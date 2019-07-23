Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Cut Its Fossil Group (FOSL) Stake by $10.43 Million as Stock Declined; As Cisco Systems (CSCO) Valuation Rose, Shareholder Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel Trimmed Its Stake

Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel decreased its stake in Cisco Systems Inc (CSCO) by 22.35% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel sold 9,575 shares as the company’s stock rose 10.40% with the market. The institutional investor held 33,270 shares of the technology company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $1.80M, down from 42,845 at the end of the previous reported quarter. Lederer & Associates Investment Counsel who had been investing in Cisco Systems Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $247.04B market cap company. The stock decreased 0.03% or $0.02 during the last trading session, reaching $57.71. About 10.46M shares traded. Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) has risen 14.75% since July 23, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 10.32% the S&P500. Some Historical CSCO News: 21/03/2018 – Cisco (AppDynamics) Recognized as a Leader in Gartner’s Magic Quadrant for the Sixth Consecutive Year and Placed Highest on the Ability to Execute Axis; 07/03/2018 – Cisco Brings Visibility and Insights to lT’s Biggest Blind Spot: The WAN; 17/05/2018 – Cisco Slides After Forecasts Fall Short of Most Optimistic Views; 18/04/2018 – Virtual Instruments Extends Cisco Integration to AppDynamics; 16/05/2018 – Cisco Looks to Show Revenue Growth Wasn’t a Blip — Earnings Preview; 26/03/2018 – Silicon Valley Business Journal: Breaking: Cisco pledges $50 million over five years to wipe out #homelessness in Santa Clara

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased its stake in Fossil Group Inc (FOSL) by 64.54% based on its latest 2019Q1 regulatory filing with the SEC. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd sold 801,959 shares as the company’s stock declined 13.82% while stock markets rallied. The institutional investor held 440,675 shares of the consumer non-durables company at the end of 2019Q1, valued at $6.05M, down from 1.24M at the end of the previous reported quarter. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd who had been investing in Fossil Group Inc for a number of months, seems to be less bullish one the $507.14 million market cap company. The stock decreased 2.71% or $0.28 during the last trading session, reaching $10.06. About 726,648 shares traded. Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) has declined 27.09% since July 23, 2018 and is downtrending. It has underperformed by 31.52% the S&P500. Some Historical FOSL News: 25/04/2018 – Puma Signs Partnership With Fossil Group for Watches; 25/04/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O – FOSSIL GROUP, INC. AND PUMA SE SIGNED A GLOBAL LICENSE PARTNERSHIP AGREEMENT; 14/05/2018 – Arrowstreet Cap Limited Partner Exits Position in Fossil; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Sees 2018 Loss Before Income Taxes of $40M to Loss $50M; 24/05/2018 – Fossil Group Announces Election of Mark Belgya to Board of Directors; 08/05/2018 – Fossil Group Plans to Begin Distribution of Puma Watches in 2019; 08/05/2018 – Huge pop in $FOSL. They report earnings after the close.. guessing they got leaked?; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC FOSL.O FY2018 REV VIEW $2.57 BLN — THOMSON REUTERS l/B/E/S; 24/05/2018 – FOSSIL GROUP INC – BELGYA CURRENTLY SERVES AS VICE CHAIR AND CHIEF FINANCIAL OFFICER OF J.M. SMUCKER COMPANY; 08/05/2018 – FOSSIL 1Q LOSS/SHR 99C, EST. LOSS/SHR 96C

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd, which manages about $10.84B US Long portfolio, upped its stake in Ugi Corp New (NYSE:UGI) by 138,394 shares to 1.56M shares, valued at $86.32 million in 2019Q1, according to the filing. It also increased its holding in Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 1.33 million shares in the quarter, for a total of 3.64M shares, and has risen its stake in Varian Med Sys Inc (NYSE:VAR).

Analysts await Fossil Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FOSL) to report earnings on August, 6. They expect $-0.07 earnings per share, down 141.18% or $0.24 from last year’s $0.17 per share. After $-0.42 actual earnings per share reported by Fossil Group, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts -83.33% EPS growth.

Investors sentiment decreased to 0.83 in 2019 Q1. Its down 0.08, from 0.91 in 2018Q4.

Analysts await Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO) to report earnings on August, 21. They expect $0.75 earnings per share, up 15.38% or $0.10 from last year’s $0.65 per share. CSCO’s profit will be $3.21B for 19.24 P/E if the $0.75 EPS becomes a reality. After $0.71 actual earnings per share reported by Cisco Systems, Inc. for the previous quarter, Wall Street now forecasts 5.63% EPS growth.