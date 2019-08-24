Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Lifted Its Aes (AES) Position; Pan American Silver Corp. (PAAS) Had 1 Analysts Last Week

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Aes Corp (AES) stake by 361.85% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 2.88 million shares as Aes Corp (AES)’s stock declined 0.65%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 3.67M shares with $66.42 million value, up from 795,412 last quarter. Aes Corp now has $9.82B valuation. The stock decreased 2.70% or $0.41 during the last trading session, reaching $14.79. About 3.73M shares traded. The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) has risen 26.24% since August 24, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 26.24% the S&P500. Some Historical AES News: 08/05/2018 – AES HAS FIXED PRICE CONTRACT FOR COMPLETION DATE OF PROJECT; 08/05/2018 – AES GENER 1Q NET INCOME $79.4M, EST. $91.5M (2 EST.); 08/05/2018 – AES REAFFIRMS YR ADJ EPS VIEW $1.15 TO $1.25; 05/04/2018 – AES & Partners Begin Phase Il of the Mocanaqua Tunnel Project; 14/03/2018 – GP INVESTMENTS AVALIA FATIA DA AES NA ELETROPAULO: VALOR; 05/03/2018 Dayton Power and Light Joins Nationwide Effort to Raise Awareness Around Utility Customer Scams; 23/03/2018 – BRAZIL’S STATE-RUN POWER COMPANY ELETROPAULO RECEIVED PROPOSAL FROM ENEL BRASIL RELATED TO AES CORP INDIRECT INVESTMENT IN CO; 08/05/2018 – AES 1Q EARNINGS CALL BEGINS; 07/05/2018 – AES TIETE 1Q NET BRL54.8M; 17/04/2018 – Moody’s Assigns Ba2/Aa1.Br Ratings To Aes Tiete´s Proposed Brl 200 Million Debentures

Among 2 analysts covering Pan American Silver (NASDAQ:PAAS), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 50% are positive. Pan American Silver has $15.5 highest and $12.5 lowest target. $14.45's average target is -17.19% below currents $17.45 stock price.

Pan American Silver Corp., together with its subsidiaries, engages in exploration, extraction, processing, refining, and reclamation of silver mines. The company has market cap of $3.69 billion. The firm owns and operates silver mines located in Peru, Mexico, Argentina, and Bolivia. It currently has negative earnings. It also produces and sells gold, zinc, lead, and copper.

The stock increased 4.49% or $0.75 during the last trading session, reaching $17.45. About 3.63 million shares traded or 9.59% up from the average. Pan American Silver Corp. (NASDAQ:PAAS) has declined 6.75% since August 24, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 6.75% the S&P500.

Since May 9, 2019, it had 1 buying transaction, and 0 sales for $41.58 million activity. $41.58M worth of The AES Corporation (NYSE:AES) was bought by UBBEN JEFFREY W on Thursday, May 9.

Among 3 analysts covering AES Corp (NYSE:AES), 1 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 2 Hold. Therefore 33% are positive. AES Corp has $18.5 highest and $16.5 lowest target. $17.67’s average target is 19.47% above currents $14.79 stock price. AES Corp had 8 analyst reports since February 28, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Thursday, February 28 by UBS. The firm has “Hold” rating by Morgan Stanley given on Wednesday, March 13. As per Thursday, February 28, the company rating was maintained by Macquarie Research.

