.