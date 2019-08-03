Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Cut Ralph Lauren (RL) Stake by $20.04 Million; Stock Price Declined; Zweig-Dimenna Associates Has Trimmed Its Stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by $11.55 Million as Market Value Rose

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Ralph Lauren Corp (RL) by 18.79% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 155,336 shares as the company’s stock declined 19.64% . The institutional investor held 671,284 shares of the apparel company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $87.05M, down from 826,620 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Ralph Lauren Corp for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $7.64B market cap company. The stock increased 0.26% or $0.26 during the last trading session, reaching $98.88. About 1.62M shares traded or 35.52% up from the average. Ralph Lauren Corporation (NYSE:RL) has declined 23.30% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 23.30% the S&P500. Some Historical RL News: 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – EUROPE REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER $420 MLN, DOWN 1% IN CONSTANT CURRENCY BASIS; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reported a higher-than-expected quarterly profit, as it moves to pull products off department store shelves and sell more products at full-price boosted margins; 24/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Refreshes Its Faded Jeans; 13/03/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP RL.N : CREDIT SUISSE INITIATES WITH OUTPERFORM, $125 TARGET PRICE; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren Reports Revenue Drop Led by North America — Earnings Review; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – PLANNING CAPITAL EXPENDITURES OF APPROXIMATELY $275 MLN FOR FISCAL 2019; 23/05/2018 – RALPH LAUREN CORP – NORTH AMERICA REVENUE IN THE FOURTH QUARTER DECREASED 14% ON BOTH A CONSTANT CURRENCY AND REPORTED BASIS TO $759 MILLION; 23/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren reports quarterly profit; 06/03/2018 Ralph Lauren Model Chris Collins Debuts Fragrance Collection; 09/05/2018 – Ralph Lauren to Add Angela Ahrendts and Michael George to Bd of Directors

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc decreased its stake in Raytheon Co (RTN) by 52.4% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc sold 63,477 shares as the company’s stock rose 3.37% . The hedge fund held 57,653 shares of the industrial machinery and components company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $10.50 million, down from 121,130 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc who had been investing in Raytheon Co for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $49.93 billion market cap company. The stock decreased 0.17% or $0.31 during the last trading session, reaching $179.27. About 1.24 million shares traded. Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) has declined 5.76% since August 3, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 5.76% the S&P500. Some Historical RTN News: 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q EPS $2.19; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon 1Q-End Backlog $38.1B; 19/04/2018 – Raytheon: Developmental Testing Completed on Small Diameter Bomb II; 23/04/2018 – RAYTHEON, VIRSEC IN GOVERNMENT CYBERSECURITY PACT; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon Raises 2018 View To Cont Ops EPS $9.70-EPS $9.90; 11/04/2018 – RTN: Intercepting a missile in Sama Najran; 01/05/2018 – RAYTHEON GETS PACT FOR RAPID PROCUREMENT OF 779 UNITS OR MORE; 06/03/2018 – RTN CONTRACT FOR STD TERMINAL AUTOMATION REPLACEMENT SYSTEM; 28/03/2018 – Poland – Factors to Watch March 28; 26/04/2018 – Raytheon quarterly profit rises about 26 pct on lower taxes

Analysts await Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) to report earnings on October, 24. They expect $2.88 EPS, up 28.00% or $0.63 from last year’s $2.25 per share. RTN’s profit will be $802.18 million for 15.56 P/E if the $2.88 EPS becomes a reality. After $2.92 actual EPS reported by Raytheon Company for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -1.37% negative EPS growth.

Investors sentiment increased to 1.46 in 2019 Q1. Its up 0.61, from 0.85 in 2018Q4. It improved, as 52 investors sold RTN shares while 303 reduced holdings. 141 funds opened positions while 376 raised stakes. 198.48 million shares or 6.46% less from 212.18 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Winslow Evans & Crocker Inc invested in 792 shares. 1.05M are held by Winslow Cap Mngmt Ltd Limited Liability Company. Freestone Ltd Com owns 5,601 shares. State Of New Jersey Common Pension Fund D reported 450,000 shares. Td Asset reported 131,198 shares or 0.04% of all its holdings. Haverford Comm holds 5,049 shares. Ls Advsrs Ltd Liability owns 10,850 shares or 0.12% of their US portfolio. Qs Investors Ltd Llc accumulated 7,591 shares. Dupont Capital Mngmt holds 0.21% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 49,491 shares. Burney stated it has 1.24% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). Fishman Jay A Ltd Mi has 101,655 shares for 0% of their portfolio. Woodley Farra Manion Mngmt holds 26,309 shares. Windward Mngmt Ca holds 0.05% in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 2,149 shares. Nwq Inv Management has invested 0.58% of its portfolio in Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN). First Natl Bank Of Mount Dora Tru Inv Services accumulated 19,059 shares.

Since February 13, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 5 insider sales for $5.84 million activity. $752,828 worth of stock was sold by Jimenez Frank R on Wednesday, February 13. On Wednesday, February 13 Wood Michael J sold $643,693 worth of Raytheon Company (NYSE:RTN) or 3,501 shares.

Zweig-Dimenna Associates Llc, which manages about $1.59 billion and $898.78M US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Unitedhealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 5,713 shares to 44,266 shares, valued at $10.95M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Twilio Inc by 12,010 shares in the quarter, for a total of 125,516 shares, and has risen its stake in Dowdupont Inc.

Since February 11, 2019, it had 0 insider purchases, and 7 selling transactions for $47.96 million activity. Shares for $1.31 million were sold by HERMANN VALERIE on Monday, February 11.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Wd (NASDAQ:WDFC) by 5,070 shares to 6,415 shares, valued at $1.09M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Monster Beverage Corp New by 141,223 shares in the quarter, for a total of 1.10 million shares, and has risen its stake in Tableau Software Inc (NYSE:DATA).

