Old National Bancorp Cut By $382,626 Its Intuit (INTU) Position; Aercap Holdings NV Has 0.87 Sentiment

Aercap Holdings NV (AER) investors sentiment increased to 0.87 in 2019 Q1. It’s up 0.09, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio is more positive, as 120 investment managers started new or increased holdings, while 138 sold and decreased their holdings in Aercap Holdings NV. The investment managers in our database now possess: 119.57 million shares, down from 127.45 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of investment managers holding Aercap Holdings NV in top ten holdings increased from 7 to 8 for an increase of 1. Sold All: 40 Reduced: 98 Increased: 85 New Position: 35.

Old National Bancorp decreased Intuit (INTU) stake by 15.88% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old National Bancorp sold 1,466 shares as Intuit (INTU)’s stock rose 13.72%. The Old National Bancorp holds 7,766 shares with $2.03 million value, down from 9,232 last quarter. Intuit now has $71.89 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.64% or $4.73 during the last trading session, reaching $283.63. About 810,851 shares traded. Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has risen 36.82% since September 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 36.82% the S&P500. Some Historical INTU News: 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To Rev $5.915B-$5.935B; 20/04/2018 – DJ Intuit Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (INTU); 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Advisor Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook; 16/05/2018 – Case: Negligence and Aiding and Abetting Claims Against Intuit Dismissed (N.D. Cal.) (IRC §7206); 22/05/2018 – Intuit Raises FY View To EPS $4.50-EPS $4.52; 25/04/2018 – Intuit Now Expects Full-Year Fiscal 2018 Consumer Group Revenue Growth of 12% to 13%; 22/05/2018 – INTUIT 3Q NET REV. $2.93B, EST. $2.86B; 22/05/2018 – Intuit Sees Revenue Growth, Higher Profit — Earnings Review; 22/05/2018 – Intuit 3Q Rev $2.93B; 02/04/2018 – Fidelity Select Tech Adds Intuit, Exits Wex, Cuts Facebook

Investors sentiment increased to 1.02 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.04, from 0.98 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 37 investors sold INTU shares while 275 reduced holdings. 99 funds opened positions while 219 raised stakes. 221.14 million shares or 7.15% less from 238.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Weatherly Asset Mgmt LP reported 2,992 shares. Carderock Capital Incorporated has invested 2.39% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Pensionfund Dsm Netherlands holds 0.65% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 13,500 shares. 168,154 are owned by Lord Abbett Limited Liability Corporation. First Midwest Bancorporation Tru Division stated it has 0.16% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Balasa Dinverno Foltz Limited Liability Corp reported 0.35% stake. Aperio Gru Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.28% or 247,928 shares. 56,069 were accumulated by North Star Asset Mngmt Incorporated. Bath Savings Trust stated it has 2.89% of its portfolio in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Sustainable Growth Advisers LP holds 2.15% or 744,075 shares. Prudential Fincl has 678,111 shares for 0.3% of their portfolio. Parsons Mgmt Ri has invested 0.47% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU). Argi Limited Liability Com reported 1,000 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings. Northcoast Asset Management Limited Liability holds 1.54% in Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) or 90,163 shares. Cwm Lc stated it has 334 shares.

Analysts await Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) to report earnings on November, 18. They expect $-0.07 EPS, down 133.33% or $0.04 from last year’s $-0.03 per share. After $-0.38 actual EPS reported by Intuit Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -81.58% EPS growth.

More notable recent Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) news were published by: Nasdaq.com which released: “Analysts Estimate Intuit (INTU) to Report a Decline in Earnings: What to Look Out for – Nasdaq” on August 15, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Intuit (INTU) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Nasdaq” published on August 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Intuit (INTU) Reports Q4 Loss, Tops Revenue Estimates – Nasdaq” on August 22, 2019. More interesting news about Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) were released by: Nasdaq.com and their article: “Intuit Management Talks Online Ecosystem Revenue, TurboTax Live, and More – Nasdaq” published on August 26, 2019 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Intuit (INTU) Q4 Earnings and Revenues Surpass Estimates – Nasdaq” with publication date: August 23, 2019.

Among 9 analysts covering Intuit (NASDAQ:INTU), 5 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 56% are positive. Intuit has $31500 highest and $23900 lowest target. $289.44’s average target is 2.05% above currents $283.63 stock price. Intuit had 20 analyst reports since March 6, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by UBS with “Neutral” on Friday, August 23. The rating was maintained by Stifel Nicolaus on Friday, May 24 with “Buy”. Morgan Stanley maintained it with “Equal-Weight” rating and $245 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of Intuit Inc. (NASDAQ:INTU) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Thursday, May 16 by Morgan Stanley. On Friday, May 24 the stock rating was maintained by Morgan Stanley with “Equal-Weight”. On Tuesday, April 2 the stock rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets with “Overweight”. KeyBanc Capital Markets maintained the shares of INTU in report on Friday, April 26 with “Overweight” rating. The rating was maintained by KeyBanc Capital Markets on Friday, May 24 with “Overweight”. The stock has “Buy” rating by Deutsche Bank on Friday, August 23. The firm has “Buy” rating by Stifel Nicolaus given on Friday, August 23.

Old National Bancorp increased Ing Groep N V (NYSE:ING) stake by 26,693 shares to 43,392 valued at $527,000 in 2019Q1. It also upped Cummins Inc (NYSE:CMI) stake by 3,550 shares and now owns 64,120 shares. Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) was raised too.

The stock decreased 1.47% or $0.79 during the last trading session, reaching $52.83. About 861,052 shares traded or 4.13% up from the average. AerCap Holdings N.V. (AER) has declined 2.63% since September 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.63% the S&P500. Some Historical AER News: 03/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings 1Q Rev $1.22B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS NV – NEW $200 MLN SHARE REPURCHASE PROGRAM AUTHORIZED, WHICH WILL RUN THROUGH SEPTEMBER 30, 2018; 07/05/2018 – AerCap Holdings at Cowen Transportation Conference Tomorrow; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q EPS $1.72; 28/03/2018 – AERCAP BOOSTS UNSECURED REVOLVING CREDIT LINE FROM $0.60B; 03/05/2018 – AERCAP HOLDINGS 1Q REV. $1.22B, EST. $1.23B; 23/03/2018 – Barings Alternative Investments Expands Aviation Investment Platform Through Partnership with Genesis Aircraft Services; 04/04/2018 – AerCap Holdings Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 15/05/2018 – MANGROVE CAPITAL BOOSTED AER, CECO, GPRE, VRTS, EQC IN 1Q: 13F; 05/04/2018 – AerCap Leased, Purchased and Sold 114 Aircraft in the First Quarter 2018

Analysts await AerCap Holdings N.V. (NYSE:AER) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.90 earnings per share, up 6.15% or $0.11 from last year’s $1.79 per share. AER’s profit will be $250.02 million for 6.95 P/E if the $1.90 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.42 actual earnings per share reported by AerCap Holdings N.V. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -21.49% negative EPS growth.

AerCap Holdings N.V., an independent aircraft leasing company, engages in the lease, financing, sale, and management of commercial aircraft and engines in China, the United States, Ireland, and internationally. The company has market cap of $6.95 billion. The firm provides aircraft asset management services, including remarketing aircraft; collecting rental and maintenance rent payments, monitoring aircraft maintenance, monitoring and enforcing contract compliance, and accepting delivery and redelivery of aircraft; and conducting ongoing lessee financial performance reviews. It has a 7.06 P/E ratio. The Company’s aircraft asset management services also comprise periodically inspecting the leased aircraft; coordinating technical modifications to aircraft to meet new lessee requirements; conducting restructurings negotiations in connection with lease defaults; repossessing aircraft; arranging and monitoring insurance coverage; registering and de-registering aircraft; arranging for aircraft and aircraft engine valuations; and providing market research services.