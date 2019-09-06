Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Holding in Baidu (BIDU) Decreased as Market Value Declined; Diamond Hill Investment Group (DHIL) Shares Declined While Midas Management Cut Its Holding by $1.23 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Baidu Inc (BIDU) by 45.73% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 20,477 shares as the company’s stock declined 32.47% . The institutional investor held 24,303 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $4.01 million, down from 44,780 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Baidu Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $36.05 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.99% or $1.04 during the last trading session, reaching $103.08. About 1.11 million shares traded. Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) has declined 55.57% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 55.57% the S&P500. Some Historical BIDU News: 15/05/2018 – Point72 Hong Kong Adds Baidu, Exits Alibaba, Cuts Baozun: 13F; 02/04/2018 – PrecisionTrade365: Exclusive content. April 2- 6, 2018ETFs guide; 21/05/2018 – BAIDU INC – UPON COMPLETION OF TRANSACTION, GLOBAL DU BUSINESS IS EXPECTED TO BE DECONSOLIDATED FROM BAIDU’S CONSOLIDATED FINANCIAL STATEMENTS; 28/04/2018 – TPG, Carlyle Lead Over $1.9 Billion Round in Baidu’s Finance Arm; 18/03/2018 – RPT-Baidu video streaming unit iQiyi launches $2.4 bln U.S. IPO; 09/04/2018 – ANALYSIS-China joins HK-US battle for Chinese tech listings; 28/04/2018 – Robin Li and Melissa Ma Donate RMB 660 Million to Peking University to Fund Tech Research and Innovation; 16/03/2018 – Baidu and Skyworth Join Forces to Build Future Al Ecosystem for Smart Homes; 29/04/2018 – Baidu Entered Into Definitive Agreements With Certain Investors Relating to the Divestiture of Its Fincl Service Business, or Fincl Services Group; 20/05/2018 – Baidu Star’s Shock Exit Casts Entire AI-First Ambition in Doubt

Midas Management Corp decreased its stake in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. (DHIL) by 61.95% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Midas Management Corp sold 8,777 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.95% . The institutional investor held 5,392 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $755,000, down from 14,169 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Midas Management Corp who had been investing in Diamond Hill Investment Group Inc. for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $463.62 million market cap company. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.18 during the last trading session, reaching $134.99. About 136 shares traded. Diamond Hill Investment Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:DHIL) has declined 22.55% since September 6, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 22.55% the S&P500. Some Historical DHIL News: 02/05/2018 – Diamond Hill Inv Group 1Q Net $13M

Analysts await Baidu, Inc. (NASDAQ:BIDU) to report earnings on October, 29. They expect $1.19 EPS, down 48.03% or $1.10 from last year’s $2.29 per share. BIDU’s profit will be $416.18M for 21.66 P/E if the $1.19 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.85 actual EPS reported by Baidu, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 40.00% EPS growth.

