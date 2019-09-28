Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Trimmed Its Biogen (BIIB) Holding; London Co Of Virginia Has Raised Citrix Sys (CTXS) Holding By $4.54 Million

London Co Of Virginia increased Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS) stake by 10.5% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. London Co Of Virginia acquired 46,355 shares as Citrix Sys Inc (CTXS)’s stock declined 6.49%. The London Co Of Virginia holds 487,896 shares with $47.88 million value, up from 441,541 last quarter. Citrix Sys Inc now has $12.54 billion valuation. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $95.81. About 1.54M shares traded. Citrix Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CTXS) has declined 14.75% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 14.75% the S&P500. Some Historical CTXS News: 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX 1Q NET REV. $697.2M, EST. $675.6M; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Cloud Solutions Propels WAGO Factories into the Future; 06/03/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces Call for Nominations for Best of Citrix Synergy 2018 Awards; 08/05/2018 – Citrix Systems Plans to Declare Quarterly Dividend of 35c/Share Starting in 4Q; 25/04/2018 – CITRIX SYSTEMS INC CTXS.O SEES FY 2018 NON-GAAP SHR $5.20 TO $5.30 EXCLUDING ITEMS; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q Rev $697M; 10/05/2018 – TechTarget’s SearchVirtualDesktop.com Announces “Best of Citrix Synergy” 2018 Award Winners; 25/04/2018 – Citrix Systems 1Q EPS 99c; 05/04/2018 – lnstart Logic Names Former Citrix CEO Mark Templeton as Chairman

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Biogen Inc (BIIB) stake by 91.83% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 613,204 shares as Biogen Inc (BIIB)’s stock rose 3.63%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 54,549 shares with $12.76 million value, down from 667,753 last quarter. Biogen Inc now has $42.46B valuation. It closed at $230.22 lastly. It is down 28.25% since September 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 28.25% the S&P500. Some Historical BIIB News: 23/04/2018 – BIOGEN: NEW SPINRAZA DATA UNVEILED AT AAN ANNUAL MEETING SHOW; 13/04/2018 – Biogen’s Tecfidera Weekly Retail Sales Rose 0.5%: Symphony; 20/04/2018 – So $BIIB called recent M&A multiples “frothy”… $AVXS $JUNO $KITE; 17/04/2018 – Biogen Builds on Its 40-Year Legacy in Neuroscience with Presentation of Research from Its Portfolio of Medicines and Investigational Programs for Neurodegenerative Diseases; 09/04/2018 – Biogen Faces Increased ‘pressure’ After AveXis Buyout By Novartis — MarketWatch; 24/04/2018 – STAT Plus: Biogen’s rain-making rare-disease drug hits a sales slump; 07/03/2018 – EMA- EMA RECOMMENDATION FOLLOWING 12 REPORTS OF SERIOUS INFLAMMATORY BRAIN DISORDERS WORLDWIDE, INCLUDING ENCEPHALITIS AND MENINGOENCEPHALITIS; 05/04/2018 – BIOGEN INC – UNDER TERMS OF AGREEMENT, BIOGEN AND SAMSUNG BIOEPIS WILL MAKE ROYALTY PAYMENTS TO ABBVIE; 12/03/2018 – BIOGEN DEAL INCL UP TO $515M ADDED MILESTONE PAYMENTS; 22/05/2018 – Biogen at Bernstein Strategic Decisions CEO Conference May 30

Analysts await Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $8.24 EPS, up 11.35% or $0.84 from last year’s $7.4 per share. BIIB’s profit will be $1.52 billion for 6.98 P/E if the $8.24 EPS becomes a reality. After $9.15 actual EPS reported by Biogen Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -9.95% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.7 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.18, from 0.88 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 82 investors sold BIIB shares while 316 reduced holdings. 78 funds opened positions while 202 raised stakes. 153.48 million shares or 6.01% less from 163.29 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Among 5 analysts covering Biogen Inc. – Common Stock (NASDAQ:BIIB), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 4 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock has $28500 highest and $19800 lowest target. $241.80’s average target is 5.03% above currents $230.22 stock price. Biogen Inc. – Common Stock had 6 analyst reports since May 9, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) earned “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, May 9. Canaccord Genuity maintained Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) rating on Wednesday, July 24. Canaccord Genuity has “Hold” rating and $28500 target. Piper Jaffray downgraded it to “Neutral” rating and $25000 target in Friday, June 28 report.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Sinclair Broadcast Group Inc (NASDAQ:SBGI) stake by 53,947 shares to 56,480 valued at $3.03 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Host Hotels & Resorts Inc (NYSE:HST) stake by 240,824 shares and now owns 271,224 shares. Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) was raised too.

Since April 30, 2019, it had 1 buy, and 0 sales for $27.21 million activity. 118,342 Biogen Inc. (NASDAQ:BIIB) shares with value of $27.21 million were bought by DENNER ALEXANDER J.

London Co Of Virginia decreased Verizon Communications Inc (NYSE:VZ) stake by 116,162 shares to 3.73M valued at $212.95M in 2019Q2. It also reduced Visa Inc (NYSE:V) stake by 358,132 shares and now owns 528,832 shares. General Dynamics Corp (NYSE:GD) was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.96 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.14, from 1.1 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 41 investors sold CTXS shares while 171 reduced holdings. 56 funds opened positions while 147 raised stakes. 119.80 million shares or 14.59% less from 140.26 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.