Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Trimmed Its Haemonetics (HAE) Holding as Market Valuation Rose; Cubist Systematic Strategies Decreased Its Kb Home (KBH) Position as Stock Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Haemonetics Corp (HAE) by 39.99% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 174,517 shares as the company’s stock rose 15.65% with the market. The institutional investor held 261,865 shares of the medical and dental instruments company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $22.91M, down from 436,382 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Haemonetics Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $6.30B market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.97 during the last trading session, reaching $122.97. About 245,152 shares traded. Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) has risen 13.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.43% the S&P500. Some Historical HAE News: 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics Sees FY19 EPS $1.50-EPS $1.80; 08/05/2018 – Van Berkom & Associates Exits Position in Haemonetics; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ’19 REV UP 3%-5%; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES 1Q ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30, EST. 45C; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4th Quarter Fiscal 2018 Earnings Release Available on Investor Relations Website; 08/05/2018 – Haemonetics 4Q EPS 22c; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP HAE.N FY SHR VIEW $2.09, REV VIEW $937.0 MLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS CORP – QTRLY SHR $0.22; 17/04/2018 – Haemonetics May Face Pressure, Industry Posts 16th Straight Drop; 08/05/2018 – HAEMONETICS SEES FY ADJ EPS $2.00 TO $2.30

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc decreased its stake in Kb Home (KBH) by 76.43% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc sold 81,859 shares as the company’s stock rose 18.28% with the market. The institutional investor held 25,249 shares of the homebuilding company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $610,000, down from 107,108 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc who had been investing in Kb Home for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.37 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.15% or $0.04 during the last trading session, reaching $26.84. About 1.02 million shares traded. KB Home (NYSE:KBH) has risen 1.86% since July 18, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 2.57% the S&P500. Some Historical KBH News: 22/03/2018 – KB HOME QTRLY NET ORDER VALUE ROSE 8% TO $1.17 BLN; 03/04/2018 – KB Home Earns Eighth Energy Star® Partner of the Year – Sustained Excellence Award; 30/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Belluno in Stockton; 25/05/2018 – Moody’s Changes The Rating Outlook For Kb Home To Positive From Stable; 22/03/2018 – KB Home 1Q Loss $71.3M; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Holds Grand Opening Celebration for Trevato in Sacramento; 11/05/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Santolina at Spencer’s Crossing in Murrieta; 20/04/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Creeks on Hickory in Frisco; 15/05/2018 – KB Home Plans to Use Internally Generated Cash; 21/03/2018 – KB Home Announces the Grand Opening of Hidden Bluffs at Texas Research Park

Cubist Systematic Strategies Llc, which manages about $3.09B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Rogers Communications Inc (NYSE:RCI) by 61,068 shares to 72,175 shares, valued at $3.88 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Tesla Inc (NASDAQ:TSLA) by 10,316 shares in the quarter, for a total of 11,476 shares, and has risen its stake in Vanda Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:VNDA).

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.77 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.23, from 1 in 2018Q4. It dropped, as 27 investors sold KBH shares while 78 reduced holdings. 33 funds opened positions while 48 raised stakes. 77.07 million shares or 4.25% more from 73.93 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Davenport Ltd, a Virginia-based fund reported 11,650 shares. Invesco reported 180,116 shares or 0% of all its holdings. 33,794 are held by Jump Trading Ltd Liability Company. Brandywine Mgmt Lc owns 170,849 shares or 0.03% of their US portfolio. Cubist Systematic Strategies Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 25,249 shares or 0.02% of all its holdings. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Mngmt owns 75 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Bluemountain Cap Mngmt Ltd Liability has 0% invested in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Bowling Port Management holds 80,272 shares or 0.31% of its portfolio. Icon Advisers holds 0.06% or 25,500 shares in its portfolio. Benjamin F Edwards & stated it has 0.01% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Barrow Hanley Mewhinney Strauss Ltd Limited Liability Company accumulated 0% or 36,880 shares. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gru (Ca) owns 97 shares. Carlson LP has invested 0.18% in KB Home (NYSE:KBH). Hudson Bay Cap Mngmt Lp holds 0.05% of its portfolio in KB Home (NYSE:KBH) for 166,053 shares. Meeder Asset Mgmt Inc invested in 0.06% or 30,803 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.93 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.03, from 0.9 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 31 investors sold HAE shares while 82 reduced holdings. 38 funds opened positions while 67 raised stakes. 48.86 million shares or 0.74% less from 49.22 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Fuller And Thaler Asset Mngmt owns 103 shares. Comerica Financial Bank has invested 0.03% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Fmr Ltd Liability Corp accumulated 0% or 4,881 shares. Shine Invest Advisory Inc reported 3,133 shares. Renaissance Ltd reported 0.19% stake. Panagora Asset Management holds 0.2% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE) for 519,909 shares. Barclays Public Ltd has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Public Employees Retirement Of Ohio accumulated 0.01% or 27,089 shares. Eaton Vance Management invested in 0.03% or 150,056 shares. New Mexico Educational Retirement Board invested 0.04% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Retirement System Of Alabama owns 66,398 shares. New York-based Jane Street Grp Inc Incorporated Limited Liability Corp has invested 0% in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Tudor Invest Et Al holds 27,729 shares or 0.1% of its portfolio. Mackay Shields Lc stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE). Picton Mahoney Asset Mngmt stated it has 0.89% of its portfolio in Haemonetics Corporation (NYSE:HAE).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Corepoint Lodging Inc by 138,083 shares to 747,594 shares, valued at $8.35 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Citrix Sys Inc (NASDAQ:CTXS) by 28,163 shares in the quarter, for a total of 2.02 million shares, and has risen its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI).