Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Universal Ins Hldgs (UVE) Stake; Sands Capital Management Trimmed Its Costar Group (CSGP) Position

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE) stake by 12.14% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 10,127 shares as Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (UVE)’s stock declined 17.19%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 93,574 shares with $2.90 million value, up from 83,447 last quarter. Universal Ins Hldgs Inc now has $849.77M valuation. The stock increased 3.31% or $0.8 during the last trading session, reaching $25. About 619,279 shares traded or 146.55% up from the average. Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) has declined 43.89% since August 31, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 43.89% the S&P500. Some Historical UVE News: 03/04/2018 UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDER SEAN DOWNES REPORTS 5.1% STAKE; 04/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Subsidiary UPCIC Writes First Homeowners Insurance Policy and Launches Universal Direct in New Hampshire; 11/04/2018 – Factors of Influence in 2018, Key Indicators and Opportunity within UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC, Sumitomo Mitsui Financial; 24/04/2018 – Universal Insurance 1Q EPS $1.12; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Raises Dividend to 16c Vs. 14c; 29/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Increased Quarterly Dividend Of $0.16 Per Share; 22/04/2018 – DJ Universal Insurance Holdings Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (UVE); 12/04/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Announces Quarterly Dividend of $0.14 Per Share; 24/04/2018 – UNIVERSAL INSURANCE HOLDINGS INC – QTRLY TOTAL REVENUES $191.5 MLN VS $174.9 MLN; 30/05/2018 – Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. Insurance Subsidiaries Complete 2018-2019 Reinsurance Programs

Sands Capital Management Llc decreased Costar Group Inc (CSGP) stake by 5.44% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Sands Capital Management Llc sold 86,381 shares as Costar Group Inc (CSGP)’s stock rose 24.07%. The Sands Capital Management Llc holds 1.50M shares with $700.94 million value, down from 1.59 million last quarter. Costar Group Inc now has $22.41 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.13% or $0.77 during the last trading session, reaching $614.87. About 224,568 shares traded. CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) has risen 48.45% since August 31, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 48.45% the S&P500. Some Historical CSGP News: 30/04/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By JMP Securities for May. 2; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees FY Rev $1.17B-$1.19B; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group Sees 2018 Adjusted Ebitda $380 Million to $390 Million; 05/04/2018 – CoStar Group Appoints Dan Beyers Executive Editor of its Growing International News Operation; 13/04/2018 – Investor Expectations to Drive Momentum within Criteo S.A, Prima BioMed, CoStar Group, DBV Technologies S.A, Hollysys Automatio; 23/04/2018 – COSTAR 1Q ADJ EPS $1.65, EST. $1.37; 23/04/2018 – CoStar Group 1Q Net $52.2M; 05/04/2018 – Already more than 70 million square feet of retail space is slated to go dark in 2018, according to CoStar Group; 21/03/2018 – CoStar Non-Deal Roadshow Scheduled By SunTrust for Mar. 28-29; 23/05/2018 – LIDA OPTICAL & ELECTRONIC 002189.SZ SAYS IT PLANS TO BUY PHOTONICS FIRM HENAN COSTAR GROUP CO FOR 518.1 MLN YUAN VIA SHARE ISSUE

Since March 4, 2019, it had 7 insider purchases, and 0 sales for $1.57 million activity. $630,000 worth of stock was bought by Donaghy Stephen on Wednesday, March 6. Shares for $200,787 were bought by DOWNES SEAN P on Friday, August 9. Another trade for 700 shares valued at $22,537 was made by Wilcox Frank on Monday, March 4.

More notable recent Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Why Dividend Hunters Love Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) – Yahoo Finance” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “What Is Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc.’s (NYSE:UVE) Share Price Doing? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 09, 2019, Seekingalpha.com published: “NextEra, other stocks bear watching as Hurricane Dorian nears Florida – Seeking Alpha” on August 30, 2019. More interesting news about Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “When Should You Buy Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)? – Yahoo Finance” published on August 30, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Universal Insurance Holdings Inc (UVE) Q2 2019 Earnings Call Transcript – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 01, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Kforce Inc (NASDAQ:KFRC) stake by 14,152 shares to 292,196 valued at $10.26 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Axalta Coating Sys Ltd stake by 13,900 shares and now owns 17,100 shares. Xenia Hotels & Resorts Inc was reduced too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.86 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.36, from 1.22 in 2018Q4. It turned negative, as 38 investors sold UVE shares while 63 reduced holdings. 22 funds opened positions while 65 raised stakes. 25.10 million shares or 2.94% less from 25.86 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Panagora Asset Management has invested 0.01% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Citigroup has invested 0% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Globeflex Cap LP holds 23,330 shares or 0.15% of its portfolio. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky, a Kentucky-based fund reported 10,700 shares. Fifth Third Retail Bank holds 14,255 shares. California Public Employees Retirement Sys reported 74,989 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman accumulated 0% or 2,000 shares. Frontier Management Company invested 0.29% in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). Schroder Management invested in 92,100 shares. Mackenzie stated it has 14,940 shares or 0% of all its holdings. Qs Investors Ltd Liability stated it has 0.04% of its portfolio in Universal Insurance Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:UVE). 878 were reported by Us Bankshares De. 6,867 are owned by Sun Life Financial. Marco Investment Management Ltd holds 10,000 shares or 0.06% of its portfolio. Massachusetts Svcs Company Ma, Massachusetts-based fund reported 52,489 shares.

More notable recent CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) news were published by: Bizjournals.com which released: “CoStar to shift nearly 100 positions to Ricmond – Washington – Washington Business Journal” on August 13, 2019, also Nasdaq.com with their article: “3 Surprising Stocks Hitting New Highs Last Week – Nasdaq” published on August 18, 2019, Nasdaq.com published: “Why CoStar Group Stock Rose 11% in July – Nasdaq” on August 11, 2019. More interesting news about CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “With EPS Growth And More, CoStar Group (NASDAQ:CSGP) Is Interesting – Yahoo Finance” published on July 18, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Should CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP) Focus On Improving This Fundamental Metric? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 07, 2019.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.35 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.52, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 14 investors sold CSGP shares while 113 reduced holdings. 66 funds opened positions while 106 raised stakes. 33.52 million shares or 0.12% less from 33.56 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio has 47,720 shares. Parkside Finance Bankshares And reported 425 shares stake. Moreover, Bokf Na has 0.01% invested in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Point72 Asset Management LP reported 16,717 shares stake. Loomis Sayles Lp, Massachusetts-based fund reported 50,147 shares. Vantage Ptnrs Ltd Liability reported 14,700 shares. 2,205 are held by Tocqueville Asset Mgmt L P. Night Owl Cap Ltd Limited Liability Company has invested 1.41% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Robeco Institutional Asset Mngmt Bv stated it has 12,709 shares. Northern Corporation invested 0.03% of its portfolio in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Tiverton Asset Mgmt Ltd Co has invested 0.35% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Wells Fargo & Communication Mn reported 0.03% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). The Massachusetts-based De Burlo Group has invested 1.52% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Susquehanna Intll Group Inc Ltd Liability Partnership has invested 0% in CoStar Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSGP). Barclays Public Limited Co stated it has 18,953 shares or 0.01% of all its holdings.