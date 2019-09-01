Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Lifted Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) Stake By $655,992; Portman Ridge Finance (PTMN) Sellers Decreased By 14.4% Their Shorts

Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) had a decrease of 14.4% in short interest. PTMN’s SI was 175,300 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its down 14.4% from 204,800 shares previously. With 115,600 avg volume, 2 days are for Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN)’s short sellers to cover PTMN’s short positions. The SI to Portman Ridge Finance Corporation’s float is 0.51%. The stock increased 0.42% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $2.38. About 86,219 shares traded or Infinity% up from the average. Portman Ridge Finance Corporation (NASDAQ:PTMN) has declined 12.99% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 12.99% the S&P500.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH) stake by 148.73% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 9,111 shares as Cognizant Technology Solutio (CTSH)’s stock declined 9.75%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 15,237 shares with $1.10 million value, up from 6,126 last quarter. Cognizant Technology Solutio now has $33.28 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.02% or $0.01 during the last trading session, reaching $61.39. About 1.78M shares traded. Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) has declined 19.34% since September 1, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 19.34% the S&P500. Some Historical CTSH News: 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – HIGH COURT IN CHENNAI ALSO GRANTED CO’S APPLICATION FOR A LIFTING OF THE ITD’S ATTACHMENT OF CO’S BANK ACCOUNTS; 03/04/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS – AS PART OF STAY ORDER, TO DEPOSIT $75 MLN TO BE KEPT IN SUSPENSE ACCOUNT BY ITD, WITH REMAINDER MARKED UNDER LIEN; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant Tech Solutions Sees FY Adj EPS $4.47; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT 1Q ADJ EPS $1.06, EST. $1.05; 07/05/2018 – Cognizant CFO Sees Benefits of Cost Cuts and ‘Digitization’ Playing Out — Barron’s Blog; 07/05/2018 – COGNIZANT TECHNOLOGY SOLUTIONS CORP CTSH.O SEES FY 2018 REVENUE $16.05 BLN TO $16.3 BLN; 28/03/2018 – Financial Chron: Paid all applicable taxes, I-T dept’s position without merit: Cognizant; 14/05/2018 – IDP Education Partners with Cognizant to Help Students Realise Their International Study and Career Goals; 15/05/2018 – STARBOARD EXITED FTNT, STC, TYPE, CTSH IN 1Q: 13F; 02/05/2018 – COGNIZANT BUYS HEDERA CONSULTING, A BELGIAN ADVISORY, ANALYTICS

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 2.61 million shares to 1.71M valued at $85.57M in 2019Q1. It also reduced Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) stake by 289,728 shares and now owns 528 shares. Worldpay Inc was reduced too.

Since May 23, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 insider sales for $1.16 million activity. On Thursday, May 23 Humphries Brian bought $1.16M worth of Cognizant Technology Solutions Corporation (NASDAQ:CTSH) or 19,000 shares.