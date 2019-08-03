Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Raised Its Landstar Sys (LSTR) Position by $2.87 Million; Bluemar Capital Management Has Boosted Blackrock (BLK) Holding by $6.34 Million; Stock Value Declined

Bluemar Capital Management Llc increased its stake in Blackrock Inc (BLK) by 110.12% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Bluemar Capital Management Llc bought 14,847 shares as the company’s stock declined 2.39% . The hedge fund held 28,329 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $12.11 million, up from 13,482 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Bluemar Capital Management Llc who had been investing in Blackrock Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $69.69 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.83% or $3.73 during the last trading session, reaching $448.22. About 519,345 shares traded or 6.23% up from the average. BlackRock, Inc. (NYSE:BLK) has declined 6.50% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.50% the S&P500. Some Historical BLK News: 06/03/2018 – Gun maker American Outdoor defends safety efforts in letter to BlackRock; 12/03/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS WORRIES ABOUT A SLIDE TOWARD GLOBAL PROTECTIONISM ARE LOOMING OVER MARKETS; 17/05/2018 – BlackRock’s Scott Thiel on the Fed, Yields and the Dollar (Video); 12/04/2018 – BlackRock’s Fink Sees Market Rising But Trade War Poses Threat; 23/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Com: Total Voting Rights; 13/03/2018 – REG-BlackRock Latin Am: Future Dividend Policy; 14/05/2018 – BLACKROCK’S TURNILL SAYS SEE STRONGER EARNINGS FROM COS GENERATING SALES GROWTH & CONTROL EXPENSES, AS INPUT COSTS INCH HIGHER, ECONOMIC CYCLE MATURES; 20/03/2018 – BlackRock bets on algorithms to beat the fund managers; 23/03/2018 – BlackRock Looks to Robots to Lead Its New Active Sector ETFs; 07/05/2018 – BLACKROCK HAS 5.04% OF PROXIMUS AS OF MAY 3

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Landstar Sys Inc (LSTR) by 4.36% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 26,372 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.10% . The institutional investor held 630,723 shares of the transportation company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $68.99M, up from 604,351 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Landstar Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.37B market cap company. The stock increased 0.23% or $0.25 during the last trading session, reaching $110.14. About 200,044 shares traded. Landstar System, Inc. (NASDAQ:LSTR) has risen 2.18% since August 3, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 2.18% the S&P500. Some Historical LSTR News: 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q REV. $1.05B, EST. $1.03B; 10/05/2018 – LANDSTAR SYSTEM INC LSTR.O : BAIRD RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $114 FROM $110; 03/04/2018 – Landstar Raises Profit And Sales Outlook Given Continued Strength In Truckload Volume And Pricing — MarketWatch; 22/04/2018 – DJ Landstar System Inc, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (LSTR); 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Net $57.5M; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR SEES 2Q EPS $1.48 TO $1.54, EST. $1.43; 20/03/2018 Report: Developing Opportunities within Super Micro Computer, Post, Reata Pharmaceuticals, Landstar System, Central Garden & Pe; 25/04/2018 – Landstar 1Q Rev $1.05B; 25/04/2018 – LANDSTAR 1Q EPS $1.37, EST. $1.35; 03/04/2018 – Landstar System Raises 1Q View To EPS $1.35-EPS $1.40

Bluemar Capital Management Llc, which manages about $314.00M and $287.28M US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Penn Natl Gaming Inc (NASDAQ:PENN) by 26,435 shares to 97,537 shares, valued at $1.96M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Black Knight Inc by 98,097 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 142,158 shares, and cut its stake in Wyndham Hotels & Resorts Inc.

