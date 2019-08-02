Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Trimmed Trex Co (TREX) Position; Stewardship Financial (SSFN)’s Sentiment Is 1

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Trex Co Inc (TREX) stake by 97.59% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 377,642 shares as Trex Co Inc (TREX)’s stock rose 24.20%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 9,334 shares with $574,000 value, down from 386,976 last quarter. Trex Co Inc now has $4.55B valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $77.87. About 220,623 shares traded. Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has risen 27.52% since August 2, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 27.52% the S&P500. Some Historical TREX News: 07/05/2018 – Trex Co 1Q Net $37.1M; 07/05/2018 – TREX 1Q EPS $1.25; 13/04/2018 – Trex® Spiral Stairs™ Introduces New Multi-Line Railing System; 12/03/2018 – Trex Company Marketing Scheduled By FBR for Mar. 19-20; 28/03/2018 – Trex at Sidoti & Company Spring Investor Conference Tomorrow; 19/04/2018 – DJ Trex Company Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (TREX); 05/03/2018 VP Gupp Gifts 429 Of Trex Company Inc

Stewardship Financial Corp (SSFN) investors sentiment decreased to 1 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.29, from 1.29 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 8 hedge funds opened new and increased equity positions, while 8 sold and decreased holdings in Stewardship Financial Corp. The hedge funds in our database now possess: 1.86 million shares, up from 1.83 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Stewardship Financial Corp in top ten equity positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 3 Reduced: 5 Increased: 6 New Position: 2.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.22 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.05, from 1.17 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 30 investors sold TREX shares while 80 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 79 raised stakes. 51.33 million shares or 1.82% less from 52.29 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Moreover, Pathstone Family Office Lc has 0% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 194 shares. Voya Investment Management Ltd Llc stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). 17,165 were reported by King Luther Capital Mngmt Corporation. Lpl Fincl stated it has 0% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Walleye Trading Limited Com invested in 37,257 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Pembroke Ltd invested 1.24% in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Comerica Comml Bank has 85,044 shares. Nordea Invest stated it has 64,085 shares. Vanguard holds 5.44 million shares. State Board Of Administration Of Florida Retirement Systems owns 0.01% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 33,840 shares. 16,950 are owned by Connor Clark & Lunn Invest Limited. 9,020 were reported by Ing Groep Nv. Jpmorgan Chase And stated it has 1.27M shares. Motley Fool Asset Mgmt Lc has 0.25% invested in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX). Axiom Intl Investors Lc De holds 0.13% of its portfolio in Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) for 66,670 shares.

Among 4 analysts covering Trex Co (NYSE:TREX), 4 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 0 Hold. Therefore 100% are positive. Trex Co had 10 analyst reports since February 20, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Sidoti upgraded the stock to “Buy” rating in Friday, March 29 report. The stock of Trex Company, Inc. (NYSE:TREX) has “Buy” rating given on Tuesday, February 26 by Berenberg. Stifel Nicolaus upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $72 target in Thursday, March 28 report.

Stewardship Financial Corporation operates as the bank holding firm for Atlantic Stewardship Bank that provides various commercial and retail banking services and products for small and medium-sized businesses, professionals, and individuals. The company has market cap of $134.64 million. The firm offers various deposits, such as personal and business checking accounts, time deposits, money market accounts, regular savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and term certificate accounts. It has a 19.12 P/E ratio. It also offers various loans consisting of commercial, consumer, residential real estate, home equity, personal, installment, construction, automobile, home improvement, and unsecured loans.

Jacobs Asset Management Llc holds 0.83% of its portfolio in Stewardship Financial Corporation for 452,425 shares. Eidelman Virant Capital owns 94,707 shares or 0.62% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Basswood Capital Management L.L.C. has 0.34% invested in the company for 573,540 shares. The Pennsylvania-based Emerald Mutual Fund Advisers Trust has invested 0.11% in the stock. Punch & Associates Investment Management Inc., a Minnesota-based fund reported 132,000 shares.

