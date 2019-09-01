Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Its Oracle (ORCL) Stake by $77.92 Million; Pfizer (PFE) Shareholder Verity Asset Management Has Cut Stake by $1.11 Million

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Oracle Corp (ORCL) by 112.42% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 1.47M shares as the company’s stock rose 2.59% . The institutional investor held 2.78 million shares of the prepackaged software company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $149.21 million, up from 1.31M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Oracle Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $173.66 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.19% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $52.06. About 7.92M shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 30/04/2018 – Oracle Named a Leader in the Gartner 2018 Magic Quadrant for Operations Support Systems; 29/05/2018 – Oracle and Tendril Named Leading Home Energy Management Software Providers by Navigant Research; 27/03/2018 – Oracle had previously sought $9 billion in damages; 19/03/2018 – ORACLE 3Q ADJ EPS 83C, EST. 72C; 16/05/2018 – Oracle Buys Datascience.com To Boost Big Data Analytics Offerings — MarketWatch; 22/05/2018 – MAT, HAL, ORCL: *Exclusive* – Some Oracle customers are frustrated with software audit pressure and rejecting large deal proposals, with Halliburton & Mattel being two examples (@amir); 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software License Update, Pdt Support Rev $5.03B; 15/05/2018 – New Oracle Billing Management and Revenue Features Help Cloud, Telco Providers Monetize Emerging Services; 19/03/2018 – Oracle 3Q Software and Cloud Revenue $7.98B; 12/04/2018 – “Retail 2018: The Loyalty Divide” Reveals Brands Underestimate the Opportunity for Social Advocacy and Personalization to Drive Continued Revenue

Verity Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Pfizer Inc (PFE) by 61.58% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Verity Asset Management Inc sold 26,443 shares as the company’s stock declined 4.73% . The institutional investor held 16,500 shares of the health care company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $701,000, down from 42,943 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Verity Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Pfizer Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $195.24B market cap company. The stock increased 0.62% or $0.22 during the last trading session, reaching $35.55. About 17.91M shares traded. Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) has risen 0.65% since September 1, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 0.65% the S&P500. Some Historical PFE News: 23/03/2018 – PFIZER INC – STUDY DID NOT MEET ITS PRIMARY ENDPOINT; 01/05/2018 – Pfizer 1Q Essential Health Rev $5.08B; 04/04/2018 – PFIZER INC – EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY HAS ALSO ACCEPTED MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR DACOMITINIB FOR SAME INDICATION; 02/05/2018 – CDRD and Pfizer Canada Partner to Establish The CDRD Life Sciences Executive Institute; 25/05/2018 – LUPIN LTD LUPN.NS SAYS MARKETING AUTHORIZATION APPLICATION FOR ETANERCEPT BIOSIMILAR ACCEPTED FOR REVIEW BY EUROPEAN MEDICINES AGENCY; 20/03/2018 – Phase III IMpower131 Study Showed Genentech’s TECENTRIQ (Atezolizumab) Plus Chemotherapy (Carboplatin and ABRAXANE) Reduced; 08/03/2018 – FDA panel backs Pfizer’s Xeljanz as bowel disease treatment; 15/05/2018 – FDA OK’S HOSPIRA’S RETACRIT TREATMENT FOR ANEMIA; 03/04/2018 – Pfizer and Allogene Therapeutics Enter into Asset Contribution Agreement for Pfizer’s Allogeneic CAR T Immuno-oncology; 23/03/2018 – OPKO Health Enrolls First Patient in Phase 2b Study of OPK88003 to Treat Type 2 Diabetes

More notable recent Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) Earns Among The Best Returns In Its Industry – Yahoo Finance” on August 12, 2019, also Prnewswire.com with their article: “Oracle to Appeal Court of Federal Claims JEDI Decision – PRNewswire” published on August 26, 2019, Finance.Yahoo.com published: “Here’s What We Like About Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL)’s Upcoming Dividend – Yahoo Finance” on July 12, 2019. More interesting news about Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) were released by: Finance.Yahoo.com and their article: “Is Oracle Corporation (ORCL) A Good Stock To Buy? – Yahoo Finance” published on June 10, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Is Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) A Smart Choice For Dividend Investors? – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: May 20, 2019.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Continental Bldg Prods Inc (NYSE:CBPX) by 31,543 shares to 284,713 shares, valued at $7.06M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 289,728 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 528 shares, and cut its stake in Netapp Inc (NASDAQ:NTAP).

Investors sentiment increased to 0.68 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.04, from 0.64 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 66 investors sold ORCL shares while 606 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 316 raised stakes. 1.75 billion shares or 6.81% less from 1.87 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. State Street Corporation invested 0.45% of its portfolio in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Gyroscope Cap Group Limited Liability Company has invested 0.62% in Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL). Hallmark Cap Management holds 1.99% or 339,788 shares. Thompson Siegel Walmsley reported 286,892 shares. Renaissance Grp Llc reported 528,757 shares stake. Nelson Roberts Advisors Ltd Limited Liability Company stated it has 111,425 shares. 2.21 million are owned by Los Angeles Capital Mgmt & Equity. Bluecrest Cap Management Ltd accumulated 68,503 shares. 117,462 were accumulated by Auxier Asset Management. Chickasaw Cap Management Limited Liability Corporation accumulated 0.06% or 45,883 shares. National Asset Mgmt holds 0.11% or 17,085 shares. Cobblestone Cap Advsr Llc Ny holds 24,223 shares or 0.12% of its portfolio. Strs Ohio owns 1.14 million shares for 0.28% of their portfolio. Two Sigma Secs Ltd, New York-based fund reported 13,166 shares. Parsons Mgmt Ri reported 112,214 shares stake.

Investors sentiment increased to 0.76 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.02, from 0.74 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold PFE shares while 763 reduced holdings. 125 funds opened positions while 501 raised stakes. 3.88 billion shares or 4.26% less from 4.05 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Princeton Strategies Grp Llc holds 0.66% or 58,465 shares. Fifth Third Bankshares holds 0.77% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 2.82 million shares. 144,569 are owned by Northeast Invest. Viking Fund Management Ltd Liability Corporation invested 0.5% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Prudential Fincl Inc accumulated 7.82M shares. Ibm Retirement Fund reported 94,707 shares. Jackson Wealth Management Limited Company reported 32,755 shares. Brown Brothers Harriman And accumulated 283,431 shares. Rnc Cap Ltd Llc invested 0.17% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE). Marietta Invest Ptnrs Ltd Liability Co, Wisconsin-based fund reported 9,163 shares. Armstrong Henry H Associates accumulated 0.07% or 11,031 shares. Asset Management Inc holds 0.69% or 44,653 shares in its portfolio. Factory Mutual Insur invested in 0.92% or 1.80 million shares. Hsbc Pcl holds 0.48% or 6.20M shares. Clearbridge Invests Ltd Co holds 0.47% in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) or 12.54M shares.

More notable recent Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) news were published by: Fool.com which released: “Why Jim Cramer’s Negative Take on Pfizer Is Flat-Out Wrong – The Motley Fool” on August 27, 2019, also Finance.Yahoo.com with their article: “Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) Is About To Go Ex-Dividend, And It Pays A 0.8% Yield – Yahoo Finance” published on July 27, 2019, Bizjournals.com published: “Pfizer to build $500M facility in Sanford, create hundreds of jobs – Triangle Business Journal” on August 21, 2019. More interesting news about Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE) were released by: Seekingalpha.com and their article: “I’m Lowering My Fair Value Estimate For Pfizer – Seeking Alpha” published on August 06, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “The Vanguard Health Care Fund Buys Pfizer, Humana – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: August 05, 2019.

Since August 23, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $104,160 activity.

Verity Asset Management Inc, which manages about $409.92M and $86.46M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Altria Group Inc Com (NYSE:MO) by 6,650 shares to 12,095 shares, valued at $695,000 in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Vanguard Intl Equity Index Fds Ftse Emerging Mkts (VWO) by 16,268 shares in the quarter, for a total of 46,572 shares, and has risen its stake in Southern Co (NYSE:SO).