Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Oge Energy (OGE) Holding; SOLEI SYSTEMS (SOLI) Sellers Increased By 0.3% Their Shorts

SOLEI SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:SOLI) had an increase of 0.3% in short interest. SOLI’s SI was 567,800 shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 0.3% from 566,100 shares previously. With 122,600 avg volume, 5 days are for SOLEI SYSTEMS INC (OTCMKTS:SOLI)’s short sellers to cover SOLI’s short positions. The stock increased 3.85% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $0.54. About 53,661 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Solei Systems, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SOLI) has 0.00% since August 7, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Oge Energy Corp (OGE) stake by 7.53% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 90,089 shares as Oge Energy Corp (OGE)’s stock rose 3.05%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 1.29M shares with $55.46 million value, up from 1.20 million last quarter. Oge Energy Corp now has $8.45 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.68% or $0.29 during the last trading session, reaching $42.2. About 508,009 shares traded. OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) has risen 19.47% since August 7, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 19.47% the S&P500. Some Historical OGE News: 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. Backs 2018 EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 11/04/2018 – OGE recognized as a 2020 Women on Boards Winning Company; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP QTRLY TOTAL OPERATING REVENUES $492.7 MLN VS $456.0 MLN; 13/03/2018 – OGE Energy Closes Above 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Corp. 1Q EPS 27c; 03/05/2018 – OGE Energy Backs FY EPS $1.90-EPS $2.05; 08/03/2018 – New 10-Megawatt SunPower® Solar Plant Generating Power for OG&E; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY CORP – COMPANY REAFFIRMS 2018 EARNINGS GUIDANCE BETWEEN $1.90 TO $2.05 PER AVERAGE DILUTED SHARE; 17/05/2018 – OGE CEO tells shareholders company’s core is “rock solid”; 03/05/2018 – OGE ENERGY 1Q EPS 27C, EST. 17C

Among 3 analysts covering OGE Energy (NYSE:OGE), 0 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. OGE Energy had 6 analyst reports since February 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Goldman Sachs downgraded OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) rating on Monday, April 8. Goldman Sachs has “Sell” rating and $37 target. The stock has “Sell” rating by Barclays Capital on Wednesday, March 20.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Cadence Design System Inc (NASDAQ:CDNS) stake by 159,668 shares to 4.09M valued at $259.58M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) stake by 52,875 shares and now owns 695,754 shares. Tailored Brands Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.47 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.34, from 1.13 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 19 investors sold OGE shares while 100 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 120 raised stakes. 132.15 million shares or 2.48% less from 135.51 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Brown Advisory accumulated 8,852 shares or 0% of the stock. Mackay Shields Limited Liability Co invested in 0.02% or 75,180 shares. Natixis Advsr Lp has 0.01% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 22,444 shares. Fincl Bank invested in 32,394 shares or 0.02% of the stock. Proshare Advsrs Ltd has invested 0.01% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE). Nomura Asset Mngmt Company holds 0.02% of its portfolio in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 36,776 shares. 173 are held by Shine Inv Advisory Svcs. Wells Fargo Mn accumulated 0.01% or 778,564 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department accumulated 0.04% or 171,744 shares. Moreover, Cwm Ltd Liability Corp has 0% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 221 shares. Cleararc Inc accumulated 5,128 shares or 0.04% of the stock. Cetera Advisor Network Limited Liability Company invested in 9,339 shares or 0.01% of the stock. Buckingham Asset Mngmt Llc has 0.07% invested in OGE Energy Corp. (NYSE:OGE) for 12,064 shares. Commonwealth Of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt invested in 0.03% or 35,187 shares. Credit Suisse Ag has 271,487 shares.