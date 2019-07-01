Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Trimmed Nu Skin Enterprises (NUS) Position By $24.19 Million; Psychemedics (PMD) Has 0.76 Sentiment

Psychemedics Corp (PMD) investors sentiment decreased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.02, from 0.78 in 2018Q4. The ratio dived, as 16 hedge funds opened new and increased positions, while 21 cut down and sold their stock positions in Psychemedics Corp. The hedge funds in our database now have: 3.04 million shares, up from 2.95 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of hedge funds holding Psychemedics Corp in top ten positions was flat from 1 to 1 for the same number . Sold All: 2 Reduced: 19 Increased: 13 New Position: 3.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS) stake by 63.28% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 514,612 shares as Nu Skin Enterprises Inc (NUS)’s stock declined 23.08%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 298,626 shares with $14.29M value, down from 813,238 last quarter. Nu Skin Enterprises Inc now has $2.69 billion valuation. The stock decreased 1.62% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $48.52. About 212,399 shares traded. Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has declined 31.08% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 35.51% the S&P500. Some Historical NUS News: 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q EPS 86c-EPS 91c; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC QTRLY SHR $0.64; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees 2Q Rev $630M-$650M; 25/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference May 30; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN ENTERPRISES INC NUS.N RAISES FY SHR VIEW TO $3.45 TO $3.65; 13/04/2018 Nu Skin Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Sees FY18 EPS $3.45-EPS $3.65; 26/04/2018 – Nu Skin Declares Dividend of 36.5c; 29/05/2018 – Nu Skin Presenting at Royal Bank of Canada Conference Tomorrow; 26/04/2018 – NU SKIN 1Q EPS 64C, EST. 71C

Since January 1, 0001, it had 2 buys, and 0 sales for $14,941 activity.

Psychemedics Corporation provides testing services for the detection of drugs of abuse through the analysis of hair samples in the United States and internationally. The company has market cap of $55.07 million. The companyÂ’s tests provide quantitative information that can indicate the approximate amount of drug ingested, as well as historical data, which can show a pattern of individual drug use over a longer period of time. It has a 14.08 P/E ratio. It offers screening and confirmation by mass spectrometry using industry-accepted practices for cocaine, marijuana, PCP, amphetamines, and opiates, including heroin, hydrocodone, hydromorphone, oxycodone, oxymorphone, and codeine.

The stock decreased 0.89% or $0.09 during the last trading session, reaching $10. About 15,871 shares traded. Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) has declined 48.27% since July 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 52.70% the S&P500. Some Historical PMD News: 14/05/2018 – Kennedy Capital Incorporated Buys 1% Position in Psychemedics; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics Announces 1Q Record Revenues and Dividend Increase of 20%; 08/05/2018 – James Abely Promoted to VP and General Counsel at Psychemedics Corporation; 22/04/2018 – DJ Psychemedics Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (PMD); 24/04/2018 – PSYCHEMEDICS CORP PMD.O SETS QUARTERLY DIVIDEND OF $0.18/SHR; 07/03/2018 Psychemedics 4Q EPS 42c; 24/04/2018 – Psychemedics 1Q EPS 23c; 02/05/2018 – Psychemedics Corporation Announces New Vice President, Sales and Marketing

More notable recent Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Psychemedics Corporation’s (NASDAQ:PMD) CEO Being Overpaid? – Yahoo Finance” on June 04, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Kind Of Investor Owns Most Of Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD)? – Yahoo Finance” published on May 07, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Psychemedics Corporation (PMD) Ex-Dividend Date Scheduled for May 06, 2019 – Nasdaq” on May 03, 2019. More interesting news about Psychemedics Corporation (NASDAQ:PMD) were released by: Globenewswire.com and their article: “New Psychemedics Offering Further Enhances Cocaine Detection – GlobeNewswire” published on March 27, 2019 as well as Seekingalpha.com‘s news article titled: “Psychemedics: There Are Drivers – Seeking Alpha” with publication date: April 25, 2019.

Tieton Capital Management Llc holds 3.76% of its portfolio in Psychemedics Corporation for 301,282 shares. Quantum Capital Management owns 56,179 shares or 0.42% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Mill Road Capital Management Llc has 0.27% invested in the company for 14,896 shares. The Illinois-based North Star Investment Management Corp. has invested 0.14% in the stock. Crawford Investment Counsel Inc, a Georgia-based fund reported 310,870 shares.

Analysts await Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) to report earnings on August, 1. They expect $0.93 earnings per share, down 13.89% or $0.15 from last year’s $1.08 per share. NUS’s profit will be $51.60 million for 13.04 P/E if the $0.93 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.77 actual earnings per share reported by Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 20.78% EPS growth.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Union Pacific Corp (NYSE:UNP) stake by 426,424 shares to 964,413 valued at $161.25 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Bio Rad Labs Inc (NYSE:BIO) stake by 22,703 shares and now owns 24,603 shares. Facebook Inc (NASDAQ:FB) was raised too.

Among 5 analysts covering Nu Skin (NYSE:NUS), 1 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 20% are positive. Nu Skin had 10 analyst reports since February 13, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Wednesday, March 6. The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has “Buy” rating given on Wednesday, February 13 by Jefferies. The stock of Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) has “Sell” rating given on Monday, March 25 by Stifel Nicolaus. The rating was maintained by DA Davidson on Monday, March 25 with “Buy”. As per Wednesday, March 20, the company rating was maintained by Deutsche Bank. On Friday, March 1 the stock rating was maintained by Bank of America with “Sell”.

More notable recent Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NUS) A Good Stock To Buy ? – Yahoo Finance” on June 10, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises To Present At Jefferies Global Consumer Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 13, 2019, Prnewswire.com published: “Nu Skin Participates In Global Humanitarian Effort To Celebrate 35th Anniversary – PRNewswire” on June 04, 2019. More interesting news about Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) were released by: Prnewswire.com and their article: “Nu Skin Enterprises To Present At Baird Global Consumer, Technology & Services Conference – PRNewswire” published on June 04, 2019 as well as Prnewswire.com‘s news article titled: “Nu Skin Named one of America’s Best-in-state Employers by Forbes – PRNewswire” with publication date: June 20, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.18 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.11, from 1.07 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 36 investors sold NUS shares while 63 reduced holdings. 42 funds opened positions while 75 raised stakes. 39.94 million shares or 1.30% less from 40.46 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Gradient Invests Ltd Com invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 54,783 are held by Metropolitan Life. Barclays Public Ltd Co accumulated 0% or 124,550 shares. Kepos LP has invested 0.04% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Rhumbline Advisers has invested 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Sg Americas Ltd Liability Corporation reported 0.01% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Wasatch Inc holds 0.11% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS) for 216,513 shares. National Bank Of Nova Scotia has invested 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). Hsbc Hldg Pcl owns 23,502 shares or 0% of their US portfolio. 22,254 were reported by Shell Asset Management Company. Federated Invsts Pa reported 172,798 shares stake. Hussman Strategic Advsrs stated it has 0% of its portfolio in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS). 15 were reported by Cornerstone Advsr. Sensato Lc reported 9,600 shares. Fort LP reported 0% in Nu Skin Enterprises, Inc. (NYSE:NUS).