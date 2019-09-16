Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Upped Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg LTD (TSM) Holding; Potbelly (PBPB)’s Sentiment Is 0.58

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM) stake by 3.43% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 8,900 shares as Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd (TSM)’s stock declined 2.72%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 268,700 shares with $10.52M value, up from 259,800 last quarter. Taiwan Semiconductor Mfg Ltd now has $221.92B valuation. The stock decreased 0.23% or $0.11 during the last trading session, reaching $44.63. About 1.03 million shares traded. Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Company Limited (NYSE:TSM) has risen 3.75% since September 16, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 3.75% the S&P500. Some Historical TSM News: 19/04/2018 – Morgan Stanley says Apple’s iPhone was a big reason for TSMC’s poor guidance; 17/04/2018 – TAIWAN’S TSMC 2330.TW TSM.N SAYS ORDERS MACHINERY EQUIPMENT WORTH T$512 MLN; 10/05/2018 – TSMC 2330.TW SAYS JAN-APR SALES +13.5 PCT ON YEAR TO T$329.95 BLN; 22/05/2018 – 9to5Mac: Apple partner TSMC begins mass production of 7-nanometer `A12′ processors for this year’s iPhones; 02/04/2018 – Taiwan Semi: Intel’s Apple Pain Could Be Its Gain — Barron’s Blog; 15/05/2018 – SAMSUNG ELEC 005930.KS IN TALKS WITH ZTE 0763.HK , OTHER SMARTPHONE MAKERS TO SUPPLY EXYNOS CHIPS – EXEC; 22/05/2018 – Apple Partner TSMC Is Said to Start Making Chips for New IPhones; 10/04/2018 – TSMC’S MARK LIU SAYS NO NEED TO BE AFRAID OF AI; 01/05/2018 – TSMC’S NANJING PLANT STARTS MASS PRODUCTION: ECONOMIC DAILY; 09/03/2018 – Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Feb Rev NT$64.64B

Potbelly Corp (PBPB) investors sentiment decreased to 0.58 in 2019 Q2. It’s down -0.22, from 0.8 in 2019Q1. The ratio dropped, as 29 investment managers increased and opened new positions, while 50 sold and reduced stakes in Potbelly Corp. The investment managers in our database reported: 13.79 million shares, down from 16.25 million shares in 2019Q1. Also, the number of investment managers holding Potbelly Corp in top ten positions was flat from 0 to 0 for the same number . Sold All: 23 Reduced: 27 Increased: 18 New Position: 11.

Analysts await Potbelly Corporation (NASDAQ:PBPB) to report earnings on November, 8. They expect $0.01 EPS, down 88.89% or $0.08 from last year’s $0.09 per share. PBPB’s profit will be $237,684 for 124.38 P/E if the $0.01 EPS becomes a reality. After $-0.02 actual EPS reported by Potbelly Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -150.00% EPS growth.

3G Capital Partners Lp holds 0.58% of its portfolio in Potbelly Corporation for 875,130 shares. Ancora Advisors Llc owns 1.16 million shares or 0.24% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Gsa Capital Partners Llp has 0.09% invested in the company for 153,808 shares. The Missouri-based Kennedy Capital Management Inc. has invested 0.09% in the stock. American Financial Group Inc, a Ohio-based fund reported 200,000 shares.

Potbelly Corporation, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops in the United States. The company has market cap of $118.25 million. It also sells and administers franchises of Potbelly Sandwich Works sandwich shops. It currently has negative earnings. As of December 25, 2016, the firm operated 441 shops in 29 states and the District of Columbia, including 411 firm operated shops and 30 franchisees operated shops; and 13 international franchised shops, including 11 shops in the Middle East, 1 shop in the United Kingdom, and 1 shop in Canada.

