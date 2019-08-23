Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lifted Metlife (MET) Stake by $55.88 Million; Loews Has Upped Stake in Bank Amer (BAC) as Market Value Rose

Loews Corp increased its stake in Bank Amer Corp (BAC) by 3790.41% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Loews Corp bought 399,054 shares as the company’s stock rose 1.39% . The institutional investor held 409,582 shares of the major banks company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $11.30 million, up from 10,528 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Loews Corp who had been investing in Bank Amer Corp for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $253.09B market cap company. The stock increased 0.97% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $27.19. About 48.35 million shares traded. Bank of America Corporation (NYSE:BAC) has declined 2.01% since August 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.01% the S&P500. Some Historical BAC News: 01/05/2018 – Hawaiian Holdings at Bank of America Conference May 15; 16/05/2018 – Momenta Presenting at Bank of America Conference Tomorrow; 28/03/2018 – Media Alert: Flip™ FAQ for New Contactless Payment Device for Cryptocurrencies; 09/05/2018 – JB Hunt Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 15; 02/04/2018 – Warren Buffett just made a quick $12 billion on a clever Bank of America investment; 10/05/2018 – Bank of America raised the average forecast for Brent crude to $70 this year and $75 per barrel next year; 01/04/2018 – The market is ‘right in the eye of the storm,’ and two charts show dark clouds ahead, says BofA strategist via @CNBCFuturesNow; 26/04/2018 – 60NQ: Merrill Lynch SA: Annual Financial Report; 26/03/2018 – U.S. Investment Grade Bond Sales Drop 10% in 2018, BofA Leads; 11/05/2018 – Alkermes Presenting at Bank of America Conference May 16

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased its stake in Metlife Inc (MET) by 57.55% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd bought 1.33M shares as the company’s stock rose 8.12% . The institutional investor held 3.64M shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $155.05 million, up from 2.31 million at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Metlife Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.70B market cap company. The stock increased 0.98% or $0.45 during the last trading session, reaching $46.21. About 4.74M shares traded. MetLife, Inc. (NYSE:MET) has risen 8.00% since August 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.00% the S&P500. Some Historical MET News: 01/05/2018 – MetLife Finance Chief Steps Down; 04/05/2018 – Moody’s withdraws General American Life’s Aa3 financial strength rating on merger into Metropolitan Tower Life; 20/03/2018 – S&PGR Rates MetLife Inc. Series D Preferred Shares ‘BBB’; 02/04/2018 – TBWA’s Lee Clow, Author Seth Godin and MetLife’s Esther Lee lnducted Into American Marketing Association New York Marketing Hall of Fame®; 10/04/2018 – For Retirement, Employees Prefer Steady Paycheck over Managing Their Own Investments; 02/05/2018 – METLIFE 1Q ADJ. EPS $1.36, EST. $1.17; 07/03/2018 – MetLife Names Exec VP Debel Head of Retirement & Income Solutions; 18/04/2018 – MetLife Investment Management Reaches a Record $11.2 Billion in Private Debt Origination in 2017; 27/03/2018 – MetLife Announces Date for Investor Conference in Asia; 26/04/2018 – MetLife Foundation Announces Sponsorship of “Multipliers of Prosperity” for a Fourth Year

Investors sentiment increased to 0.99 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.16, from 0.83 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 57 investors sold BAC shares while 577 reduced holdings. 154 funds opened positions while 474 raised stakes. 6.30 billion shares or 2.30% less from 6.44 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported.

Loews Corp, which manages about $11.86B US Long portfolio, decreased its stake in Microsoft Corp (NASDAQ:MSFT) by 5,000 shares to 120,200 shares, valued at $14.18 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also reduced its holding in Spdr S&P 500 Etf Tr (SPY) by 12,000 shares in the quarter, leaving it with 120,000 shares, and cut its stake in Avaya Hldgs Corp.

