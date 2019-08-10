Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Position in Pfizer (PFE) Has Increased by $5.84 Million as Market Value Declined; Williams Jones & Associates Raised Its Viper Energy Partners LP (VNOM) Stake by $7.13 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 206.98% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 139,113 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 206,324 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $8.76 million, up from 67,211 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $203.71 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.41% or $0.52 during the last trading session, reaching $36.35. About 21.61M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since August 10, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 10/04/2018 – TISHMAN SPEYER SECURES ALL FINANCING TO BUILD $3.7 BLN 65-STORY OFFICE TOWER IN NEW YORK’S HUDSON YARDS; 16/05/2018 – NOVARTIS AG NOVN.S CEO SAYS CONTINUES TO BELIEVE KISQUALI IMPORTANT BUT NOT AS LARGE AS ONCE THOUGHT; 19/04/2018 – ASEMBIA CLIENTS GAIN ACCESS TO PFIZER ONCOLOGY PRODUCTS; 17/04/2018 – MERCK TO STUDY PCV-15 V114 FOR PNEUMOCOCCAL DISEASE VACCINE; 15/05/2018 – Pfizer’s Biosimilar RETACRIT® (epoetin alfa-epbx) Approved by U.S. FDA; 06/03/2018 – Pfizer: Stephen Sanger to Retire From Board at Holder Meeting in April; 17/05/2018 – FDA’S GOTTLIEB – COS FOR WHICH INQUIRIES HAVE BEEN RECEIVED INCLUDE PFIZER PHARMACEUTICALS PRODUCTION, SWEDISH ORPHAN BIOVITRUM, MEDA PHARMA; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 10/04/2018 – Pfizer to Move Its Headquarters to Hudson Yards Office Building; 23/03/2018 – GSK pulls out of $20 bln race for Pfizer consumer assets

Williams Jones & Associates Llc increased its stake in Viper Energy Partners Lp (VNOM) by 62.13% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Williams Jones & Associates Llc bought 216,155 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.48% . The institutional investor held 564,063 shares of the oil & gas production company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $18.70 million, up from 347,908 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Williams Jones & Associates Llc who had been investing in Viper Energy Partners Lp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.08 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.58% or $0.47 during the last trading session, reaching $30.21. About 436,993 shares traded or 17.52% up from the average. Viper Energy Partners LP (NASDAQ:VNOM) has declined 0.43% since August 10, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 0.43% the S&P500. Some Historical VNOM News: 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : NORTHLAND CAPITAL RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $38 FROM $29; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP – “THERE IS SIGNIFICANT OPPORTUNITY AHEAD FOR VIPER IN HIGHLY FRAGMENTED PRIVATE MINERAL MARKET”; 03/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY PARTNERS LP VNOM.O : UBS RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $32 FROM $30; 29/03/2018 – VIPER ENERGY REPORTS PROPOSED ELECTION TO CHANGE TAX STATUS; 17/05/2018 – Dodge and Barrett-Jackson Bring Historical Charity Sale to 2018 Northeast Auction with Last 2018 Dodge Challenger SRT Demon and 2017 Dodge Viper; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY 1Q EPU 38C, EST. 36C; 01/05/2018 – Viper Energy Partners 1Q EPS 38c; 01/05/2018 – VIPER ENERGY SEES FY PRODUCTION 15.5 TO 16.5 MBOE/D; 27/03/2018 – Viper Networks and Apollo Announce First African Project Deployment; 20/03/2018 – VIPER NETWORKS BUYS GLOBAL SERVICES INTL

Williams Jones & Associates Llc, which manages about $4.95B and $4.52B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Conocophillips Com (NYSE:COP) by 6,264 shares to 29,313 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Corning Inc Com (NYSE:GLW) by 11,231 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 514,845 shares, and cut its stake in General Mtrs Corp Com (NYSE:GM).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. The West Virginia-based Wesbanco Savings Bank Incorporated has invested 0.74% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). First Light Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 8,469 shares. Monetary Gp Incorporated stated it has 0.42% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Ironwood Investment Counsel Lc has invested 1.56% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Natl Mutual Federation Of Agricultural Cooperatives owns 20,000 shares. Sterling Investment Management stated it has 1.29% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Metropolitan Life New York owns 11,326 shares. Toth Financial Advisory stated it has 0.03% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Harvest Management owns 31,081 shares. Koshinski Asset Mngmt invested in 19,160 shares. 1.02 million are held by Prio Wealth Ltd Partnership. Philadelphia Trust Co holds 0.17% or 45,012 shares in its portfolio. Wellington Shields & Ltd Llc has invested 1.6% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Haverford holds 0.36% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 455,134 shares. One Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company holds 0.71% or 94,020 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) by 1.35 million shares to 43,549 shares, valued at $2.58M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Allison Transmission Hldgs I (NYSE:ALSN) by 40,951 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 1.31M shares, and cut its stake in Amazon Com Inc (NASDAQ:AMZN).