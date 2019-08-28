Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Decreased Hanover Ins Group (THG) Position by $2.51 Million as Share Value Rose; Schlumberger LTD (SLB) Shareholder Iowa State Bank Has Boosted Its Stake by $436,020 as Stock Declined

Iowa State Bank increased its stake in Schlumberger Ltd (SLB) by 55.65% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Iowa State Bank bought 10,140 shares as the company’s stock declined 3.38% . The institutional investor held 28,362 shares of the oilfield services and equipment company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.24M, up from 18,222 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Iowa State Bank who had been investing in Schlumberger Ltd for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $43.22 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 1.08% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $31.25. About 9.59M shares traded. Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) has declined 40.86% since August 28, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 40.86% the S&P500. Some Historical SLB News: 16/05/2018 – SCL: Schlumberger Limited: Half-year Report; 18/04/2018 – SEADRILL CEO SAYS EXPECTS JOHN FREDRIKSEN TO REMAIN LONG-TERM ‘ANCHOR SHAREHOLDER’; 20/04/2018 – SCHLUMBERGER NV SAYS INVESTMENT LEVEL IN INTERNATIONAL MARKET NOT SUFFICIENT – CONF CALL

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Hanover Ins Group Inc (THG) by 32.68% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 22,002 shares as the company’s stock rose 7.38% . The institutional investor held 45,315 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $5.17M, down from 67,317 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Hanover Ins Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $5.14B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.75% or $0.98 during the last trading session, reaching $130.02. About 324,077 shares traded or 41.05% up from the average. The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG) has risen 8.32% since August 28, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 8.32% the S&P500. Some Historical THG News: 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP IS EXPLORING OPTIONS FOR INTL SPECIALTY; 12/03/2018 – Increasing Number of Motorists Are Uninsured, Putting Insured Drivers At Risk; 04/05/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC THG.N : KBW RAISES TARGET PRICE TO $135 FROM $121; 16/04/2018 – Hanover Insurance Sees Impact of Catastrophe Activity At of $66M-$76M Pretax; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – RETAINED GOLDMAN SACHS & CO., LLC. TO SERVE AS ITS ADVISER THROUGH PROCESS; 02/05/2018 – Correct: Hanover Insurance 1Q EPS $1.57; 15/05/2018 – The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. Declares Quarterly Dividend of $0.54 Per Common Share; 28/03/2018 – HANOVER INSURANCE GROUP INC – CONFIRMED UNDERTAKING REVIEW OF STRATEGIC ALTERNATIVES, INCLUDING A POSSIBLE SALE, FOR LONDON-BASED CHAUCER; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Exploring Possible Sale of its International Specialty-Insurance Business; 28/03/2018 – Hanover Insurance Undertaking Review of Strategic Alternatives, Including Possible Sale, for London-based Chaucer

Investors sentiment increased to 1.16 in Q1 2019. Its up 0.67, from 0.49 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 66 investors sold SLB shares while 407 reduced holdings. 132 funds opened positions while 416 raised stakes. 1.01 billion shares or 3.01% less from 1.04 billion shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Columbia Asset Mngmt has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 7,800 shares. Moreover, Cape Cod Five Cents Bancorp has 0.04% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB) for 6,649 shares. Raymond James & reported 1.40M shares stake. Northstar Asset Mgmt, Pennsylvania-based fund reported 22,067 shares. Guinness Atkinson Asset Mgmt Incorporated invested in 17,200 shares. Hamel Assoc holds 0.76% or 38,950 shares in its portfolio. Marshall Wace Ltd Liability Partnership has 400,700 shares. Strategic Wealth Advsr Grp Inc Limited Com invested in 17,500 shares. S&Co Incorporated holds 18,767 shares or 0.09% of its portfolio. Stone Ridge Asset Management Limited Liability Corporation owns 42,965 shares for 0.11% of their portfolio. Pittenger And Anderson Incorporated invested in 150 shares. Moreover, Bessemer Grp Inc Inc has 0.09% invested in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Santa Barbara Asset Management invested 2.24% of its portfolio in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). The New York-based Millennium Mngmt Limited Company has invested 0.02% in Schlumberger Limited (NYSE:SLB). Cullinan Assocs Inc owns 42,659 shares.

Investors sentiment increased to 1 in Q1 2019. Its up 1.00, from 0 in 2018Q4. It increased, as 0 investors sold THG shares while 0 reduced holdings. 1 funds opened positions while 0 raised stakes. 15,736 shares or 114.59% more from 7,333 shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Haverford Tru stated it has 0.01% of its portfolio in The Hanover Insurance Group, Inc. (NYSE:THG). Captrust Advsrs invested in 0% or 535 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Commvault Systems Inc (NASDAQ:CVLT) by 177,690 shares to 665,518 shares, valued at $43.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) by 611,177 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.58M shares, and has risen its stake in National Cinemedia Inc (NASDAQ:NCMI).