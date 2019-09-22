Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Decreased Its Capital One Finl (COF) Holding; Sva Plumb Wealth Management Lowered By $2.41 Million Its Wex Com (WEX) Stake

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc decreased Wex Inc Com (WEX) stake by 47.15% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc sold 11,596 shares as Wex Inc Com (WEX)’s stock rose 4.86%. The Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc holds 12,998 shares with $2.71M value, down from 24,594 last quarter. Wex Inc Com now has $8.87 billion valuation. The stock increased 0.01% or $0.03 during the last trading session, reaching $205.5. About 162,259 shares traded. WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has risen 14.74% since September 22, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 14.74% the S&P500. Some Historical WEX News: 09/04/2018 – Wex Closes Below 50-Day Moving Average: Technicals; 14/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference Tomorrow; 09/03/2018 JPMorgan Large Cap Value Adds Pfizer, Exits AT&T, Cuts Wex; 03/05/2018 – WEX INC WEX.N FY2018 SHR VIEW $7.68 — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 09/04/2018 – WEX to Provide More Details Related to Operating Costs; 05/04/2018 – WEX Names Anant Patel as New European Managing Director; 02/05/2018 – WEX Health Announces Partner Excellence Award Winners; 07/05/2018 – WEX Presenting at JPMorgan Conference May 15; 25/04/2018 – WEX and Raízen establish a partnership to exploit the freight sector; segment amounts to BRL 100 billion/year spend in Brazil; 05/04/2018 – WEX Appoints Clare Murphy as European Director of Sales

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Capital One Finl Corp (COF) stake by 44.17% reported in 2019Q2 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 20,168 shares as Capital One Finl Corp (COF)’s stock declined 0.17%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 25,496 shares with $2.31 million value, down from 45,664 last quarter. Capital One Finl Corp now has $43.62B valuation. The stock decreased 0.57% or $0.53 during the last trading session, reaching $92.74. About 2.81M shares traded or 15.59% up from the average. Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) has declined 1.44% since September 22, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 1.44% the S&P500. Some Historical COF News: 15/05/2018 – Capital One U.S. April 30-Day Delinquency Rate 3.33%; 10/05/2018 – NATIONAL HEALTH INVESTORS INC NHI.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TO OVERWEIGHT RATING; RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $79; 08/05/2018 – Capital One to Sell $17 Billion Worth of Mortgages to Credit Suisse; 16/05/2018 – Fitch Rates Capital One Multi-asset Execution Trust Class A 2018-1 & 2018-2; 09/03/2018 – FED SAYS IT WON’T OBJECT TO CAPITAL ONE’S RESUBMITTED PLAN; 24/04/2018 – Capital One 1Q Cont Ops EPS $2.61; 09/03/2018 – Fed Says It Will Not Object To Capital One’s Resubmitted Capital Plan — MarketWatch; 26/04/2018 – INTEL CORP – CO HAS PATCHED ALL CHIPS GOING BACK 9 YEARS AGAINST SPECTRE AND MELTDOWN CHIP FLAWS – CEO, COF CALL; 20/03/2018 – STAG INDUSTRIAL INC STAG.N : CAPITAL ONE SECURITIES RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $28; RATING OVERWEIGHT; 24/04/2018 – CAPITAL ONE FINANCIAL – MARCH AUTO NET CHARGE-OFFS RATE 1.19 PCT VS 1.39 PCT IN FEBRUARY

Sva Plumb Wealth Management Llc increased Schwab U.S. Mid (SCHM) stake by 33,193 shares to 1.65M valued at $94.00 million in 2019Q2. It also upped Jpmorgan Diversified Return Us stake by 11,259 shares and now owns 669,429 shares. Ishares 7 (IEF) was raised too.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.43 in Q2 2019. Its up 0.48, from 0.95 in 2019Q1. It is positive, as 21 investors sold WEX shares while 79 reduced holdings. 45 funds opened positions while 98 raised stakes. 41.37 million shares or 1.24% more from 40.86 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Fred Alger holds 0% or 75 shares. 104 were reported by Csat Inv Advisory L P. Federated Investors Pa invested in 527,271 shares or 0.27% of the stock. Moreover, Janney Cap Ltd Company has 0.03% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 3,010 shares. Millennium Mngmt Ltd Liability Corporation owns 0.01% invested in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) for 352,324 shares. Royal National Bank & Trust Of Canada accumulated 131,622 shares. State Of Tennessee Treasury Department stated it has 51,650 shares. Signaturefd Ltd Liability Com holds 0% in WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) or 161 shares. Glenmede Tru Communications Na holds 337 shares. Lmr Prtnrs Llp holds 0.11% or 14,655 shares in its portfolio. National Bank & Trust Of Ny Mellon has 470,563 shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. Silvercrest Asset Mngmt Group Ltd Liability Company invested in 0% or 1,005 shares. Bluemar Cap Mgmt Ltd Liability Corp reported 68,209 shares stake. Citadel Advsrs Ltd Liability accumulated 242,892 shares. Earnest Ptnrs Limited Liability Corporation stated it has 26 shares or 0% of all its holdings.

Analysts await WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) to report earnings on October, 30. They expect $2.36 earnings per share, up 16.83% or $0.34 from last year’s $2.02 per share. WEX’s profit will be $101.85 million for 21.77 P/E if the $2.36 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.01 actual earnings per share reported by WEX Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 17.41% EPS growth.

Among 9 analysts covering WEX (NYSE:WEX), 6 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 3 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. WEX has $26000 highest and $20400 lowest target. $232.22’s average target is 13.00% above currents $205.5 stock price. WEX had 11 analyst reports since March 25, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) earned “Hold” rating by Jefferies on Thursday, July 18. Barclays Capital maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) rating on Monday, August 5. Barclays Capital has “Overweight” rating and $25300 target. BTIG Research maintained WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) on Thursday, July 18 with “Buy” rating. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Barclays Capital on Monday, May 6. Citigroup maintained the shares of WEX in report on Monday, September 9 with “Buy” rating. The firm earned “Buy” rating on Wednesday, June 5 by Goldman Sachs. Barclays Capital maintained it with “Buy” rating and $222 target in Monday, March 25 report. The stock of WEX Inc. (NYSE:WEX) has “Equal-Weight” rating given on Friday, August 2 by Morgan Stanley. The firm has “Buy” rating given on Friday, June 21 by Deutsche Bank.

Among 3 analysts covering Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock (NYSE:COF), 2 have Buy rating, 0 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 67% are positive. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock has $11500 highest and $9800 lowest target. $106.67’s average target is 15.02% above currents $92.74 stock price. Capital One Financial Corporation Common Stock had 4 analyst reports since May 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies upgraded it to “Buy” rating and $11500 target in Tuesday, May 14 report. Deutsche Bank maintained it with “Hold” rating and $9800 target in Monday, July 8 report. The stock has “Overweight” rating by Piper Jaffray on Wednesday, September 11.

Analysts await Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) to report earnings on October, 22. They expect $2.86 earnings per share, down 8.33% or $0.26 from last year’s $3.12 per share. COF’s profit will be $1.35 billion for 8.11 P/E if the $2.86 EPS becomes a reality. After $3.37 actual earnings per share reported by Capital One Financial Corporation for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -15.13% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.11 in 2019 Q2. Its up 0.22, from 0.89 in 2019Q1. It increased, as 34 investors sold COF shares while 251 reduced holdings. 85 funds opened positions while 231 raised stakes. 405.78 million shares or 0.77% more from 402.66 million shares in 2019Q1 were reported. Moreover, Neville Rodie And Shaw Incorporated has 0.08% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Montag A And holds 12,809 shares. Franklin Inc has invested 0.62% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Winslow Evans Crocker Inc, Massachusetts-based fund reported 10,412 shares. Moreover, Fiduciary Com has 0.01% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Basswood Capital Mngmt Ltd Liability owns 566,977 shares. Raymond James Fincl Svcs Advsrs reported 0.02% stake. Gsa Capital Prns Limited Liability Partnership has invested 0.1% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF). Chicago Equity Prtn Ltd reported 0.25% stake. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings has 1.79 million shares for 0.15% of their portfolio. First Personal Fin Serv has 0% invested in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF) for 24 shares. Hennessy Advisors has 21,000 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Johnson Group holds 16,094 shares. Zurcher Kantonalbank (Zurich Cantonalbank) invested in 0.1% or 134,088 shares. Ckw Financial Grp reported 0.04% in Capital One Financial Corporation (NYSE:COF).

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Exxon Mobil Corp (NYSE:XOM) stake by 863,161 shares to 1.21M valued at $93.07M in 2019Q2. It also upped Universal Ins Hldgs Inc (NYSE:UVE) stake by 35,074 shares and now owns 128,648 shares. Ralph Lauren Corp (NYSE:RL) was raised too.