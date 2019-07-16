Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lifted Its Netease (NTES) Stake by $585,148 as Valuation Rose; Hyman Charles D Continues to Hold Position in International Business Machs (IBM)

Hyman Charles D increased its stake in International Business Machs (IBM) by 52.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Hyman Charles D bought 33,171 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.27% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 96,046 shares of the computer manufacturing company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $13.55M, up from 62,875 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Hyman Charles D who had been investing in International Business Machs for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $127.08B market cap company. It closed at $143.32 lastly. It is down 6.86% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 11.29% the S&P500. Some Historical IBM News: 16/05/2018 – FINJAN HOLDINGS INC SAYS TERMS OF PATENT ASSIGNMENT AGREEMENT ARE CONFIDENTIAL – SEC FILING; 28/03/2018 – Adobe Steps Up AI-Powered Marketing to Take on IBM, Salesforce; 17/04/2018 – IBM Sales Buoyed by Weaker U.S. Dollar, Shift to New Businesses; 03/04/2018 – IBM Earns Top Marks from Frost & Sullivan as a Leader in Customer Value Within the Integrated Commerce Order Management Space; 17/04/2018 – IBM 1Q Rev $19.07B; 26/04/2018 – Amazon Web Services: AWS Database Migration Service & AWS Schema Conversion Tool add IBM Db2 as a source for migrations!; 16/03/2018 – IBM – CLOUD PRIVATE FOR DATA IS AN INTEGRATED DATA SCIENCE, DATA ENGINEERING AND APP BUILDING PLATFORM; 14/05/2018 – Apttus’ Intelligent Middle Office Platform on IBM Cloud Will Help Customers Generate Greater Revenue, Maximize Business Outcomes; 22/03/2018 – Cutting ‘old heads’ at IBM; 04/04/2018 – Global Machine Translation Market 2018-2023 with Major Players Microsoft, IBM, Google and Lionbridge Technologies Profiled – ResearchAndMarkets.com

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Netease Inc (NTES) by 87.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 2,428 shares as the company’s stock rose 8.94% with the market. The institutional investor held 5,200 shares of the miscellaneous company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.26M, up from 2,772 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Netease Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $33.30 billion market cap company. The stock increased 1.55% or $3.96 during the last trading session, reaching $260.2. About 203,121 shares traded. NetEase, Inc. (NASDAQ:NTES) has declined 2.79% since July 16, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 7.22% the S&P500. Some Historical NTES News: 13/03/2018 – NETEASE CLOUD MUSIC – TO SUBLICENSE PREMIER MUSIC COPYRIGHTS OWNED BY EE-MEDIA, AVEX, FORWARD MUSIC, HIM INTERNATIONAL MUSIC, AND OTHERS TO ALIMUSIC; 25/04/2018 – NETEASE INC NTES.O : CLSA RAISES TO OUTPERFORM FROM UNDERPERFORM; 07/03/2018 Strategic Cooperation Between NetEase Cloud Music and HIM International Music Inc; 16/05/2018 – Netease 1Q EPS 91c; 15/05/2018 – Chinese cross-border e-commerce operator NetEase Kaola facilitates sales of made in Japan products in China; 09/04/2018 – CHINA REQUIRES HALT OF DOWNLOADING NETEASE MOBILE NEWS: XINHUA; 15/03/2018 – Anna Nicolaou: scoop: the top indie record labels are going to stream in china. Merlin struck a deal with 5 services, owned by; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1; 15/05/2018 – Peak6 Investments Adds Netease, Exits Apple, Cuts Facebook: 13F; 27/04/2018 – NetEase Youdao Completes Its First Strategic Funding, Getting the Firm Admitted into the “Unicorn” Club with a Valuation of $1.1 Billion

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Comerica Inc (NYSE:CMA) by 471,498 shares to 641,843 shares, valued at $47.06 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Ps Business Pks Inc Calif (NYSE:PSB) by 2,897 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 10,884 shares, and cut its stake in Spirit Rlty Cap Inc New.

