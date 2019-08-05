Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lifted Its Stake in Nrg Energy (NRG) by $3.51 Million as Shares Declined; Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) Shareholder Fsi Group Decreased Holding by $4.61 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Nrg Energy Inc (NRG) by 171.31% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 83,635 shares as the company’s stock declined 15.81% . The institutional investor held 132,456 shares of the public utilities company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.63 million, up from 48,821 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Nrg Energy Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $9.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.30% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $34.29. About 181,285 shares traded. NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) has risen 9.88% since August 5, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 9.88% the S&P500. Some Historical NRG News: 21/03/2018 – NRG LENDERS AGREE TO REPRICE TERM LOAN B; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY NAMES NEW DIRECTORS MATTHEW CARTER & HEATHER COX; 27/03/2018 – NRG ACQUISITION OF XOOM EXPECTED TO CLOSE IN 2Q; 27/03/2018 – NRG AGREES TO ACQUIRE XOOM ENERGY FOR $210 MILLION; 07/05/2018 – NRG ENERGY-ENTERED THIRD AMENDMENT DEAL TO EXTEND MATURITY DATE OF REVOLVING LOANS, REVOLVING COMMITMENTS OF TRANCHE A ACCEPTING LENDER TO JUNE 30, 2021; 21/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC – EXPECTS INTEREST SAVINGS OVER REMAINING LIFE OF LOAN TO TOTAL APPROXIMATELY $47 MLN; 03/05/2018 – NRG EXPECTS TO COMPLETE $1B IN SHARE BUY-BACKS BY YEAR-END; 23/03/2018 – GENON IN AMENDMENT TO COOPERATION PACT WITH NRG ON REFUNDS; 15/05/2018 – Elliott Management Adds Teradyne, Exits NRG Energy: 13F; 07/03/2018 – NRG ENERGY INC NRG.N -APPOINTMENT OF TWO NEW INDEPENDENT DIRECTORS: MATTHEW CARTER AND HEATHER COX

Fsi Group Llc decreased its stake in Zions Bancorporation N A (ZION) by 94.01% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Fsi Group Llc sold 102,429 shares as the company’s stock declined 7.23% . The hedge fund held 6,525 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $296,000, down from 108,954 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Fsi Group Llc who had been investing in Zions Bancorporation N A for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.37 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 2.07% or $0.88 during the last trading session, reaching $41.67. About 363,699 shares traded. Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) has declined 13.96% since August 5, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 13.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ZION News: 22/04/2018 – DJ Zions Bancorporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (ZION); 23/04/2018 – Zions Bancorp 1Q EPS $1.09; 12/04/2018 – ZIONS BANCORP ZION.O : BERNSTEIN RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $61 FROM $58

Since February 4, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 3 insider sales for $391,888 activity. $259,205 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by ALEXANDER BRUCE K on Tuesday, February 12. 2,172 shares were sold by BLACKFORD DAVID E, worth $107,927 on Wednesday, February 13. $385,590 worth of Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) was sold by STEPHENS STEVEN DAN.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.15 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.31, from 0.84 in 2018Q4. It is positive, as 30 investors sold ZION shares while 152 reduced holdings. 70 funds opened positions while 139 raised stakes. 168.18 million shares or 1.18% less from 170.19 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Natixis stated it has 1.20 million shares. Oppenheimer Asset Mgmt reported 11 shares stake. 58,989 are held by British Columbia Investment Management. Colony Grp Inc Ltd Llc owns 4,859 shares. Bnp Paribas Arbitrage Sa, New York-based fund reported 135,328 shares. Da Davidson & holds 0.01% or 7,306 shares in its portfolio. Gemmer Asset accumulated 212 shares. Rothschild & Co Asset Management Us Inc reported 0.48% stake. Arizona State Retirement System, Arizona-based fund reported 133,579 shares. Cornerstone Advisors Incorporated holds 0% or 685 shares. California Employees Retirement reported 456,856 shares. New Jersey-based Bessemer has invested 0% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION). Clark Capital Mgmt Gru holds 0.64% or 589,599 shares. Balyasny Asset Mgmt Ltd holds 0.02% or 50,672 shares in its portfolio. State Of Alaska Department Of Revenue has invested 0.05% in Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION).

Analysts await Zions Bancorporation, National Association (NASDAQ:ZION) to report earnings on October, 28. They expect $1.09 EPS, up 4.81% or $0.05 from last year’s $1.04 per share. ZION’s profit will be $192.86 million for 9.56 P/E if the $1.09 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.99 actual EPS reported by Zions Bancorporation, National Association for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 10.10% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.98 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.03, from 1.01 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 35 investors sold NRG shares while 151 reduced holdings. 72 funds opened positions while 111 raised stakes. 270.75 million shares or 1.55% more from 266.62 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Steadfast Cap Lp stated it has 3.43% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Gradient Invests stated it has 111 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Pennsylvania Commerce holds 8,532 shares. Community Savings Bank Of Raymore has 9.6% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 622,680 shares. Advsr Asset Mngmt accumulated 0% or 3,583 shares. Nuveen Asset Management Lc holds 0.03% or 122,866 shares in its portfolio. Kemper holds 0% or 118 shares in its portfolio. Brahman Capital Corporation stated it has 6.38M shares or 19.18% of all its holdings. Bankshares Of America Corp De stated it has 5.09M shares or 0.03% of all its holdings. Texas Permanent School Fund owns 0.04% invested in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG) for 54,666 shares. Susquehanna Group Ltd Liability Partnership has 58,267 shares for 0% of their portfolio. American Intll Grp Inc Inc invested 0.02% of its portfolio in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Florida-based Voloridge Investment Mgmt Limited Liability has invested 0.09% in NRG Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NRG). Bessemer Grp holds 0% or 3,688 shares in its portfolio. Soros Fund Mngmt Limited Liability Com accumulated 300,000 shares.