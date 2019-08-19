Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Cut Mastercard (MA) Holding by $198.54 Million as Stock Value Rose; 12Th Street Asset Management Company Has Raised Its Pinnacle Finl Partners (PNFP) Stake by $638,928

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Mastercard Inc (MA) by 59.59% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 844,839 shares as the company’s stock rose 9.46% . The institutional investor held 572,838 shares of the business services company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $134.87 million, down from 1.42M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Mastercard Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $282.19B market cap company. The stock increased 1.38% or $3.78 during the last trading session, reaching $278.14. About 2.14 million shares traded. Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) has risen 37.60% since August 19, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 37.60% the S&P500. Some Historical MA News: 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CARLO ENRICO TO LEAD LATIN AMERICA AND CARIBBEAN REGION; 05/04/2018 – MASTERCARD INC – CAIRNS SITS ON GROUP BOARD OF INTERCONTINENTAL EXCHANGE (ICE) AND IS CHAIR OF ICE CLEAR EUROPE; 07/03/2018 – Digital Focus Aligns Mastercard Organization and Investments; 21/05/2018 – APPLE: MASTERCARD CARD HOLDERS MAY NOT BE ABLE TO ADD CARDS; 26/03/2018 – MOODY’S ASSIGNS DEFINITIVE AAA (SF) RATINGS TO CREDIT CARD ASSET-BACKED NOTES ISSUED BY PENARTH MASTER ISSUER PLC; 02/05/2018 – MASTERCARD 1Q ADJ EPS $1.50, EST. $1.24; 24/05/2018 – Merchants Discussed Shared Payment Button Limiting Debit-Card Routing Options; 08/05/2018 – Comdata Announces Partnership Renewal with lnfintech to Support ePayables Vendor Enrollment; 20/04/2018 – Shiny New Button May Help Visa, Mastercard and AmEx Fight PayPal; 06/03/2018 – XOX SAYS HASN’T ENTERED INTO AGREEMENT TO WORK WITH MASTERCARD

12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc increased its stake in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc (PNFP) by 2.76% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc bought 11,832 shares as the company’s stock rose 5.18% . The institutional investor held 440,335 shares of the finance company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $24.09 million, up from 428,503 at the end of the previous reported quarter. 12Th Street Asset Management Company Llc who had been investing in Pinnacle Finl Partners Inc for a number of months, seems to be bullish on the $4.19 billion market cap company. The stock increased 0.80% or $0.43 during the last trading session, reaching $54.41. About 242,279 shares traded. Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) has declined 2.89% since August 19, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 2.89% the S&P500.

Since July 16, 2019, it had 2 insider buys, and 8 selling transactions for $42.91 million activity. $6.62M worth of Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) was sold by Mastercard Foundation on Tuesday, July 16. 1,735 Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA) shares with value of $468,603 were bought by DAVIS RICHARD K.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84 billion US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Cerner Corp (NASDAQ:CERN) by 680,664 shares to 3.32 million shares, valued at $190.19M in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Verso Corp by 26,414 shares in the quarter, for a total of 419,774 shares, and has risen its stake in Dropbox Inc.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.93 in Q1 2019. Its down 0.06, from 0.99 in 2018Q4. It dived, as 42 investors sold MA shares while 538 reduced holdings. 138 funds opened positions while 403 raised stakes. 726.70 million shares or 9.85% less from 806.08 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Lipe Dalton accumulated 0.16% or 900 shares. Ems Capital Lp stated it has 364,580 shares or 6.45% of all its holdings. Arrowmark Colorado Ltd Liability accumulated 4,687 shares. Steadfast Cap Mgmt Lp holds 382,542 shares. Court Place Advsrs Limited Liability Corp holds 2,127 shares. Fayerweather Charles stated it has 4.73% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Art Ltd Liability reported 41,300 shares. The New Jersey-based Columbus Hill Capital Management LP has invested 4.04% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Axiom Int Investors Ltd Limited Liability Company De holds 11,603 shares or 0.08% of its portfolio. Montag And Caldwell Lc accumulated 220,835 shares. Crawford Inv Counsel holds 1,923 shares or 0.01% of its portfolio. Nichols And Pratt Advisers Limited Liability Partnership Ma has invested 3.33% of its portfolio in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Murphy Cap Mngmt reported 12,065 shares. Geller Advsr Ltd Liability Corp has invested 0.43% in Mastercard Incorporated (NYSE:MA). Reilly Fincl Advsrs, California-based fund reported 68,484 shares.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.99 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.21, from 1.2 in 2018Q4. It worsened, as 19 investors sold PNFP shares while 93 reduced holdings. 34 funds opened positions while 77 raised stakes. 59.12 million shares or 2.77% less from 60.81 million shares in 2018Q4 were reported. Cetera Advisor Ltd reported 7,580 shares. Advisory Network Limited Liability Company has invested 0% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Victory Incorporated holds 0.19% or 1.55 million shares. Huntington Bankshares has 0% invested in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 978 shares. Tiaa Cref Mngmt Llc owns 141,180 shares. Stifel Finance Corp owns 16,600 shares. Brinker Capital owns 41,843 shares for 0.09% of their portfolio. Principal Fincl Group Inc holds 0.02% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 323,792 shares. Stephens Incorporated Ar reported 0.01% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Dekabank Deutsche Girozentrale has 36,050 shares for 0.01% of their portfolio. Trust Of Virginia Va has invested 0.04% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP). Monarch Prtn Asset Management Lc holds 85,320 shares. Tiverton Asset Management Ltd Liability Corporation reported 6,674 shares. Geode Capital Ltd Company holds 0.01% of its portfolio in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP) for 804,473 shares. Sterling Mgmt Limited Com has invested 0.03% in Pinnacle Financial Partners, Inc. (NASDAQ:PNFP).

Since August 6, 2019, it had 1 insider buy, and 0 sales for $1.31 million activity.