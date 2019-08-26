Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lowered Its Verizon Communications (VZ) Holding by $79.90 Million as Valuation Declined; Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Lowered Its Cisco Sys (CSCO) Holding as Stock Price Declined

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Verizon Communications Inc (VZ) by 96.88% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 1.35 million shares as the company’s stock declined 2.21% . The institutional investor held 43,549 shares of the telecommunications equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $2.58M, down from 1.40 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Verizon Communications Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $233.46 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.95% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $56.45. About 2.36 million shares traded. Verizon Communications Inc. (NYSE:VZ) has risen 5.30% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 5.30% the S&P500. Some Historical VZ News: 21/03/2018 – ldentillect Advances Single Sign-on (SSO) for O365 and Gmail; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – DOES NOT PROJECT TO HAVE ANY MANDATORY PENSION CONTRIBUTIONS UNTIL ABOUT 2026; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON 1Q OPER REV. $31.8B, EST. $31.28B; 03/04/2018 – Oath Names Joanna Lambert General Manager of Finance and Tech; 20/04/2018 – U.S. SAID TO INVESTIGATE AT&T AND VERIZON OVER WIRELESS COLLUSION CLAIM – NYT , CITING; 06/03/2018 – Verizon to speak at Deutsche Bank conference March 7; 12/04/2018 – RealSelf Appoints First Chief Marketing Officer; 15/05/2018 – Verizon Selects AWS as its Preferred Public Cloud Provider; 08/03/2018 – IN House Dems: Argos native Libby Moyer named Verizon Scholarship winner in 2018 session of General Assembly; 24/04/2018 – VERIZON – MADE A DISCRETIONARY CONTRIBUTION OF $1.0 BLN TO IMPROVE FUNDED STATUS OF ITS PENSION PLANS

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc decreased its stake in Cisco Sys Inc (CSCO) by 3.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc sold 11,033 shares as the company’s stock declined 0.32% . The institutional investor held 296,131 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $15.99M, down from 307,164 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc who had been investing in Cisco Sys Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $201.92B market cap company. The stock increased 1.20% or $0.56 during the last trading session, reaching $47.17. About 7.03M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 31.37% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 31.37% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 01/05/2018 – Cisco Announces May 2018 Event with the Financial Community; 28/03/2018 – Australian Gov: US Patent Issued to Cisco Technology on March 27 for “Method and apparatus for verifying source addresses in a; 23/05/2018 – Cisco said the largest number of infections from the VPNFilter malware were in Ukraine, which led it to believe Russia was planning an attack on that country; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to IT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.8%; 28/03/2018 – ARISTA NETWORKS INC – ALJ SUPPORTED SUSPENSION OF REMEDIES CONCERNING ‘668 PATENT PENDING COMPLETION OF CISCO’S APPEALS OF DECISION; 03/05/2018 – Vyopta Expands Analytics for Cisco Webex; 16/05/2018 – CISCO SEES 4Q REV. +4% TO +6%, EST. +4.79%; 06/03/2018 – LaSalle Solutions Renews Cisco Advanced Collaboration Architecture Specialization

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 58 investors sold CSCO shares while 739 reduced holdings. 139 funds opened positions while 519 raised stakes. 3.03 billion shares or 4.61% less from 3.17 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Hikari Pwr Ltd reported 103,900 shares or 0.59% of all its holdings. Wade G W & Inc has invested 0.27% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Indiana-based First Fin Corporation In has invested 0.37% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Westpac has invested 0% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Excalibur Mngmt reported 1.47% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Burney stated it has 160,846 shares. Teachers Retirement Systems Of The State Of Kentucky has invested 0.72% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kistler has invested 0.34% of its portfolio in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Kansas-based Cognios Cap Limited Liability has invested 1.43% in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Moreover, Amg Funds Limited Liability has 1.89% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO). Credit Suisse Ag holds 0.43% or 8.83M shares. Winslow Evans And Crocker Incorporated, a Massachusetts-based fund reported 39,640 shares. Pillar Pacific Cap Management Ltd has 1.17% invested in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) for 187,041 shares. Carret Asset Mgmt accumulated 236,771 shares. Dakota Wealth Management reported 41,112 shares or 0.62% of all its holdings.

Eubel Brady & Suttman Asset Management Inc, which manages about $789.30M and $338.89M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ishares Tr (CSJ) by 7,537 shares to 40,622 shares, valued at $2.15M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Walgreens Boots Alliance Inc by 5,420 shares in the quarter, for a total of 193,640 shares, and has risen its stake in Jefferies Finl Group Inc.

Since June 7, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 insider sales for $557,404 activity.

