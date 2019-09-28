Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Raised Its Retail Pptys Amer (RPAI) Position; WORLDLINE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (WWLNF) Shorts Lowered By 4.92%

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI) stake by 178.46% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 121,744 shares as Retail Pptys Amer Inc (RPAI)’s stock declined 3.18%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 189,962 shares with $2.23 million value, up from 68,218 last quarter. Retail Pptys Amer Inc now has $2.65 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.16% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $12.39. About 1.76 million shares traded or 18.72% up from the average. Retail Properties of America, Inc. (NYSE:RPAI) has declined 1.22% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.22% the S&P500. Some Historical RPAI News: 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q REV. $124.8M, EST. $122.5M (2 EST.); 27/04/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES OF AMERICA – HAS ABILITY TO INCREASE AVAILABLE BORROWINGS UNDER FACILITY BY UP TO $500 MLN FOR POTENTIAL FACILITY SIZE OF $1.60 BLN; 14/05/2018 – Resolution Capital Buys New 1.7% Position in Retail Properties; 23/04/2018 – Retail Properties Of America, Inc. Announces The Closing Of Its $1.1 Billion Unsecured Credit Facility; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES 1Q OPER FFO/SHR 25C, EST. 25C; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer 1Q FFO 25c/Shr; 10/05/2018 – Franklin Advisory Services Buys 1.2% of Retail Properties; 01/05/2018 – CORRECT: RPAI SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 98C TO $1.02, EST. $1.01; 01/05/2018 – Retail Properties of Amer Sees 2018 Net Income Attributable to Common Hldrs 34c-38c a Share; 01/05/2018 – RETAIL PROPERTIES SEES FY OPER FFO/SHR 34C TO 38C, EST. $1.01

WORLDLINE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) had a decrease of 4.92% in short interest. WWLNF’s SI was 386,500 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 4.92% from 406,500 shares previously. With 100 avg volume, 3865 days are for WORLDLINE SA ORDINARY SHARES FRANCE (OTCMKTS:WWLNF)’s short sellers to cover WWLNF’s short positions. It closed at $66.15 lastly. It is up 0.00% since September 28, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Another recent and important Worldline S.A. (OTCMKTS:WWLNF) news was published by Seekingalpha.com which published an article titled: “These 2 Payment Processors Could Be Next In Line For Acquisition – Seeking Alpha” on July 31, 2017.

Worldline SA provides electronic payment and transactional services to financial institutions, merchants, firms, and government agencies worldwide. The company has market cap of $15.06 billion. The Company’s Merchant Services segment offers commercial acquiring services, as well as ancillary value added services; payment terminals solutions; omni-channel payment and acceptance services, merchant wallets, digital signage, and online payment gateways; private label cards; and loyalty programs and related solutions, such as sales promotion services and self-service kiosks. It currently has negative earnings. The company's Financial Services segment provides Issuing services, such as issuing and managing debit, credit, prepaid, and commercial cards, as well as digital enablement, and identity, trust, and authentication services; acquiring processing, fraud risk management, and ATM management; instant payments channel, payments processing back-office, and clearing and settlement services; digital banking platform, mobile and open banking, and trading system and financial information services; and payment software licensing, hosting, application management, and business process outsourcing.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) stake by 109,620 shares to 555,898 valued at $27.58 million in 2019Q2. It also reduced Biogen Inc (NASDAQ:BIIB) stake by 613,204 shares and now owns 54,549 shares. Rent A Ctr Inc New (NASDAQ:RCII) was reduced too.

