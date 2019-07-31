Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Stake in Verisign (VRSN) Has Increased by $38.87 Million; Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management LTD Maintains Stake in Oneok (OKE)

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Verisign Inc (VRSN) by 247.25% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 214,750 shares as the company’s stock rose 11.25% with the market. The institutional investor held 301,605 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $54.76 million, up from 86,855 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Verisign Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $25.42B market cap company. The stock increased 0.38% or $0.82 during the last trading session, reaching $214.75. About 160,015 shares traded. VeriSign, Inc. (NASDAQ:VRSN) has risen 53.08% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.65% the S&P500. Some Historical VRSN News: 24/04/2018 – VeriSign Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 22/04/2018 DJ VeriSign Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (VRSN); 26/04/2018 – VRSN SEES FY REV. $1.2B-1.215B, SAW $1.195B-$1.215B,EST. $1.21B; 15/05/2018 – S&PGR Upgrds Verisign To ‘BBB-‘ On Impvd Lvg; Otlk Stbl; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q EPS $1.09; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN 1Q REV. $299M, EST. $298.0M; 15/05/2018 – S&P REVISES VERISIGN INC. TO RATING ‘BBB-‘ FROM ‘BB+’; OUTLOOK ‘STABLE’; 26/04/2018 – VERISIGN SEES 2018 REV. $1.2B-1.215B; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Net $134.3M; 26/04/2018 – VeriSign 1Q Rev $299.3M

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd increased its stake in Oneok Inc (OKE) by 225.63% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd bought 139,950 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.77% with the market. The institutional investor held 201,975 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $14.11 million, up from 62,025 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd who had been investing in Oneok Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $28.93B market cap company. The stock increased 4.30% or $2.89 during the last trading session, reaching $70.1. About 944,462 shares traded. ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) has risen 0.99% since July 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has underperformed by 3.44% the S&P500. Some Historical OKE News: 15/03/2018 U.S. regulators ask power/gas utilities to look at rates after tax cut; 14/05/2018 – ONEOK to Participate in Citi Global Energy and Utilities Conference; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTR DIV TO 79.5C/SHR FROM 77C, EST. 79C; 03/04/2018 – ONEOK Natural Gas Pipelines Operating Normally; 03/04/2018 – OKE: NOTIFICATION TO CUSTOMERS MISINTERPRETED; 01/05/2018 – ONEOK INC SEES FY ADJ EBITDA $2.22B TO $2.42B, EST. $2.26B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK BOOSTS QTRLY DIV; 15/05/2018 – Capital Research Global Investors Buys 1.8% of Oneok Inc; 01/05/2018 – Oneok Backs FY Net $955M-Net $1.15B; 19/04/2018 – ONEOK Increases Quarterly Dividend

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd, which manages about $26.75B and $15.17 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Nvr Inc (NYSE:NVR) by 1,400 shares to 100 shares, valued at $277,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Teva Pharmaceutical Industries Ltd. (NYSE:TEVA) by 1.37M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 838,120 shares, and cut its stake in Lockheed Martin Inc. (NYSE:LMT).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.24 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.20, from 1.04 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 44 investors sold OKE shares while 205 reduced holdings. 84 funds opened positions while 224 raised stakes. 302.28 million shares or 0.68% more from 300.23 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Mark Sheptoff Financial Planning Limited Liability Com has 970 shares. The Vermont-based Hanson & Doremus Invest Management has invested 0.49% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Maryland-based Campbell And Invest Adviser Lc has invested 0.24% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Fayez Sarofim & has invested 0.03% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Marathon Cap Management invested 0.19% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Gilman Hill Asset Management Ltd Liability Co has 18,546 shares for 0.46% of their portfolio. Robecosam Ag invested 0.12% in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Neuberger Berman Gru Limited Liability reported 7.34M shares. Jennison Assocs Ltd Liability has invested 0.16% of its portfolio in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE). Suntrust Banks holds 0.01% or 23,634 shares in its portfolio. 21,678 are owned by Cobblestone Advisors Ny. Cushing Asset Mngmt Lp owns 5.53% invested in ONEOK, Inc. (NYSE:OKE) for 2.34M shares. L & S Advsrs stated it has 4,432 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. San Francisco Sentry Inv Gp (Ca) holds 0.02% or 613 shares. Catalyst Limited Com holds 174,588 shares.