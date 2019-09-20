Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Western Un Co (WU) Holding; Shorts at Evolution Petroleum (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) Raised By 10.99%

Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) had an increase of 10.99% in short interest. EPM’s SI was 548,600 shares in September as released by FINRA. Its up 10.99% from 494,300 shares previously. With 119,600 avg volume, 5 days are for Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM)’s short sellers to cover EPM’s short positions. The SI to Evolution Petroleum Corporation Inc’s float is 1.81%. The stock decreased 5.36% or $0.32 during the last trading session, reaching $5.65. About shares traded. Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) has declined 42.99% since September 20, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 42.99% the S&P500. Some Historical EPM News: 01/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference May 10; 09/05/2018 – Evolution Petroleum Presenting at Conference Tomorrow; 18/05/2018 – ENDURO ROYALTY TRUST – ENDURO RESOURCE PARTNERS INFORMED TRUSTEE IT ENTERED INTO STALKING HORSE PURCHASE AGREEMENT WITH EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP; 19/04/2018 DJ Evolution Petroleum Corporation, Inst Holders, 1Q 2018 (EPM); 09/05/2018 – EVOLUTION PETROLEUM CORP EPM.A QUARTERLY SHR $0.09

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Western Un Co (WU) stake by 99.91% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 97,179 shares as Western Un Co (WU)’s stock rose 8.70%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 89 shares with $1,000 value, down from 97,268 last quarter. Western Un Co now has $9.63B valuation. The stock decreased 0.44% or $0.1 during the last trading session, reaching $22.71. About 4.15 million shares traded. The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) has risen 4.43% since September 20, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 4.43% the S&P500. Some Historical WU News: 01/05/2018 – Western Union Affirms Revenue, Operating Margin, Cash Flow Outlooks for 2018; 01/05/2018 – Western Union: 2018 GAAP EPS Outlook Increased to Reflect Tax Rate, Impact of 2017 Tax Act; 10/05/2018 – Speedpay Releases Next Gen Bill Payment Platform; 01/05/2018 – WESTERN UNION SEES FY ADJ EPS $1.80 TO $1.90; 10/04/2018 – The Western Union Foundation Funds Local Youth Enrichment Programs with Assist from Denver Nuggets; 01/05/2018 – Western Union Sees 2018 GAAP Effective Tax Rate of Approximately 14%, Adjusted Tax Rate of Approximately 15%; 14/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 10/04/2018 – Lebara hooks up with WorldRemit in money transfer pact; 21/05/2018 – Western Union Business Solutions Launches Intl Business Development Program With United Bankers’ Bank; 07/05/2018 – Western Union Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15

Evolution Petroleum Corporation, an gas and oil company, engages in the development, production, ownership, and management of gas and oil properties in the United States. The company has market cap of $176.80 million. The firm primarily holds interests in a CO2 enhanced oil recovery project in Louisiana's Delhi field. It has a 12.28 P/E ratio. The Company’s Delhi Holt-Bryant Unit covers an area of 13,636 acres located in Northeast Louisiana.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.38 in Q2 2019. Its down 0.15, from 1.53 in 2019Q1. It is negative, as 11 investors sold Evolution Petroleum Corporation shares while 28 reduced holdings. 17 funds opened positions while 37 raised stakes. 24.34 million shares or 2.53% more from 23.74 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.

Another recent and important Evolution Petroleum Corporation (NYSEAMERICAN:EPM) news was published by Streetinsider.com which published an article titled: “Evolution Petroleum Reports Fourth Quarter and Fiscal 2019 Results – StreetInsider.com” on September 11, 2019.

Analysts await The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) to report earnings on November, 7. They expect $0.47 EPS, down 9.62% or $0.05 from last year’s $0.52 per share. WU’s profit will be $199.24 million for 12.08 P/E if the $0.47 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.45 actual EPS reported by The Western Union Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 4.44% EPS growth.

More notable recent The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) news were published by: Finance.Yahoo.com which released: “3 Big Stock Charts for Thursday: Western Union, SYSCO and H & R Block – Yahoo Finance” on September 19, 2019, also 247Wallst.com with their article: “Amazon Wants a Larger Share of Cash-Paying Retail Consumers – 24/7 Wall St.” published on September 18, 2019, Benzinga.com published: “Stocks That Hit 52-Week Highs On Thursday – Benzinga” on September 05, 2019. More interesting news about The Western Union Company (NYSE:WU) were released by: Business.Financialpost.com and their article: “Western Union and TRUE North Simplify Tuition Payments – Financial Post” published on September 05, 2019 as well as Finance.Yahoo.com‘s news article titled: “Western Union Provides Relief to United Way India Amidst Second Year of Extreme Flooding – Yahoo Finance” with publication date: September 11, 2019.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.78 in 2019 Q2. Its down 0.24, from 1.02 in 2019Q1. It turned negative, as 42 investors sold WU shares while 167 reduced holdings. 55 funds opened positions while 107 raised stakes. 445.04 million shares or 3.47% more from 430.12 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported.