Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Its Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Holding by $9.21 Million; Cullen Capital Management Decreased Vermilion Energy (VET) Holding by $426,960 as Market Valuation Declined

Cullen Capital Management Llc decreased its stake in Vermilion Energy Inc. (VET) by 27.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Cullen Capital Management Llc sold 17,790 shares as the company’s stock declined 26.81% . The institutional investor held 46,720 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.15M, down from 64,510 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Cullen Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Vermilion Energy Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $2.22B market cap company. The stock increased 1.28% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $14.27. About 19,469 shares traded. Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) has declined 47.76% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 47.76% the S&P500. Some Historical VET News: 28/05/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC. ANNOUNCES CLOSING OF ACQUISITION OF SPARTAN ENERGY CORP. AND CREDIT FACILITY EXTENSION AND INCREASE; 26/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy 1Q FFO C$1.29/Shr; 24/04/2018 – S&PGR Places Vermilion Cnty CUSD 7, IL A+ GO Rtg On Watch Neg; 16/04/2018 – Vermilion Energy Inc. Announces Acquisition Of Spartan Energy Corp; 28/05/2018 – Vermilion Energy Increases Total Facility Amount to $1.6B From $1.4B; 28/05/2018 – VERMILION TO INCREASE TOTAL FACILITY AMOUNT TO $1.6B FROM $1.4B; 26/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC VET.TO QUARTERLY FFO SHR C$1.29; 16/04/2018 – VERMILION ENERGY INC – AS A RESULT OF DEAL,CO REVISING 2018 PRODUCTION GUIDANCE TO A RANGE OF 86,000 TO 90,000 BOE/D; 17/04/2018 – S&P PLACED VERMILION ENERGY INC. ON CREDIT WATCH ‘POSITIVE’ FROM ‘STABLE’; RATING ‘BB-‘; 16/04/2018 – SPARTAN ENERGY CORP – PRO FORMA ARRANGEMENT, VERMILION IS EXPECTED TO HAVE AN ALL-IN PAYOUT RATIO OF <90% AND A DECLINE RATE OF <19% IN 2018

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Shoe Carnival Inc (SCVL) by 482.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 270,976 shares as the company’s stock declined 28.63% . The institutional investor held 327,180 shares of the consumer services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.13 million, up from 56,204 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Shoe Carnival Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $353.09M market cap company. The stock increased 0.78% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $24.03. About 4,342 shares traded. Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) has declined 18.91% since August 26, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 18.91% the S&P500. Some Historical SCVL News: 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.90 TO $2.05; 27/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Sees FY Comparable Store Sales Flat to Up Low Single Digits; 23/04/2018 – DJ Shoe Carnival Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (SCVL); 26/03/2018 – Shoe Carnival Short-Interest Ratio Rises 11% to 18 Days; 11/04/2018 – Northpointe Capital Buys New 1.1% Position in Shoe Carnival; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL 4Q ADJ EPS 11C; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O SEES FY 2018 SHR $1.85 TO $2.00; 27/03/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC SCVL.O FY SHR VIEW $1.94, REV VIEW $1.01 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – SHOE CARNIVAL INC – INVENTORY WAS DOWN 1.6 PERCENT ON A PER-STORE BASIS AT QTR-END; 14/05/2018 – Ams Capital LTDA Buys New 1.7% Position in Shoe Carnival

More notable recent Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) news were published by: Zacks.com which released: “Shoe Carnival (SCVL) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: What You Should Know – Zacks.com” on February 20, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “Zumiez (ZUMZ) Q4 Earnings Beat, Soft Q1 View Hurts Stock – Nasdaq” published on March 15, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “A Peek Into The Markets: US Stock Futures Down Ahead Of International Trade, Current Account Data – Benzinga” on March 27, 2019. More interesting news about Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) were released by: Benzinga.com and their article: “7 Stocks To Watch For November 16, 2018 – Benzinga” published on November 16, 2018 as well as Nasdaq.com‘s news article titled: “Rising P/E: An Overlooked Trick to Land on 5 Winning Stocks – Nasdaq” with publication date: July 09, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Hanesbrands Inc (NYSE:HBI) by 21,300 shares to 42,600 shares, valued at $761,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Cbre Group Inc (NYSE:CBG) by 1.42M shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.51 million shares, and cut its stake in Altria Group Inc (NYSE:MO).

Investors sentiment increased to 1.33 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.23, from 1.1 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 15 investors sold SCVL shares while 48 reduced holdings. 35 funds opened positions while 49 raised stakes. 14.16 million shares or 8.54% more from 13.05 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The New York-based Financial Bank Of Ny Mellon has invested 0% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Quantbot Techs Ltd Partnership has invested 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Bridgeway Cap Management Inc reported 118,500 shares. Kbc Group Incorporated Nv has 0.01% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 37,166 shares. Fiera Cap has invested 0.01% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Hennessy Inc holds 79,100 shares. Acadian Asset Mngmt Limited Liability Corp, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 436,517 shares. American Interest Incorporated invested in 7,644 shares. Walleye Trading Limited Liability Com owns 2,336 shares. Goldman Sachs Group Inc Inc reported 572,496 shares. Dimensional Fund Advsrs Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Systematic Fin Mngmt LP invested 0.03% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Ameriprise Fincl Inc reported 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL). Qs Investors Limited Liability has 0% invested in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 4,050 shares. Bancorporation Of America Corp De holds 0% of its portfolio in Shoe Carnival, Inc. (NASDAQ:SCVL) for 103,446 shares.

More notable recent Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Is Vermilion Energy a Buy? – Yahoo Finance” on June 15, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “A â€œCheat Sheetâ€ for Finding Great Stocks – Yahoo Finance” published on July 28, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Energy Sector Update for 07/29/2019: CVEO,OIS,COG,VET,VET.TO – Nasdaq” on July 29, 2019. More interesting news about Vermilion Energy Inc. (NYSE:VET) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Zomedica Inc. Prepares to Launch Veterinarian Diagnostic Device, TRUFORMA(TM); Has Potential to Change Diagnostic Landscape in Animal Health (NYSE American: ZOM) – Yahoo Finance” published on August 13, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Vermilion Energy Inc (VET) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: July 29, 2019.

Cullen Capital Management Llc, which manages about $3.87B and $2.53B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Eaton Corp. Plc (NYSE:ETN) by 9,670 shares to 59,700 shares, valued at $4.81M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Suntrust Banks Inc. (NYSE:STI) by 24,520 shares in the quarter, for a total of 900,730 shares, and has risen its stake in Bnp Paribas (BNPQF).