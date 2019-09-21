Old National Bancorp Decreased Adobe (ADBE) Holding by $1.13 Million as Share Value Rose; As Ecolab (ECL) Share Price Rose, Holder Osborne Partners Capital Management Decreased Its Position

Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Ecolab Inc (ECL) by 20.96% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc sold 1,800 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.61% . The hedge fund held 6,787 shares of the package goods and cosmetics company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $1.34 million, down from 8,587 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Osborne Partners Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Ecolab Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $56.42B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.22% or $0.44 during the last trading session, reaching $196.06. About 1.58 million shares traded or 38.92% up from the average. Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) has risen 43.34% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 43.34% the S&P500.

Old National Bancorp decreased its stake in Adobe Inc (ADBE) by 7.68% based on its latest 2019Q2 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old National Bancorp sold 3,860 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.47% . The institutional investor held 46,387 shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q2, valued at $13.67 million, down from 50,247 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old National Bancorp who had been investing in Adobe Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $134.91B market cap company. The stock decreased 1.19% or $3.35 during the last trading session, reaching $277.91. About 3.37M shares traded or 35.72% up from the average. Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) has risen 23.33% since September 21, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 23.33% the S&P500. Some Historical ADBE News: 09/04/2018 – Adobe Launches Spark With Premium Features for Every Student, Free of Charge; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q REV. $2.08B, EST. $2.05B; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE: WILL SEE GRADUAL MARGIN IMPROVEMENT IN MARKETING UNIT; 08/05/2018 – Change Healthcare Teams Up with Adobe and Microsoft to Put the “Consumer” in Healthcare Consumer Engagement; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE CONCLUDES 1Q EARNINGS CONFERENCE CALL; 15/03/2018 – ADOBE 1Q ADJ EPS $1.55, EST. $1.44; 10/04/2018 – GlobalSign Joins Cloud Signature Consortium and Adobe Cloud Signature Partner Program; 15/05/2018 – Adobe Accelerates Experience Design Growth With Starter Plan for Adobe XD; 06/04/2018 – CFO Moves: Adobe Systems; 22/03/2018 – Merkle Enhances its Innovation Cloud, Powered by Adobe Experience Cloud

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.05, from 1.19 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 39 investors sold ADBE shares while 372 reduced holdings. 130 funds opened positions while 379 raised stakes. 397.54 million shares or 0.08% less from 397.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Aspiriant Limited Liability Com holds 2,926 shares. Arrow stated it has 0.96% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Zweig holds 0.99% or 35,384 shares in its portfolio. State Street reported 0.43% stake. 3,700 are owned by Parsons Mgmt Ri. Colony Group Ltd invested in 0.08% or 8,325 shares. Veritable Limited Partnership reported 22,353 shares or 0.13% of all its holdings. 3.74M were accumulated by Lone Pine Cap Limited Liability Com. Holt Capital Advsr Ltd Liability Com Dba Holt Capital Prns Limited Partnership holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 1,275 shares. Loring Wolcott And Coolidge Fiduciary Advsrs Llp Ma invested in 255,654 shares. Illinois-based Calamos Advsrs Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.23% in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE). Mason Street Advsrs Ltd Liability Corporation holds 0.44% or 69,590 shares in its portfolio. Gotham Asset Management Limited has 2,695 shares. Van Eck Associates Corporation reported 19,544 shares stake. Checchi Advisers Ltd Liability Corporation has 0.16% invested in Adobe Inc. (NASDAQ:ADBE) for 4,381 shares.

Old National Bancorp, which manages about $1.96B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cvs Health Corp (NYSE:CVS) by 21,050 shares to 211,492 shares, valued at $11.53M in 2019Q2, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) by 5,113 shares in the quarter, for a total of 69,233 shares, and has risen its stake in Kohls Corp (NYSE:KSS).

Analysts await Ecolab Inc. (NYSE:ECL) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.72 EPS, up 12.42% or $0.19 from last year’s $1.53 per share. ECL’s profit will be $494.94M for 28.50 P/E if the $1.72 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.42 actual EPS reported by Ecolab Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 21.13% EPS growth.