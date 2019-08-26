Old Mutual Global Investors Uk LTD Has Boosted Oracle (ORCL) Holding By $77.92 Million; Gossamer Bio (GOSS) Shorts Increased By 24.1%

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd increased Oracle Corp (ORCL) stake by 112.42% reported in 2019Q1 SEC filing. Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd acquired 1.47 million shares as Oracle Corp (ORCL)’s stock rose 2.59%. The Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd holds 2.78M shares with $149.21 million value, up from 1.31 million last quarter. Oracle Corp now has $173.20B valuation. The stock increased 0.66% or $0.34 during the last trading session, reaching $51.92. About 767,626 shares traded. Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has risen 17.96% since August 26, 2018 and is uptrending. It has outperformed by 17.96% the S&P500. Some Historical ORCL News: 27/03/2018 – ORACLE CASE AGAINST GOOGLE REMANDED FOR TRIAL ON DAMAGES; 10/05/2018 – Oracle Construction and Engineering Enables Earned Value Management to Improve Project Delivery; 25/04/2018 – Oracle acquired Grapeshot, a ‘brand safety’ marketing provider, sources say for up to $400M; 24/04/2018 – NetSuite Enables Businesses to Launch an Online Store Within 30 Days; 30/04/2018 – Brazilian Footwear Retailer Paquetá Shoes Creates Competitive Differentiation with Inventory Insights; 06/03/2018 – Study Finds Precision Medicine Initiatives Active in Broader Spectrum of Disease Areas and Datasets, But Not Without Technological Challenges; 27/03/2018 – Appeals court revives Oracle’s copyright claim against Google; 04/04/2018 – Rob Urban: Oracle’s Safra Catz raised Amazon contract fight with Trump at dinner; 30/04/2018 – Oracle Buys Software Company Focused On Student Loans — MarketWatch; 11/04/2018 – Customer Experience Professionals Embrace Innovation with Oracle

Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS) had an increase of 24.1% in short interest. GOSS’s SI was 2.07M shares in August as released by FINRA. Its up 24.1% from 1.67M shares previously. With 168,000 avg volume, 12 days are for Gossamer Bio Inc (NASDAQ:GOSS)’s short sellers to cover GOSS’s short positions. The SI to Gossamer Bio Inc’s float is 8.33%. The stock increased 5.79% or $1.01 during the last trading session, reaching $18.44. About 60,339 shares traded. Gossamer Bio, Inc. (NASDAQ:GOSS) has 0.00% since August 26, 2018 and is . It has by 0.00% the S&P500.

Gossamer Bio, Inc., a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on discovering, acquiring, developing, and commercializing therapeutics in the disease areas of immunology, inflammation, and oncology in the United States. The company has market cap of $1.22 billion. It is developing GB001, an oral antagonist of prostaglandin D2 receptor 2 that is in Phase IIb clinical trial for the treatment of moderate-to-severe eosinophilic asthma, as well as that has completed Phase I clinical trial for chronic rhinosinusitis with nasal polyps, without nasal polyps, and chronic spontaneous urticarial; GB002, a platelet-derived growth factor, receptor kinase inhibitor that is in Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of pulmonary arterial hypertension; GB004, an oral small molecule that has completed Phase I clinical trial for the treatment of inflammatory bowel diseases; and GB1275, an oral small molecule for the treatment of oncology indications. It currently has negative earnings. It has license agreement with Pulmokine, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB002 and related backup compounds; and Aerpio Pharmaceuticals, Inc. to develop and commercialize GB004 and related compounds.

Among 19 analysts covering Oracle (NYSE:ORCL), 6 have Buy rating, 2 Sell and 11 Hold. Therefore 32% are positive. Oracle has $66 highest and $42 lowest target. $56.86’s average target is 9.51% above currents $51.92 stock price. Oracle had 43 analyst reports since March 11, 2019 according to SRatingsIntel. Jefferies maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The company was maintained on Tuesday, May 21 by Morgan Stanley. J.P. Morgan maintained the stock with “Hold” rating in Wednesday, March 13 report. As per Thursday, March 14, the company rating was maintained by MUFG Securities Americas Inc. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) has “Outperform” rating given on Friday, March 15 by Raymond James. Credit Suisse maintained it with “Buy” rating and $60 target in Monday, March 11 report. The stock of Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) earned “Sell” rating by DZ BANK AG on Wednesday, March 20. The company was maintained on Thursday, June 20 by Wells Fargo. Rosenblatt maintained Oracle Corporation (NYSE:ORCL) on Friday, March 15 with “Hold” rating. The stock has “Equal-Weight” rating by Barclays Capital on Thursday, June 20.

Old Mutual Global Investors Uk Ltd decreased Aflac Inc (NYSE:AFL) stake by 2.61M shares to 1.71M valued at $85.57 million in 2019Q1. It also reduced Portland Gen Elec Co (NYSE:POR) stake by 29,892 shares and now owns 110,776 shares. Aspen Technology Inc (NASDAQ:AZPN) was reduced too.

