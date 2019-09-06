Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lowered Holding in Kohls (KSS) by $2.87 Million; Bb&T (BBT) Shareholder Dean Investment Associates Lifted Its Stake by $305,532 as Shares Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Kohls Corp (KSS) by 81.02% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 42,260 shares as the company’s stock declined 22.79% . The institutional investor held 9,901 shares of the department and specialty retail stores company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $680,000, down from 52,161 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Kohls Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.78B market cap company. The stock increased 1.56% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $49. About 1.93M shares traded. Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) has declined 26.96% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 26.96% the S&P500. Some Historical KSS News: 14/03/2018 – Kohl’s to Make Multiyear Investment to Migrate Kohl’s Systems and Applications to the Cloud; 14/03/2018 – KOHLS CORP – KOHL’S CLOUD MIGRATION INCLUDES ASPECTS OF E-COMMERCE, MOBILE AND BUSINESS OPERATIONS; 16/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corporation Announces Increase in the Amount of Notes and Debentures to be Accepted in its Cash Tender Offer; 16/04/2018 – KOHL’S REPORTS BOOST IN AMOUNT OF NOTES & DEBS TO BE ACCEPTED I; 16/04/2018 – KSS BOOSTS NOTES, DEBS AMT TO BE ACCEPTED TO ~$500M FROM $300M; 02/04/2018 – Kohl’s Corp Announces $300M Cash Tender Offer for Certain Notes and Debentures; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP KSS.N QUARTERLY ADJUSTED SHR $0.64; 16/03/2018 – Moody’s Affirms Eight and Downgrades One Class of LBCMT 2007-C3; 22/05/2018 – KOHLS CORP QTRLY SHR $0.45; 14/03/2018 – KOHL’S SAYS WILL MAKE MULTI-YEAR INVESTMENT TO REPLACE SYSTEMS

Dean Investment Associates Llc increased its stake in Bb&T Corp (BBT) by 9.33% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Dean Investment Associates Llc bought 6,642 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.68% . The institutional investor held 77,813 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $3.62M, up from 71,171 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Dean Investment Associates Llc who had been investing in Bb&T Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $36.67 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.45% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $48.87. About 1.35 million shares traded. BB&T Corporation (NYSE:BBT) has risen 0.17% since September 6, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.17% the S&P500. Some Historical BBT News: 11/04/2018 – BB&T INSURANCE HOLDINGS TO BUY REGIONS INSURANCE; 29/05/2018 – BB&T Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 21/03/2018 – BB&T Increases Prime Lending Rate to 4.75%; 25/05/2018 – BB&T CORP SAYS CO MAY FROM TIME TO TIME OFFER SENIOR MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES G, AND SUBORDINATED MEDIUM-TERM NOTES, SERIES H – SEC FILING; 13/03/2018 BB&T names Rhodes to lead Greater Delaware Valley region; 08/05/2018 – BB&T at Barclays Americas Select Franchise Conference May 15; 22/04/2018 – DJ BB&T Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (BBT); 19/04/2018 – BB&T 1Q Noninterest Income $1.18B; 27/03/2018 – BB&T CORP BBT.N : WELLS FARGO RAISES TO OUTPERFORM; 19/04/2018 – BB&T CORP – SEES FY 2018 AVERAGE TOTAL LOANS UP 1 PCT TO 3 PCT VS 2017

Analysts await Kohl's Corporation (NYSE:KSS) to report earnings on November, 19. They expect $0.86 earnings per share, down 12.24% or $0.12 from last year’s $0.98 per share. KSS’s profit will be $136.49M for 14.24 P/E if the $0.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $1.55 actual earnings per share reported by Kohl's Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -44.52% negative EPS growth.

