Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Decreased Fossil Group (FOSL) Stake By $10.43 Million; Ellie Mae Has 0.79 Sentiment

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) stake by 64.54% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 801,959 shares as Fossil Group Inc (FOSL)’s stock declined 14.22%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 440,675 shares with $6.05 million value, down from 1.24 million last quarter. Fossil Group Inc now has $525.29 million valuation. The stock decreased 6.38% or $0.71 during the last trading session, reaching $10.42. About 1.55M shares traded or 36.86% up from the average. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 56.02% since August 11, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 56.02% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2Q Loss Before Income Taxes of $50M to Loss $30M; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Says With Belgya’s Election the Board Consists of Nine Members; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Restructuring Charges of About $55 M; 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – WITH BELGYA’S ELECTION, CO’S BOARD CONSISTS OF 9 MEMBERS; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M; 24/05/2018 – Mark R. Belgya Elected to Fossil Group, Inc. Board of Directors

Ellie Mae Inc (ELLI) investors sentiment decreased to 0.79 in 2019 Q1. It’s down -0.30, from 1.09 in 2018Q4. The ratio is negative, as 77 funds opened new or increased stock positions, while 98 trimmed and sold equity positions in Ellie Mae Inc. The funds in our database now have: 30.76 million shares, down from 41.52 million shares in 2018Q4. Also, the number of funds holding Ellie Mae Inc in top ten stock positions increased from 4 to 6 for an increase of 2. Sold All: 48 Reduced: 50 Increased: 34 New Position: 43.

Ellie Mae, Inc. provides on-demand software solutions and services for the residential mortgage industry in the United States. The company has market cap of $. The firm provides Encompass, a proprietary software solution that combines loan origination and enterprise management software for mortgage originators into a system, as well as access to investors, lenders, and service providers on the Ellie Mae Network. It currently has negative earnings. The Company’s Encompass solutions and services comprise Ellie Mae Total Quality Loan Program that offers fraud detection, valuation, validation, and risk analysis services; Encompass CenterWise, Encompass Compliance Service, and Encompass Docs Solution as integrated components; Encompass Docs Solution, a disclosure and closing document preparation solution; and Encompass Compliance Service to analyze mortgage loan data for compliance with consumer protection laws and institutionally mandated compliance policies.

Hmi Capital Llc holds 17.27% of its portfolio in Ellie Mae, Inc. for 1.48 million shares. Burren Capital Advisors Ltd owns 24,900 shares or 15% of their US portfolio. Moreover, Glazer Capital Llc has 15% invested in the company for 1.03 million shares. The New York-based Contour Asset Management Llc has invested 7.22% in the stock. Gabelli & Co Investment Advisers Inc., a New York-based fund reported 315,562 shares.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Valero Energy Corp New (NYSE:VLO) stake by 218,853 shares to 222,166 valued at $18.85 million in 2019Q1. It also upped Disney Walt Co (NYSE:DIS) stake by 611,177 shares and now owns 1.58 million shares. F5 Networks Inc (NASDAQ:FFIV) was raised too.

Investors sentiment decreased to 1.19 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.24, from 1.43 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 23 investors sold FOSL shares while 46 reduced holdings. 26 funds opened positions while 56 raised stakes. 52.80 million shares or 4.22% more from 50.66 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Strs Ohio accumulated 0% or 49,400 shares. Pinebridge Invests Ltd Partnership reported 49,150 shares stake. Canada Pension Plan Inv Board has 1.30M shares for 0.03% of their portfolio. New York State Common Retirement Fund reported 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). California State Teachers Retirement Systems reported 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). First Tru Advisors Lp has invested 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Arrowstreet Limited Partnership has invested 0.02% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Piedmont Advsrs holds 0.01% or 11,503 shares. Citigroup has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). D E Shaw Company Inc invested 0.02% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Renaissance Technologies Limited Liability Com has invested 0.03% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Jane Street Group Ltd Liability Com reported 14,461 shares. Glenmede Trust Na stated it has 0% in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL). Public Employees Retirement Association Of Colorado holds 0% of its portfolio in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 8,461 shares. Moreover, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft Fi has 0% invested in Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) for 27,979 shares.

Among 2 analysts covering Fossil (NASDAQ:FOSL), 0 have Buy rating, 1 Sell and 1 Hold. Therefore 0 are positive. Fossil had 5 analyst reports since February 14, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. The rating was maintained by Wells Fargo on Thursday, February 14 with “Sell”. The firm has “Hold” rating given on Tuesday, February 19 by Nomura.

Since May 31, 2019, it had 1 insider purchase, and 0 selling transactions for $48,500 activity. $48,500 worth of Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) was bought by Frey Martin on Friday, May 31.